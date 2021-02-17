Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2027| Ancestry, Color Genomics, Easy DNA

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market are: Ancestry, Color Genomics, Easy DNA, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Full Genome Corporation, Helix OpCo LLC, Identigene, Karmagenes, Living DNA, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Full Genome Corporation, Pathway Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, 23andMe
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market by Type Segments:
Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Others Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market by Application Segments:
Online Platforms, Over-the-Counter
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Carrier Testing
1.2.3 Predictive Testing
1.2.4 Ancestry & Relationship Testing
1.2.5 Nutrigenomics Testing
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Online Platforms
1.3.3 Over-the-Counter
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Trends
2.3.2 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Revenue
3.4 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Revenue in 2020
3.5 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Ancestry
11.1.1 Ancestry Company Details
11.1.2 Ancestry Business Overview
11.1.3 Ancestry Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.1.4 Ancestry Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Ancestry Recent Development
11.2 Color Genomics
11.2.1 Color Genomics Company Details
11.2.2 Color Genomics Business Overview
11.2.3 Color Genomics Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.2.4 Color Genomics Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Color Genomics Recent Development
11.3 Easy DNA
11.3.1 Easy DNA Company Details
11.3.2 Easy DNA Business Overview
11.3.3 Easy DNA Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.3.4 Easy DNA Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Easy DNA Recent Development
11.4 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene)
11.4.1 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Company Details
11.4.2 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Business Overview
11.4.3 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.4.4 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene) Recent Development
11.5 Full Genome Corporation
11.5.1 Full Genome Corporation Company Details
11.5.2 Full Genome Corporation Business Overview
11.5.3 Full Genome Corporation Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.5.4 Full Genome Corporation Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Full Genome Corporation Recent Development
11.6 Helix OpCo LLC
11.6.1 Helix OpCo LLC Company Details
11.6.2 Helix OpCo LLC Business Overview
11.6.3 Helix OpCo LLC Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.6.4 Helix OpCo LLC Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Helix OpCo LLC Recent Development
11.7 Identigene
11.7.1 Identigene Company Details
11.7.2 Identigene Business Overview
11.7.3 Identigene Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.7.4 Identigene Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Identigene Recent Development
11.8 Karmagenes
11.8.1 Karmagenes Company Details
11.8.2 Karmagenes Business Overview
11.8.3 Karmagenes Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.8.4 Karmagenes Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Karmagenes Recent Development
11.9 Living DNA
11.9.1 Living DNA Company Details
11.9.2 Living DNA Business Overview
11.9.3 Living DNA Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.9.4 Living DNA Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Living DNA Recent Development
11.10 Mapmygenome
11.10.1 Mapmygenome Company Details
11.10.2 Mapmygenome Business Overview
11.10.3 Mapmygenome Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.10.4 Mapmygenome Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Mapmygenome Recent Development
11.11 MyHeritage
11.11.1 MyHeritage Company Details
11.11.2 MyHeritage Business Overview
11.11.3 MyHeritage Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.11.4 MyHeritage Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 MyHeritage Recent Development
11.12 Pathway Genomics
11.12.1 Pathway Genomics Company Details
11.12.2 Pathway Genomics Business Overview
11.12.3 Pathway Genomics Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.12.4 Pathway Genomics Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Development
11.13 Genesis Healthcare
11.13.1 Genesis Healthcare Company Details
11.13.2 Genesis Healthcare Business Overview
11.13.3 Genesis Healthcare Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.13.4 Genesis Healthcare Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Genesis Healthcare Recent Development
11.14 23andMe
11.14.1 23andMe Company Details
11.14.2 23andMe Business Overview
11.14.3 23andMe Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Introduction
11.14.4 23andMe Revenue in Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 23andMe Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
