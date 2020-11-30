QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global and China Direct Marketing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Direct market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Direct market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Direct market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Amway, Avon Products Inc., Herbalife, Infinitus, Vorwerk, Natura, Nu Skin, Coway, Tupperware, Young Living, Oriflame Cosmetics, Rodan + Fields, Jeunesse, Ambit Energy, DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd, Pola, O Boticario, USANA Health Sciences, Belcorp, Atomy, Telecom Plus, Yanbal International, Market America, PM International, Stream, Team National, Amore Pacific, Arbonne International, Hinode, Plexus, OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc., Miki, Faberlic, Scentsy, Monat Global, Younique, For Days, WorldVentures, Cosway, Nature’s Sunshine, Pruvit, Beautycounter, 4Life Research, LG Household & Healthcare, Family Heritage Life, Vivnit, Noevir, Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC, Pro-Partner, Pure Romance
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|by Sales Methods, Person-to-person Sales, Door-to-door Sales, Venue Sales, Party Plans, Phone Call, Online Shopping (Email & Website), by Product Type, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Kitchen Product, Toy, Handcraft, Cleaning Tools & Hand Tools, Insurance, Reference Books & Encyclopedias, Vitamin & Nutrition Food, Others, Refers to revenue, there are regional differences in direct selling.In Japan, almost half of new cars are sold through door-to-door sales. In the United States, direct sales are used by customers from store memberships to long-distance phone companies. In China, beauty products and health care products are easy to sell. Direct Marketing
|Market Segment by Application:
|, ≤25 Years Old, 25 – 45 Years Old, ≥45 Years Old Based on
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Direct market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Direct market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Direct industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Direct market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Direct market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Person-to-person Sales
1.2.3 Door-to-door Sales
1.2.4 Venue Sales
1.2.5 Party Plans
1.2.6 Phone Call
1.2.7 Online Shopping (Email & Website)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 ≤25 Years Old
1.3.3 25 – 45 Years Old
1.3.4 ≥45 Years Old
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Direct Marketing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct Marketing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Direct Marketing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Direct Marketing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Direct Marketing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Direct Marketing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct Marketing Revenue
3.4 Global Direct Marketing Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Direct Marketing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct Marketing Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Direct Marketing Area Served
3.6 Key Players Direct Marketing Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Direct Marketing Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Direct Marketing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Direct Marketing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Direct Marketing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Direct Marketing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Direct Marketing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Direct Marketing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Direct Marketing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Amway
11.1.1 Amway Company Details
11.1.2 Amway Business Overview
11.1.3 Amway Direct Marketing Introduction
11.1.4 Amway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Amway Recent Development
11.2 Avon Products Inc.
11.2.1 Avon Products Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Avon Products Inc. Business Overview
11.2.3 Avon Products Inc. Direct Marketing Introduction
11.2.4 Avon Products Inc. Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Avon Products Inc. Recent Development
11.3 Herbalife
11.3.1 Herbalife Company Details
11.3.2 Herbalife Business Overview
11.3.3 Herbalife Direct Marketing Introduction
11.3.4 Herbalife Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Herbalife Recent Development
