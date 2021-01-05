Direct Marketing Services Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027|Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman

Los Angeles United States: The global Direct Marketing Services market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Direct Marketing Services market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Direct Marketing Services market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro, Leo Burnett Direct Marketing Services

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Direct Marketing Services market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Direct Marketing Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Direct Marketing Services market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Direct Marketing Services market.

Segmentation by Product: , Direct mail, Telemarketing, Email marketing, Text (SMS) marketing, Handouts, Social media marketing, Direct selling, Others Direct Marketing Services

Segmentation by Application: , Business to Business, Business to Government, Business to Consumers, Others

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Direct Marketing Services market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Direct Marketing Services market

Showing the development of the global Direct Marketing Services market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Direct Marketing Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Direct Marketing Services market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Direct Marketing Services market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Direct Marketing Services market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Direct Marketing Services market. In order to collect key insights about the global Direct Marketing Services market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Direct Marketing Services market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Direct Marketing Services market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Direct Marketing Services market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Marketing Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Direct mail

1.4.3 Telemarketing

1.4.4 Email marketing

1.4.5 Text (SMS) marketing

1.4.6 Handouts

1.4.7 Social media marketing

1.4.8 Direct selling

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Business to Business

1.5.3 Business to Government

1.5.4 Business to Consumers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Direct Marketing Services Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Direct Marketing Services Industry

1.6.1.1 Direct Marketing Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Direct Marketing Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Direct Marketing Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Direct Marketing Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Direct Marketing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Direct Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Direct Marketing Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Direct Marketing Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Direct Marketing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct Marketing Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Direct Marketing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Direct Marketing Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Direct Marketing Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Direct Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Direct Marketing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Direct Marketing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Direct Marketing Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Direct Marketing Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Direct Marketing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Rapp

13.1.1 Rapp Company Details

13.1.2 Rapp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Rapp Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.1.4 Rapp Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Rapp Recent Development

13.2 Epsilon

13.2.1 Epsilon Company Details

13.2.2 Epsilon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Epsilon Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.2.4 Epsilon Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Epsilon Recent Development

13.3 Wunderman

13.3.1 Wunderman Company Details

13.3.2 Wunderman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Wunderman Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.3.4 Wunderman Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Wunderman Recent Development

13.4 FCB

13.4.1 FCB Company Details

13.4.2 FCB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 FCB Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.4.4 FCB Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 FCB Recent Development

13.5 Acxiom

13.5.1 Acxiom Company Details

13.5.2 Acxiom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Acxiom Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.5.4 Acxiom Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Acxiom Recent Development

13.6 Harte-Hanks Direct

13.6.1 Harte-Hanks Direct Company Details

13.6.2 Harte-Hanks Direct Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Harte-Hanks Direct Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.6.4 Harte-Hanks Direct Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Harte-Hanks Direct Recent Development

13.7 OgilvyOne

13.7.1 OgilvyOne Company Details

13.7.2 OgilvyOne Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 OgilvyOne Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.7.4 OgilvyOne Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 OgilvyOne Recent Development

13.8 Merkle

13.8.1 Merkle Company Details

13.8.2 Merkle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Merkle Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.8.4 Merkle Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Merkle Recent Development

13.9 Harland Clarke Corp

13.9.1 Harland Clarke Corp Company Details

13.9.2 Harland Clarke Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Harland Clarke Corp Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.9.4 Harland Clarke Corp Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Harland Clarke Corp Recent Development

13.10 MRM//McCann

13.10.1 MRM//McCann Company Details

13.10.2 MRM//McCann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 MRM//McCann Direct Marketing Services Introduction

13.10.4 MRM//McCann Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 MRM//McCann Recent Development

13.11 DigitasLBi

10.11.1 DigitasLBi Company Details

10.11.2 DigitasLBi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 DigitasLBi Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.11.4 DigitasLBi Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DigitasLBi Recent Development

13.12 Aimia

10.12.1 Aimia Company Details

10.12.2 Aimia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Aimia Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.12.4 Aimia Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Aimia Recent Development

13.13 SourceLink

10.13.1 SourceLink Company Details

10.13.2 SourceLink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 SourceLink Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.13.4 SourceLink Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 SourceLink Recent Development

13.14 BBDO

10.14.1 BBDO Company Details

10.14.2 BBDO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 BBDO Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.14.4 BBDO Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 BBDO Recent Development

13.15 SapientNitro

10.15.1 SapientNitro Company Details

10.15.2 SapientNitro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 SapientNitro Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.15.4 SapientNitro Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 SapientNitro Recent Development

13.16 Leo Burnett

10.16.1 Leo Burnett Company Details

10.16.2 Leo Burnett Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Leo Burnett Direct Marketing Services Introduction

10.16.4 Leo Burnett Revenue in Direct Marketing Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Leo Burnett Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

