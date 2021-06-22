Direct to Card Printer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | Zebra, Entrust Datacard, HID Global

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Zebra, Entrust Datacard, HID Global, Evolis, Nisca, NBS Technologies, Magicard, Swiftcolor, Matica Technologies

By Types:

Single-sided Printing

Double-sided Printing



By Applications:

Enterprise

School

Government

Commercial







Table of Contents:

1 Direct to Card Printer Market Overview

1.1 Direct to Card Printer Product Overview

1.2 Direct to Card Printer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-sided Printing

1.2.2 Double-sided Printing

1.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Direct to Card Printer Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Direct to Card Printer Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Direct to Card Printer Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Direct to Card Printer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Direct to Card Printer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct to Card Printer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct to Card Printer Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct to Card Printer as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct to Card Printer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Direct to Card Printer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Direct to Card Printer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Direct to Card Printer by Application

4.1 Direct to Card Printer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Enterprise

4.1.2 School

4.1.3 Government

4.1.4 Commercial

4.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Direct to Card Printer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Direct to Card Printer by Country

5.1 North America Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Direct to Card Printer by Country

6.1 Europe Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Direct to Card Printer by Country

8.1 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct to Card Printer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct to Card Printer Business

10.1 Zebra

10.1.1 Zebra Corporation Information

10.1.2 Zebra Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Zebra Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Zebra Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.1.5 Zebra Recent Development

10.2 Entrust Datacard

10.2.1 Entrust Datacard Corporation Information

10.2.2 Entrust Datacard Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Entrust Datacard Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Zebra Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.2.5 Entrust Datacard Recent Development

10.3 HID Global

10.3.1 HID Global Corporation Information

10.3.2 HID Global Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 HID Global Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 HID Global Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.3.5 HID Global Recent Development

10.4 Evolis

10.4.1 Evolis Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evolis Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evolis Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Evolis Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.4.5 Evolis Recent Development

10.5 Nisca

10.5.1 Nisca Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nisca Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nisca Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nisca Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.5.5 Nisca Recent Development

10.6 NBS Technologies

10.6.1 NBS Technologies Corporation Information

10.6.2 NBS Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NBS Technologies Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 NBS Technologies Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.6.5 NBS Technologies Recent Development

10.7 Magicard

10.7.1 Magicard Corporation Information

10.7.2 Magicard Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Magicard Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Magicard Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.7.5 Magicard Recent Development

10.8 Swiftcolor

10.8.1 Swiftcolor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Swiftcolor Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Swiftcolor Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Swiftcolor Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.8.5 Swiftcolor Recent Development

10.9 Matica Technologies

10.9.1 Matica Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Matica Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Matica Technologies Direct to Card Printer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Matica Technologies Direct to Card Printer Products Offered

10.9.5 Matica Technologies Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Direct to Card Printer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Direct to Card Printer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Direct to Card Printer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Direct to Card Printer Distributors

12.3 Direct to Card Printer Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

