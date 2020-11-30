QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Direct Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Direct market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Direct market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Direct market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amway, Avon Products Inc., Herbalife, Infinitus, Vorwerk, Natura, Nu Skin, Coway, Tupperware, Young Living, Oriflame Cosmetics, Rodan + Fields, Jeunesse, Ambit Energy, DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd, Pola, O Boticario, USANA Health Sciences, Belcorp, Atomy, Telecom Plus, Yanbal International, Market America, PM International, Stream, Team National, Amore Pacific, Arbonne International, Hinode, Plexus, OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc., Miki, Faberlic, Scentsy, Monat Global, Younique, For Days, WorldVentures, Cosway, Nature’s Sunshine, Pruvit, Beautycounter, 4Life Research, LG Household & Healthcare, Family Heritage Life, Vivnit, Noevir, Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC, Pro-Partner, Pure Romance Market Segment by Product Type: by Sales Methods, Person-to-person Sales, Door-to-door Sales, Venue Sales, Party Plans, Phone Call, Online Shopping (Email & Website), by Product Type, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Kitchen Product, Toy, Handcraft, Cleaning Tools & Hand Tools, Insurance, Reference Books & Encyclopedias, Vitamin & Nutrition Food, Others, Refers to revenue, there are regional differences in direct selling.In Japan, almost half of new cars are sold through door-to-door sales. In the United States, direct sales are used by customers from store memberships to long-distance phone companies. In China, beauty products and health care products are easy to sell. Direct Marketing Market Segment by Application: , ≤25 Years Old, 25 – 45 Years Old, ≥45 Years Old Based on

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2043469/global-and-china-direct-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2043469/global-and-china-direct-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/685d9b57c1f0bc4f6d1f21f71547cab7,0,1,global-and-china-direct-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Direct market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Direct industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Person-to-person Sales

1.2.3 Door-to-door Sales

1.2.4 Venue Sales

1.2.5 Party Plans

1.2.6 Phone Call

1.2.7 Online Shopping (Email & Website)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 ≤25 Years Old

1.3.3 25 – 45 Years Old

1.3.4 ≥45 Years Old

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Direct Marketing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct Marketing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Direct Marketing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Direct Marketing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Direct Marketing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Marketing Revenue

3.4 Global Direct Marketing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct Marketing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Direct Marketing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Direct Marketing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Direct Marketing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Direct Marketing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Direct Marketing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Direct Marketing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Direct Marketing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amway

11.1.1 Amway Company Details

11.1.2 Amway Business Overview

11.1.3 Amway Direct Marketing Introduction

11.1.4 Amway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Amway Recent Development

11.2 Avon Products Inc.

11.2.1 Avon Products Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Avon Products Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Avon Products Inc. Direct Marketing Introduction

11.2.4 Avon Products Inc. Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Avon Products Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Herbalife

