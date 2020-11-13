Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2026 | Eaton, Siemens, ABB

The global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, such as Eaton, Siemens, ABB, SolarBOS, Santon, Fonrich, … They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Product: Max. string voltage <1000VDC, Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC

Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Application: Solar Photovoltaics, Commercial and Industrial, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Max. string voltage <1000VDC

1.3.3 Max. string voltage ≥1000VDC

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Solar Photovoltaics

1.4.3 Commercial and Industrial

1.4.4 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Eaton

8.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.1.2 Eaton Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Eaton Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.1.5 Eaton SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Eaton Recent Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Siemens Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.2.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.3 ABB

8.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.3.2 ABB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 ABB Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.3.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.4 SolarBOS

8.4.1 SolarBOS Corporation Information

8.4.2 SolarBOS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 SolarBOS Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.4.5 SolarBOS SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SolarBOS Recent Developments

8.5 Santon

8.5.1 Santon Corporation Information

8.5.2 Santon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Santon Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.5.5 Santon SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Santon Recent Developments

8.6 Fonrich

8.6.1 Fonrich Corporation Information

8.6.3 Fonrich Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Products and Services

8.6.5 Fonrich SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fonrich Recent Developments 9 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Distributors

11.3 Direct Current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

