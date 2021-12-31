Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | SASA, Oxxynova, Teijin

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SASA, Oxxynova, Teijin, JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno, INVISTA, Eastman, Fiber Intermediate Products, SK

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flake DMT

Oval DMT

Liquid DMT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)



The Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market expansion?

What will be the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Flake DMT

1.2.3 Oval DMT

1.2.4 Liquid DMT

1.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

1.3.3 Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Mid East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Iran Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Korea Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.4.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.5.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.6.1 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Mid East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.7.1 Mid East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Mid East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Iran Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.8.1 Iran Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Iran Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Korea Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production

3.9.1 Korea Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Korea Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SASA

7.1.1 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.1.2 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SASA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SASA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SASA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Oxxynova

7.2.1 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Oxxynova Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Oxxynova Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Oxxynova Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teijin Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teijin Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno

7.4.1 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.4.2 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 JSC Mogilevkhimvolokno Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 INVISTA

7.5.1 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.5.2 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 INVISTA Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 INVISTA Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 INVISTA Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Eastman

7.6.1 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Eastman Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Fiber Intermediate Products

7.7.1 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Fiber Intermediate Products Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Fiber Intermediate Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fiber Intermediate Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SK

7.8.1 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Corporation Information

7.8.2 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SK Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SK Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SK Recent Developments/Updates

8 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

8.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Distributors List

9.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Industry Trends

10.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Growth Drivers

10.3 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Challenges

10.4 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Japan Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Mid East & Africa Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Iran Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Korea Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

