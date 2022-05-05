Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2028 | ABB, Yaskawa Electric, Soga

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4532224/global-direct-drive-permanent-magnet-wind-turbine-market
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Research Report: ABB
Yaskawa Electric
Soga
Vestas
Siemens Gamesa
Goldwind Science And Technology
Gewind
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group
VEM Group
Ryse Energy
Alxion
BRAUN Windturbinen
Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Segmentation by Product: Below 1 MW
1-10 MW
Above 10 MW
Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Segmentation by Application: Offshore Wind Park
Onshore Wind Farm
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Reasons to Procure this Report: –
(A) The research would help top administration/policymakers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways.
(B) The report provides Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country-level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim.
(C) The research includes the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on the upcoming development rates of each segment.
(D) Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market analysis benefits investors by knowing the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats.
(E) This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors and plan their position in the business.
(F) The study helps evaluate Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies’ information to channel their investments.
Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:
(1) This report gives all the information about the industry analysis, revenue, and overview, of this market.
(2) What will be the rate of increase in market size and growth rate by the end of the forecast period?
(3) What are the major global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market trends influencing the development of the market?
(4) What are the vital results of SWOT analysis of the major players operating in the Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market?
(5) What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by Major competitors in the market?
(6) What are the market opportunities and threats faced by vendors in the Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4532224/global-direct-drive-permanent-magnet-wind-turbine-market
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Rated Power
1.2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 1 MW
1.2.3 1-10 MW
1.2.4 Above 10 MW
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Offshore Wind Park
1.3.3 Onshore Wind Farm
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production
2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine in 2021
4.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Rated Power
5.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power
5.1.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Historical Sales by Rated Power (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Forecasted Sales by Rated Power (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Rated Power (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power
5.2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Historical Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Rated Power (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Rated Power (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price by Rated Power
5.3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price by Rated Power (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price Forecast by Rated Power (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power
7.1.1 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power
8.1.1 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power
10.1.1 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Rated Power
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Rated Power (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Rated Power (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Overview
12.1.3 ABB Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 ABB Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 ABB Recent Developments
12.2 Yaskawa Electric
12.2.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Yaskawa Electric Overview
12.2.3 Yaskawa Electric Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 Yaskawa Electric Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments
12.3 Soga
12.3.1 Soga Corporation Information
12.3.2 Soga Overview
12.3.3 Soga Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Soga Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Soga Recent Developments
12.4 Vestas
12.4.1 Vestas Corporation Information
12.4.2 Vestas Overview
12.4.3 Vestas Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 Vestas Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Vestas Recent Developments
12.5 Siemens Gamesa
12.5.1 Siemens Gamesa Corporation Information
12.5.2 Siemens Gamesa Overview
12.5.3 Siemens Gamesa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Siemens Gamesa Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Siemens Gamesa Recent Developments
12.6 Goldwind Science And Technology
12.6.1 Goldwind Science And Technology Corporation Information
12.6.2 Goldwind Science And Technology Overview
12.6.3 Goldwind Science And Technology Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Goldwind Science And Technology Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Goldwind Science And Technology Recent Developments
12.7 Gewind
12.7.1 Gewind Corporation Information
12.7.2 Gewind Overview
12.7.3 Gewind Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Gewind Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Gewind Recent Developments
12.8 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group
12.8.1 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Overview
12.8.3 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Recent Developments
12.9 VEM Group
12.9.1 VEM Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 VEM Group Overview
12.9.3 VEM Group Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 VEM Group Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 VEM Group Recent Developments
12.10 Ryse Energy
12.10.1 Ryse Energy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Ryse Energy Overview
12.10.3 Ryse Energy Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Ryse Energy Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Ryse Energy Recent Developments
12.11 Alxion
12.11.1 Alxion Corporation Information
12.11.2 Alxion Overview
12.11.3 Alxion Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Alxion Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Alxion Recent Developments
12.12 BRAUN Windturbinen
12.12.1 BRAUN Windturbinen Corporation Information
12.12.2 BRAUN Windturbinen Overview
12.12.3 BRAUN Windturbinen Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.12.4 BRAUN Windturbinen Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 BRAUN Windturbinen Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Production Mode & Process
13.4 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Sales Channels
13.4.2 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Distributors
13.5 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Industry Trends
14.2 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Drivers
14.3 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Challenges
14.4 Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Direct-Drive Permanent Magnet Wind Turbine Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.”