11.3.1 Herbalife Company Details

11.3.2 Herbalife Business Overview

11.3.3 Herbalife Direct Marketing Introduction

11.3.4 Herbalife Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Herbalife Recent Development

11.4 Infinitus

11.4.1 Infinitus Company Details

11.4.2 Infinitus Business Overview

11.4.3 Infinitus Direct Marketing Introduction

11.4.4 Infinitus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Infinitus Recent Development

11.5 Vorwerk

11.5.1 Vorwerk Company Details

11.5.2 Vorwerk Business Overview

11.5.3 Vorwerk Direct Marketing Introduction

11.5.4 Vorwerk Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Vorwerk Recent Development

11.6 Natura

11.6.1 Natura Company Details

11.6.2 Natura Business Overview

11.6.3 Natura Direct Marketing Introduction

11.6.4 Natura Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Natura Recent Development

11.7 Nu Skin

11.7.1 Nu Skin Company Details

11.7.2 Nu Skin Business Overview

11.7.3 Nu Skin Direct Marketing Introduction

11.7.4 Nu Skin Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Nu Skin Recent Development

11.8 Coway

11.8.1 Coway Company Details

11.8.2 Coway Business Overview

11.8.3 Coway Direct Marketing Introduction

11.8.4 Coway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Coway Recent Development

11.9 Tupperware

11.9.1 Tupperware Company Details

11.9.2 Tupperware Business Overview

11.9.3 Tupperware Direct Marketing Introduction

11.9.4 Tupperware Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Tupperware Recent Development

11.10 Young Living

11.10.1 Young Living Company Details

11.10.2 Young Living Business Overview

11.10.3 Young Living Direct Marketing Introduction

11.10.4 Young Living Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Young Living Recent Development

11.11 Oriflame Cosmetics

10.11.1 Oriflame Cosmetics Company Details

10.11.2 Oriflame Cosmetics Business Overview

10.11.3 Oriflame Cosmetics Direct Marketing Introduction

10.11.4 Oriflame Cosmetics Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Oriflame Cosmetics Recent Development

11.12 Rodan + Fields

10.12.1 Rodan + Fields Company Details

10.12.2 Rodan + Fields Business Overview

10.12.3 Rodan + Fields Direct Marketing Introduction

10.12.4 Rodan + Fields Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Rodan + Fields Recent Development

11.13 Jeunesse

10.13.1 Jeunesse Company Details

10.13.2 Jeunesse Business Overview

10.13.3 Jeunesse Direct Marketing Introduction

10.13.4 Jeunesse Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Jeunesse Recent Development

11.14 Ambit Energy

10.14.1 Ambit Energy Company Details

10.14.2 Ambit Energy Business Overview

10.14.3 Ambit Energy Direct Marketing Introduction

10.14.4 Ambit Energy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Ambit Energy Recent Development

11.15 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd

10.15.1 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Company Details

10.15.2 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Business Overview

10.15.3 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Direct Marketing Introduction

10.15.4 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Recent Development

11.16 Pola

10.16.1 Pola Company Details

10.16.2 Pola Business Overview

10.16.3 Pola Direct Marketing Introduction

10.16.4 Pola Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Pola Recent Development

11.17 O Boticario

10.17.1 O Boticario Company Details

10.17.2 O Boticario Business Overview

10.17.3 O Boticario Direct Marketing Introduction

10.17.4 O Boticario Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 O Boticario Recent Development

11.18 USANA Health Sciences

10.18.1 USANA Health Sciences Company Details

10.18.2 USANA Health Sciences Business Overview

10.18.3 USANA Health Sciences Direct Marketing Introduction

10.18.4 USANA Health Sciences Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 USANA Health Sciences Recent Development

