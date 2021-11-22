Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027|Alcatel Lucent, ARRIS International, plc., AT&T Inc.

Complete study of the global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Mobile DVR, Turbo HD DVR, Others Segment by Application Mobile Computing, Video Surveillance, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Alcatel Lucent, ARRIS International, plc., AT&T Inc., Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comcast Corporation, DISH Network, EchoStar Corporation, Technicolor, TiVo Corporation

TOC

1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs)

1.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mobile DVR

1.2.3 Turbo HD DVR

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mobile Computing

1.3.3 Video Surveillance

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production

3.6.1 China Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Alcatel Lucent

7.1.1 Alcatel Lucent Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Alcatel Lucent Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Alcatel Lucent Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Alcatel Lucent Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Alcatel Lucent Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ARRIS International, plc.

7.2.1 ARRIS International, plc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.2.2 ARRIS International, plc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ARRIS International, plc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ARRIS International, plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ARRIS International, plc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 AT&T Inc.

7.3.1 AT&T Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.3.2 AT&T Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 AT&T Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 AT&T Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 AT&T Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Broadcom Limited

7.4.1 Broadcom Limited Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Broadcom Limited Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Broadcom Limited Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Broadcom Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Broadcom Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.5.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cisco Systems, Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cisco Systems, Inc. Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Comcast Corporation

7.6.1 Comcast Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Comcast Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Comcast Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Comcast Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Comcast Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DISH Network

7.7.1 DISH Network Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.7.2 DISH Network Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DISH Network Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DISH Network Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DISH Network Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EchoStar Corporation

7.8.1 EchoStar Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.8.2 EchoStar Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EchoStar Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EchoStar Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EchoStar Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Technicolor

7.9.1 Technicolor Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Technicolor Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Technicolor Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Technicolor Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Technicolor Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TiVo Corporation

7.10.1 TiVo Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Corporation Information

7.10.2 TiVo Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TiVo Corporation Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TiVo Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TiVo Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 8 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs)

8.4 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Distributors List

9.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Industry Trends

10.2 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Growth Drivers

10.3 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Challenges

10.4 Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer