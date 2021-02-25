Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens

“

The report titled Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Goldwind, Enercon, Siemens, GE Energy, EWT, Lagerwey Wind, Leitwind, United Energies MTOI, Northern Power Systems, Avantis Energy, ReGen Powertech, XEMC Darwind, American Superconductor Corp., VENSYS Energy, Ghrepower Green Energy

Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 1 MW

1 MW – 3 MW

More than 3 MW



Market Segmentation by Application: Offshore Application

Onshore Application



The Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Product Scope

1.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Less than 1 MW

1.2.3 1 MW – 3 MW

1.2.4 More than 3 MW

1.3 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Offshore Application

1.3.3 Onshore Application

1.4 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine as of 2020)

3.4 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 148 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 317 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Business

12.1 Goldwind

12.1.1 Goldwind Corporation Information

12.1.2 Goldwind Business Overview

12.1.3 Goldwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Goldwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.1.5 Goldwind Recent Development

12.2 Enercon

12.2.1 Enercon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enercon Business Overview

12.2.3 Enercon Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Enercon Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.2.5 Enercon Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.3.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.3.3 Siemens Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Siemens Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 GE Energy

12.4.1 GE Energy Corporation Information

12.4.2 GE Energy Business Overview

12.4.3 GE Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GE Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.4.5 GE Energy Recent Development

12.5 EWT

12.5.1 EWT Corporation Information

12.5.2 EWT Business Overview

12.5.3 EWT Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EWT Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.5.5 EWT Recent Development

12.6 Lagerwey Wind

12.6.1 Lagerwey Wind Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lagerwey Wind Business Overview

12.6.3 Lagerwey Wind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lagerwey Wind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.6.5 Lagerwey Wind Recent Development

12.7 Leitwind

12.7.1 Leitwind Corporation Information

12.7.2 Leitwind Business Overview

12.7.3 Leitwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Leitwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.7.5 Leitwind Recent Development

12.8 United Energies MTOI

12.8.1 United Energies MTOI Corporation Information

12.8.2 United Energies MTOI Business Overview

12.8.3 United Energies MTOI Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 United Energies MTOI Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.8.5 United Energies MTOI Recent Development

12.9 Northern Power Systems

12.9.1 Northern Power Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 Northern Power Systems Business Overview

12.9.3 Northern Power Systems Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Northern Power Systems Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.9.5 Northern Power Systems Recent Development

12.10 Avantis Energy

12.10.1 Avantis Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avantis Energy Business Overview

12.10.3 Avantis Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Avantis Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.10.5 Avantis Energy Recent Development

12.11 ReGen Powertech

12.11.1 ReGen Powertech Corporation Information

12.11.2 ReGen Powertech Business Overview

12.11.3 ReGen Powertech Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ReGen Powertech Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.11.5 ReGen Powertech Recent Development

12.12 XEMC Darwind

12.12.1 XEMC Darwind Corporation Information

12.12.2 XEMC Darwind Business Overview

12.12.3 XEMC Darwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 XEMC Darwind Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.12.5 XEMC Darwind Recent Development

12.13 American Superconductor Corp.

12.13.1 American Superconductor Corp. Corporation Information

12.13.2 American Superconductor Corp. Business Overview

12.13.3 American Superconductor Corp. Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 American Superconductor Corp. Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.13.5 American Superconductor Corp. Recent Development

12.14 VENSYS Energy

12.14.1 VENSYS Energy Corporation Information

12.14.2 VENSYS Energy Business Overview

12.14.3 VENSYS Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 VENSYS Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.14.5 VENSYS Energy Recent Development

12.15 Ghrepower Green Energy

12.15.1 Ghrepower Green Energy Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ghrepower Green Energy Business Overview

12.15.3 Ghrepower Green Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ghrepower Green Energy Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Products Offered

12.15.5 Ghrepower Green Energy Recent Development

13 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine

13.4 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Distributors List

14.3 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Trends

15.2 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Drivers

15.3 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Challenges

15.4 Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