11.19 Belcorp

10.19.1 Belcorp Company Details

10.19.2 Belcorp Business Overview

10.19.3 Belcorp Direct Marketing Introduction

10.19.4 Belcorp Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Belcorp Recent Development

11.20 Atomy

10.20.1 Atomy Company Details

10.20.2 Atomy Business Overview

10.20.3 Atomy Direct Marketing Introduction

10.20.4 Atomy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Atomy Recent Development

11.21 Telecom Plus

10.21.1 Telecom Plus Company Details

10.21.2 Telecom Plus Business Overview

10.21.3 Telecom Plus Direct Marketing Introduction

10.21.4 Telecom Plus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Telecom Plus Recent Development

11.22 Yanbal International

10.22.1 Yanbal International Company Details

10.22.2 Yanbal International Business Overview

10.22.3 Yanbal International Direct Marketing Introduction

10.22.4 Yanbal International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Yanbal International Recent Development

11.23 Market America

10.23.1 Market America Company Details

10.23.2 Market America Business Overview

10.23.3 Market America Direct Marketing Introduction

10.23.4 Market America Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Market America Recent Development

11.24 PM International

10.24.1 PM International Company Details

10.24.2 PM International Business Overview

10.24.3 PM International Direct Marketing Introduction

10.24.4 PM International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 PM International Recent Development

11.25 Stream

10.25.1 Stream Company Details

10.25.2 Stream Business Overview

10.25.3 Stream Direct Marketing Introduction

10.25.4 Stream Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Stream Recent Development

11.26 Team National

10.26.1 Team National Company Details

10.26.2 Team National Business Overview

10.26.3 Team National Direct Marketing Introduction

10.26.4 Team National Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Team National Recent Development

11.27 Amore Pacific

10.27.1 Amore Pacific Company Details

10.27.2 Amore Pacific Business Overview

10.27.3 Amore Pacific Direct Marketing Introduction

10.27.4 Amore Pacific Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

11.28 Arbonne International

10.28.1 Arbonne International Company Details

10.28.2 Arbonne International Business Overview

10.28.3 Arbonne International Direct Marketing Introduction

10.28.4 Arbonne International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Arbonne International Recent Development

11.29 Hinode

10.29.1 Hinode Company Details

10.29.2 Hinode Business Overview

10.29.3 Hinode Direct Marketing Introduction

10.29.4 Hinode Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Hinode Recent Development

11.30 Plexus

10.30.1 Plexus Company Details

10.30.2 Plexus Business Overview

10.30.3 Plexus Direct Marketing Introduction

10.30.4 Plexus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 Plexus Recent Development

11.31 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc.

10.31.1 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Company Details

10.31.2 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Business Overview

10.31.3 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Direct Marketing Introduction

10.31.4 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.31.5 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Recent Development

11.32 Miki

10.32.1 Miki Company Details

10.32.2 Miki Business Overview

10.32.3 Miki Direct Marketing Introduction

10.32.4 Miki Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.32.5 Miki Recent Development

11.33 Faberlic

10.33.1 Faberlic Company Details

10.33.2 Faberlic Business Overview

10.33.3 Faberlic Direct Marketing Introduction

10.33.4 Faberlic Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.33.5 Faberlic Recent Development

11.34 Scentsy

10.34.1 Scentsy Company Details

10.34.2 Scentsy Business Overview

10.34.3 Scentsy Direct Marketing Introduction

10.34.4 Scentsy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.34.5 Scentsy Recent Development

11.35 Monat Global

10.35.1 Monat Global Company Details

10.35.2 Monat Global Business Overview

10.35.3 Monat Global Direct Marketing Introduction

10.35.4 Monat Global Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.35.5 Monat Global Recent Development

11.36 Younique

10.36.1 Younique Company Details

10.36.2 Younique Business Overview

10.36.3 Younique Direct Marketing Introduction

10.36.4 Younique Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.36.5 Younique Recent Development

11.37 For Days

10.37.1 For Days Company Details

10.37.2 For Days Business Overview

10.37.3 For Days Direct Marketing Introduction

10.37.4 For Days Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.37.5 For Days Recent Development

11.38 WorldVentures

10.38.1 WorldVentures Company Details

10.38.2 WorldVentures Business Overview

10.38.3 WorldVentures Direct Marketing Introduction

10.38.4 WorldVentures Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.38.5 WorldVentures Recent Development

11.39 Cosway

10.39.1 Cosway Company Details

10.39.2 Cosway Business Overview

10.39.3 Cosway Direct Marketing Introduction

10.39.4 Cosway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.39.5 Cosway Recent Development

11.40 Nature’s Sunshine

10.40.1 Nature’s Sunshine Company Details

10.40.2 Nature’s Sunshine Business Overview

10.40.3 Nature’s Sunshine Direct Marketing Introduction

10.40.4 Nature’s Sunshine Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)

10.40.5 Nature’s Sunshine Recent Development

11.41 Pruvit

11.42 Beautycounter

11.43 4Life Research

11.44 LG Household & Healthcare

11.45 Family Heritage Life

11.46 Vivnit

11.47 Noevir

11.48 Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC

11.49 Pro-Partner

11.50 Pure Romance 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.