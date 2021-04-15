Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Growth, Development, Industry Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027| 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market.

The research report on the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2877705/global-direct-to-consumer-dna-testing-market

The Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Leading Players

23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry.com, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene, DNA Diagnostics Center, Invitae, IntelliGenetics, Ambry Genetics, Living DNA, EasyDNA, Pathway Genomics, Centrillion Technology, Xcode, Color Genomics, Anglia DNA Services, African Ancestry, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Family Check, Alpha Biolaboratories, Test Me DNA, 23 Mofang, Genetic Health, DNA Services of America, Shuwen Health Sciences, Mapmygenome, Full Genomes

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Segmentation by Product

Diagnostic Screening

Prenatal

Newborn Screening

and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

Relationship Testing

Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Segmentation by Application

Online

Offline

Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2877705/global-direct-to-consumer-dna-testing-market

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market?

How will the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing market throughout the forecast period?

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3350):

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7fc1a42625c285fe7c315fe3a67a2bce,0,1,global-direct-to-consumer-dna-testing-market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing

1.1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Diagnostic Screening

2.5 Prenatal, Newborn Screening, and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis

2.6 Relationship Testing 3 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Online

3.5 Offline 4 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 23andMe

5.1.1 23andMe Profile

5.1.2 23andMe Main Business

5.1.3 23andMe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 23andMe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 23andMe Recent Developments

5.2 MyHeritage

5.2.1 MyHeritage Profile

5.2.2 MyHeritage Main Business

5.2.3 MyHeritage Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 MyHeritage Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 MyHeritage Recent Developments

5.3 LabCorp

5.3.1 LabCorp Profile

5.3.2 LabCorp Main Business

5.3.3 LabCorp Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 LabCorp Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Developments

5.4 Myriad Genetics

5.4.1 Myriad Genetics Profile

5.4.2 Myriad Genetics Main Business

5.4.3 Myriad Genetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Myriad Genetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Myriad Genetics Recent Developments

5.5 Ancestry.com

5.5.1 Ancestry.com Profile

5.5.2 Ancestry.com Main Business

5.5.3 Ancestry.com Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Ancestry.com Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Ancestry.com Recent Developments

5.6 Quest Diagnostics

5.6.1 Quest Diagnostics Profile

5.6.2 Quest Diagnostics Main Business

5.6.3 Quest Diagnostics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Quest Diagnostics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.7 Gene By Gene

5.7.1 Gene By Gene Profile

5.7.2 Gene By Gene Main Business

5.7.3 Gene By Gene Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Gene By Gene Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Gene By Gene Recent Developments

5.8 DNA Diagnostics Center

5.8.1 DNA Diagnostics Center Profile

5.8.2 DNA Diagnostics Center Main Business

5.8.3 DNA Diagnostics Center Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 DNA Diagnostics Center Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 DNA Diagnostics Center Recent Developments

5.9 Invitae

5.9.1 Invitae Profile

5.9.2 Invitae Main Business

5.9.3 Invitae Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Invitae Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Invitae Recent Developments

5.10 IntelliGenetics

5.10.1 IntelliGenetics Profile

5.10.2 IntelliGenetics Main Business

5.10.3 IntelliGenetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 IntelliGenetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 IntelliGenetics Recent Developments

5.11 Ambry Genetics

5.11.1 Ambry Genetics Profile

5.11.2 Ambry Genetics Main Business

5.11.3 Ambry Genetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Ambry Genetics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Ambry Genetics Recent Developments

5.12 Living DNA

5.12.1 Living DNA Profile

5.12.2 Living DNA Main Business

5.12.3 Living DNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Living DNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Living DNA Recent Developments

5.13 EasyDNA

5.13.1 EasyDNA Profile

5.13.2 EasyDNA Main Business

5.13.3 EasyDNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 EasyDNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 EasyDNA Recent Developments

5.14 Pathway Genomics

5.14.1 Pathway Genomics Profile

5.14.2 Pathway Genomics Main Business

5.14.3 Pathway Genomics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Pathway Genomics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Pathway Genomics Recent Developments

5.15 Centrillion Technology

5.15.1 Centrillion Technology Profile

5.15.2 Centrillion Technology Main Business

5.15.3 Centrillion Technology Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Centrillion Technology Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Centrillion Technology Recent Developments

5.16 Xcode

5.16.1 Xcode Profile

5.16.2 Xcode Main Business

5.16.3 Xcode Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Xcode Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Xcode Recent Developments

5.17 Color Genomics

5.17.1 Color Genomics Profile

5.17.2 Color Genomics Main Business

5.17.3 Color Genomics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Color Genomics Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Color Genomics Recent Developments

5.18 Anglia DNA Services

5.18.1 Anglia DNA Services Profile

5.18.2 Anglia DNA Services Main Business

5.18.3 Anglia DNA Services Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Anglia DNA Services Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Anglia DNA Services Recent Developments

5.19 African Ancestry

5.19.1 African Ancestry Profile

5.19.2 African Ancestry Main Business

5.19.3 African Ancestry Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 African Ancestry Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 African Ancestry Recent Developments

5.20 Canadian DNA Services

5.20.1 Canadian DNA Services Profile

5.20.2 Canadian DNA Services Main Business

5.20.3 Canadian DNA Services Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Canadian DNA Services Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Canadian DNA Services Recent Developments

5.21 DNA Family Check

5.21.1 DNA Family Check Profile

5.21.2 DNA Family Check Main Business

5.21.3 DNA Family Check Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 DNA Family Check Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 DNA Family Check Recent Developments

5.22 Alpha Biolaboratories

5.22.1 Alpha Biolaboratories Profile

5.22.2 Alpha Biolaboratories Main Business

5.22.3 Alpha Biolaboratories Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Alpha Biolaboratories Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Alpha Biolaboratories Recent Developments

5.23 Test Me DNA

5.23.1 Test Me DNA Profile

5.23.2 Test Me DNA Main Business

5.23.3 Test Me DNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Test Me DNA Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Test Me DNA Recent Developments

5.24 23 Mofang

5.24.1 23 Mofang Profile

5.24.2 23 Mofang Main Business

5.24.3 23 Mofang Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 23 Mofang Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 23 Mofang Recent Developments

5.25 Genetic Health

5.25.1 Genetic Health Profile

5.25.2 Genetic Health Main Business

5.25.3 Genetic Health Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Genetic Health Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Genetic Health Recent Developments

5.26 DNA Services of America

5.26.1 DNA Services of America Profile

5.26.2 DNA Services of America Main Business

5.26.3 DNA Services of America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 DNA Services of America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.26.5 DNA Services of America Recent Developments

5.27 Shuwen Health Sciences

5.27.1 Shuwen Health Sciences Profile

5.27.2 Shuwen Health Sciences Main Business

5.27.3 Shuwen Health Sciences Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Shuwen Health Sciences Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.27.5 Shuwen Health Sciences Recent Developments

5.28 Mapmygenome

5.28.1 Mapmygenome Profile

5.28.2 Mapmygenome Main Business

5.28.3 Mapmygenome Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.28.4 Mapmygenome Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.28.5 Mapmygenome Recent Developments

5.29 Full Genomes

5.29.1 Full Genomes Profile

5.29.2 Full Genomes Main Business

5.29.3 Full Genomes Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.29.4 Full Genomes Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.29.5 Full Genomes Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Industry Trends

11.2 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Drivers

11.3 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Challenges

11.4 Direct-to-consumer DNA Testing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“