Direct to Garment Ink Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2022-2028 | Splashjet, Kornit Digital, Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Direct to Garment Ink Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct to Garment Ink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct to Garment Ink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct to Garment Ink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct to Garment Ink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct to Garment Ink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct to Garment Ink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Splashjet

Kornit Digital

Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology

DuPont

Kodak

FIREBIRD

Ricoh DTG

Eastman Kodak Company

Brother

Epson

Artisjet

Kao Collins



Market Segmentation by Product:

Ink Powder

Liquid Ink



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cotton

Poly-Cotton

Polyester

Viscose

Jute

Cotton Blends

Others



The Direct to Garment Ink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct to Garment Ink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct to Garment Ink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct to Garment Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Direct to Garment Ink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Direct to Garment Ink in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Direct to Garment Ink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Direct to Garment Ink Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Direct to Garment Ink Industry Trends

1.5.2 Direct to Garment Ink Market Drivers

1.5.3 Direct to Garment Ink Market Challenges

1.5.4 Direct to Garment Ink Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Direct to Garment Ink Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ink Powder

2.1.2 Liquid Ink

2.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Direct to Garment Ink Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cotton

3.1.2 Poly-Cotton

3.1.3 Polyester

3.1.4 Viscose

3.1.5 Jute

3.1.6 Cotton Blends

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Direct to Garment Ink Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Direct to Garment Ink Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Direct to Garment Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Direct to Garment Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Direct to Garment Ink in 2021

4.2.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Direct to Garment Ink Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Direct to Garment Ink Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Direct to Garment Ink Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Direct to Garment Ink Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Direct to Garment Ink Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Direct to Garment Ink Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Direct to Garment Ink Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Direct to Garment Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Direct to Garment Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Garment Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Garment Ink Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Direct to Garment Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Direct to Garment Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Direct to Garment Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Direct to Garment Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Direct to Garment Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Direct to Garment Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Splashjet

7.1.1 Splashjet Corporation Information

7.1.2 Splashjet Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Splashjet Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Splashjet Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.1.5 Splashjet Recent Development

7.2 Kornit Digital

7.2.1 Kornit Digital Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kornit Digital Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kornit Digital Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kornit Digital Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.2.5 Kornit Digital Recent Development

7.3 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology

7.3.1 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.3.5 Shanghai MOREINK Digital Technology Recent Development

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DuPont Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DuPont Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.5 Kodak

7.5.1 Kodak Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kodak Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kodak Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kodak Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.5.5 Kodak Recent Development

7.6 FIREBIRD

7.6.1 FIREBIRD Corporation Information

7.6.2 FIREBIRD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FIREBIRD Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FIREBIRD Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.6.5 FIREBIRD Recent Development

7.7 Ricoh DTG

7.7.1 Ricoh DTG Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ricoh DTG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ricoh DTG Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ricoh DTG Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.7.5 Ricoh DTG Recent Development

7.8 Eastman Kodak Company

7.8.1 Eastman Kodak Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eastman Kodak Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eastman Kodak Company Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eastman Kodak Company Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.8.5 Eastman Kodak Company Recent Development

7.9 Brother

7.9.1 Brother Corporation Information

7.9.2 Brother Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Brother Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Brother Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.9.5 Brother Recent Development

7.10 Epson

7.10.1 Epson Corporation Information

7.10.2 Epson Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Epson Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Epson Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.10.5 Epson Recent Development

7.11 Artisjet

7.11.1 Artisjet Corporation Information

7.11.2 Artisjet Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Artisjet Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Artisjet Direct to Garment Ink Products Offered

7.11.5 Artisjet Recent Development

7.12 Kao Collins

7.12.1 Kao Collins Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kao Collins Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kao Collins Direct to Garment Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kao Collins Products Offered

7.12.5 Kao Collins Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Direct to Garment Ink Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Direct to Garment Ink Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Direct to Garment Ink Distributors

8.3 Direct to Garment Ink Production Mode & Process

8.4 Direct to Garment Ink Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Direct to Garment Ink Sales Channels

8.4.2 Direct to Garment Ink Distributors

8.5 Direct to Garment Ink Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