11.4 Infinitus
11.4.1 Infinitus Company Details
11.4.2 Infinitus Business Overview
11.4.3 Infinitus Direct Marketing Introduction
11.4.4 Infinitus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Infinitus Recent Development
11.5 Vorwerk
11.5.1 Vorwerk Company Details
11.5.2 Vorwerk Business Overview
11.5.3 Vorwerk Direct Marketing Introduction
11.5.4 Vorwerk Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Vorwerk Recent Development
11.6 Natura
11.6.1 Natura Company Details
11.6.2 Natura Business Overview
11.6.3 Natura Direct Marketing Introduction
11.6.4 Natura Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Natura Recent Development
11.7 Nu Skin
11.7.1 Nu Skin Company Details
11.7.2 Nu Skin Business Overview
11.7.3 Nu Skin Direct Marketing Introduction
11.7.4 Nu Skin Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Nu Skin Recent Development
11.8 Coway
11.8.1 Coway Company Details
11.8.2 Coway Business Overview
11.8.3 Coway Direct Marketing Introduction
11.8.4 Coway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Coway Recent Development
11.9 Tupperware
11.9.1 Tupperware Company Details
11.9.2 Tupperware Business Overview
11.9.3 Tupperware Direct Marketing Introduction
11.9.4 Tupperware Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Tupperware Recent Development
11.10 Young Living
11.10.1 Young Living Company Details
11.10.2 Young Living Business Overview
11.10.3 Young Living Direct Marketing Introduction
11.10.4 Young Living Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Young Living Recent Development
11.11 Oriflame Cosmetics
10.11.1 Oriflame Cosmetics Company Details
10.11.2 Oriflame Cosmetics Business Overview
10.11.3 Oriflame Cosmetics Direct Marketing Introduction
10.11.4 Oriflame Cosmetics Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Oriflame Cosmetics Recent Development
11.12 Rodan + Fields
10.12.1 Rodan + Fields Company Details
10.12.2 Rodan + Fields Business Overview
10.12.3 Rodan + Fields Direct Marketing Introduction
10.12.4 Rodan + Fields Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Rodan + Fields Recent Development
11.13 Jeunesse
10.13.1 Jeunesse Company Details
10.13.2 Jeunesse Business Overview
10.13.3 Jeunesse Direct Marketing Introduction
10.13.4 Jeunesse Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Jeunesse Recent Development
11.14 Ambit Energy
10.14.1 Ambit Energy Company Details
10.14.2 Ambit Energy Business Overview
10.14.3 Ambit Energy Direct Marketing Introduction
10.14.4 Ambit Energy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Ambit Energy Recent Development
11.15 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd
10.15.1 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Company Details
10.15.2 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Business Overview
10.15.3 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Direct Marketing Introduction
10.15.4 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 DXN Marketing Sdn Bhd Recent Development
11.16 Pola
10.16.1 Pola Company Details
10.16.2 Pola Business Overview
10.16.3 Pola Direct Marketing Introduction
10.16.4 Pola Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Pola Recent Development
11.17 O Boticario
10.17.1 O Boticario Company Details
10.17.2 O Boticario Business Overview
10.17.3 O Boticario Direct Marketing Introduction
10.17.4 O Boticario Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 O Boticario Recent Development
11.18 USANA Health Sciences
10.18.1 USANA Health Sciences Company Details
10.18.2 USANA Health Sciences Business Overview
10.18.3 USANA Health Sciences Direct Marketing Introduction
10.18.4 USANA Health Sciences Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 USANA Health Sciences Recent Development
11.19 Belcorp
10.19.1 Belcorp Company Details
10.19.2 Belcorp Business Overview
10.19.3 Belcorp Direct Marketing Introduction
10.19.4 Belcorp Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Belcorp Recent Development
11.20 Atomy
10.20.1 Atomy Company Details
10.20.2 Atomy Business Overview
10.20.3 Atomy Direct Marketing Introduction
10.20.4 Atomy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Atomy Recent Development
11.21 Telecom Plus
10.21.1 Telecom Plus Company Details
10.21.2 Telecom Plus Business Overview
10.21.3 Telecom Plus Direct Marketing Introduction
10.21.4 Telecom Plus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Telecom Plus Recent Development
11.22 Yanbal International
10.22.1 Yanbal International Company Details
10.22.2 Yanbal International Business Overview
10.22.3 Yanbal International Direct Marketing Introduction
10.22.4 Yanbal International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Yanbal International Recent Development
11.23 Market America
10.23.1 Market America Company Details
