Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market 2021-2027 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens

The report titled Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens, GE Energy, EWT, Lagerwey Wind, Leitwind, United Energies MTOI, Northern Power Systems, Avantis Energy, ReGen Powertech, XEMC Darwind, American Superconductor Corp., VENSYS Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Less than 1 MW

1 MW – 3 MW

More than 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offshore

Onshore



The Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Overview

1.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Overview

1.2 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less than 1 MW

1.2.2 1 MW – 3 MW

1.2.3 More than 3 MW

1.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Application

4.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Offshore

4.1.2 Onshore

4.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Country

5.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Country

6.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Country

8.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Business

10.1 Goldwind

10.1.1 Goldwind Corporation Information

10.1.2 Goldwind Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Goldwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Goldwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.1.5 Goldwind Recent Development

10.2 Enercon

10.2.1 Enercon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Enercon Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Enercon Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Enercon Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.2.5 Enercon Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Siemens Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Siemens Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 GE Energy

10.4.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

10.4.2 GE Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GE Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GE Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.4.5 GE Energy Recent Development

10.5 EWT

10.5.1 EWT Corporation Information

10.5.2 EWT Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EWT Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EWT Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.5.5 EWT Recent Development

10.6 Lagerwey Wind

10.6.1 Lagerwey Wind Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lagerwey Wind Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lagerwey Wind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lagerwey Wind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.6.5 Lagerwey Wind Recent Development

10.7 Leitwind

10.7.1 Leitwind Corporation Information

10.7.2 Leitwind Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Leitwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Leitwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.7.5 Leitwind Recent Development

10.8 United Energies MTOI

10.8.1 United Energies MTOI Corporation Information

10.8.2 United Energies MTOI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 United Energies MTOI Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 United Energies MTOI Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.8.5 United Energies MTOI Recent Development

10.9 Northern Power Systems

10.9.1 Northern Power Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Northern Power Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Northern Power Systems Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Northern Power Systems Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.9.5 Northern Power Systems Recent Development

10.10 Avantis Energy

10.10.1 Avantis Energy Corporation Information

10.10.2 Avantis Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Avantis Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Avantis Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.10.5 Avantis Energy Recent Development

10.11 ReGen Powertech

10.11.1 ReGen Powertech Corporation Information

10.11.2 ReGen Powertech Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ReGen Powertech Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ReGen Powertech Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.11.5 ReGen Powertech Recent Development

10.12 XEMC Darwind

10.12.1 XEMC Darwind Corporation Information

10.12.2 XEMC Darwind Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 XEMC Darwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 XEMC Darwind Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.12.5 XEMC Darwind Recent Development

10.13 American Superconductor Corp.

10.13.1 American Superconductor Corp. Corporation Information

10.13.2 American Superconductor Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 American Superconductor Corp. Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 American Superconductor Corp. Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.13.5 American Superconductor Corp. Recent Development

10.14 VENSYS Energy

10.14.1 VENSYS Energy Corporation Information

10.14.2 VENSYS Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 VENSYS Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 VENSYS Energy Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Products Offered

10.14.5 VENSYS Energy Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Distributors

12.3 Direct-driven Wind Turbine Generator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

