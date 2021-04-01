Direct Drive Pumps Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | KISHOR PUMPS, Flowserve, Weir, Sulzer Pumps

“

The report titled Global Direct Drive Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct Drive Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct Drive Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct Drive Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct Drive Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct Drive Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Drive Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Drive Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Drive Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Drive Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Drive Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Drive Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: KISHOR PUMPS, Flowserve, Weir, Sulzer Pumps, Apex Pump, ITT, Ebara, Grunfos, KSB, Roper Industries, Putzmeister

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Drives

Engine Drives



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Process

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others



The Direct Drive Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Drive Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Drive Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Drive Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct Drive Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Drive Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Drive Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Drive Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Direct Drive Pumps Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Drives

1.2.3 Engine Drives

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Process

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Direct Drive Pumps Industry Trends

2.4.2 Direct Drive Pumps Market Drivers

2.4.3 Direct Drive Pumps Market Challenges

2.4.4 Direct Drive Pumps Market Restraints

3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales

3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct Drive Pumps Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct Drive Pumps Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Direct Drive Pumps Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Drive Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 KISHOR PUMPS

12.1.1 KISHOR PUMPS Corporation Information

12.1.2 KISHOR PUMPS Overview

12.1.3 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.1.5 KISHOR PUMPS Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 KISHOR PUMPS Recent Developments

12.2 Flowserve

12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flowserve Overview

12.2.3 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.2.5 Flowserve Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Flowserve Recent Developments

12.3 Weir

12.3.1 Weir Corporation Information

12.3.2 Weir Overview

12.3.3 Weir Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Weir Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.3.5 Weir Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Weir Recent Developments

12.4 Sulzer Pumps

12.4.1 Sulzer Pumps Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sulzer Pumps Overview

12.4.3 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.4.5 Sulzer Pumps Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sulzer Pumps Recent Developments

12.5 Apex Pump

12.5.1 Apex Pump Corporation Information

12.5.2 Apex Pump Overview

12.5.3 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.5.5 Apex Pump Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Apex Pump Recent Developments

12.6 ITT

12.6.1 ITT Corporation Information

12.6.2 ITT Overview

12.6.3 ITT Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ITT Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.6.5 ITT Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 ITT Recent Developments

12.7 Ebara

12.7.1 Ebara Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ebara Overview

12.7.3 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.7.5 Ebara Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ebara Recent Developments

12.8 Grunfos

12.8.1 Grunfos Corporation Information

12.8.2 Grunfos Overview

12.8.3 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.8.5 Grunfos Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Grunfos Recent Developments

12.9 KSB

12.9.1 KSB Corporation Information

12.9.2 KSB Overview

12.9.3 KSB Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KSB Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.9.5 KSB Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 KSB Recent Developments

12.10 Roper Industries

12.10.1 Roper Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Roper Industries Overview

12.10.3 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.10.5 Roper Industries Direct Drive Pumps SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Roper Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Putzmeister

12.11.1 Putzmeister Corporation Information

12.11.2 Putzmeister Overview

12.11.3 Putzmeister Direct Drive Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Putzmeister Direct Drive Pumps Products and Services

12.11.5 Putzmeister Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Direct Drive Pumps Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Direct Drive Pumps Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Direct Drive Pumps Production Mode & Process

13.4 Direct Drive Pumps Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Direct Drive Pumps Sales Channels

13.4.2 Direct Drive Pumps Distributors

13.5 Direct Drive Pumps Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