10.23.2 Market America Business Overview
10.23.3 Market America Direct Marketing Introduction
10.23.4 Market America Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Market America Recent Development
11.24 PM International
10.24.1 PM International Company Details
10.24.2 PM International Business Overview
10.24.3 PM International Direct Marketing Introduction
10.24.4 PM International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 PM International Recent Development
11.25 Stream
10.25.1 Stream Company Details
10.25.2 Stream Business Overview
10.25.3 Stream Direct Marketing Introduction
10.25.4 Stream Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Stream Recent Development
11.26 Team National
10.26.1 Team National Company Details
10.26.2 Team National Business Overview
10.26.3 Team National Direct Marketing Introduction
10.26.4 Team National Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Team National Recent Development
11.27 Amore Pacific
10.27.1 Amore Pacific Company Details
10.27.2 Amore Pacific Business Overview
10.27.3 Amore Pacific Direct Marketing Introduction
10.27.4 Amore Pacific Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development
11.28 Arbonne International
10.28.1 Arbonne International Company Details
10.28.2 Arbonne International Business Overview
10.28.3 Arbonne International Direct Marketing Introduction
10.28.4 Arbonne International Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Arbonne International Recent Development
11.29 Hinode
10.29.1 Hinode Company Details
10.29.2 Hinode Business Overview
10.29.3 Hinode Direct Marketing Introduction
10.29.4 Hinode Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 Hinode Recent Development
11.30 Plexus
10.30.1 Plexus Company Details
10.30.2 Plexus Business Overview
10.30.3 Plexus Direct Marketing Introduction
10.30.4 Plexus Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Plexus Recent Development
11.31 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc.
10.31.1 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Company Details
10.31.2 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Business Overview
10.31.3 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Direct Marketing Introduction
10.31.4 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.31.5 OPTAVIA / Medifast, Inc. Recent Development
11.32 Miki
10.32.1 Miki Company Details
10.32.2 Miki Business Overview
10.32.3 Miki Direct Marketing Introduction
10.32.4 Miki Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.32.5 Miki Recent Development
11.33 Faberlic
10.33.1 Faberlic Company Details
10.33.2 Faberlic Business Overview
10.33.3 Faberlic Direct Marketing Introduction
10.33.4 Faberlic Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.33.5 Faberlic Recent Development
11.34 Scentsy
10.34.1 Scentsy Company Details
10.34.2 Scentsy Business Overview
10.34.3 Scentsy Direct Marketing Introduction
10.34.4 Scentsy Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.34.5 Scentsy Recent Development
11.35 Monat Global
10.35.1 Monat Global Company Details
10.35.2 Monat Global Business Overview
10.35.3 Monat Global Direct Marketing Introduction
10.35.4 Monat Global Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.35.5 Monat Global Recent Development
11.36 Younique
10.36.1 Younique Company Details
10.36.2 Younique Business Overview
10.36.3 Younique Direct Marketing Introduction
10.36.4 Younique Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.36.5 Younique Recent Development
11.37 For Days
10.37.1 For Days Company Details
10.37.2 For Days Business Overview
10.37.3 For Days Direct Marketing Introduction
10.37.4 For Days Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.37.5 For Days Recent Development
11.38 WorldVentures
10.38.1 WorldVentures Company Details
10.38.2 WorldVentures Business Overview
10.38.3 WorldVentures Direct Marketing Introduction
10.38.4 WorldVentures Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.38.5 WorldVentures Recent Development
11.39 Cosway
10.39.1 Cosway Company Details
10.39.2 Cosway Business Overview
10.39.3 Cosway Direct Marketing Introduction
10.39.4 Cosway Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.39.5 Cosway Recent Development
11.40 Nature’s Sunshine
10.40.1 Nature’s Sunshine Company Details
10.40.2 Nature’s Sunshine Business Overview
10.40.3 Nature’s Sunshine Direct Marketing Introduction
10.40.4 Nature’s Sunshine Revenue in Direct Marketing Business (2015-2020)
10.40.5 Nature’s Sunshine Recent Development
11.41 Pruvit
11.42 Beautycounter
11.43 4Life Research
11.44 LG Household & Healthcare
11.45 Family Heritage Life
11.46 Vivnit
11.47 Noevir
11.48 Hy Cite Enterprises, LLC
11.49 Pro-Partner
11.50 Pure Romance 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
