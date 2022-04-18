Digital Time Switches Market Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2028 |Leviton, Panasonic, Legrand

Los Angeles, United States: The global Digital Time Switches Market market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Digital Time Switches Market market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Digital Time Switches Market Market . With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Digital Time Switches Market market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Digital Time Switches Market market.

Leading players of the global Digital Time Switches Market market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Digital Time Switches Market market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Digital Time Switches Market market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Digital Time Switches Market market.

Digital Time Switches Market Market Leading Players

Honeywell, Leviton, Panasonic, Legrand, Intermatic, Schneider Electric, Theben, Larsen & Toubro, Oribis, Eaton, Havells India, Omron, Hager, Koyo Electronics, Enerlites, Crouzet, Autonics, Hugo Müller, Dwyer Instruments, Marsh Bellofram, Finder SPA, Trumeter, Kübler, Sangamo, Ascon Tecnologic, Tempatron, Any Electronics, ANLY Electronics

Digital Time Switches Market Segmentation by Product

, DIN Rail Mount, Panel Mount

Digital Time Switches Market Segmentation by Application

, Industrial Devices, Lightings, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Table of Contents.

1 Digital Time Switches Market Overview

1.1 Digital Time Switches Product Overview

1.2 Digital Time Switches Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 DIN Rail Mount

1.2.2 Panel Mount

1.3 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Digital Time Switches Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Digital Time Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Digital Time Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Digital Time Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Digital Time Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Digital Time Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Time Switches Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Time Switches Industry

1.5.1.1 Digital Time Switches Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Digital Time Switches Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Digital Time Switches Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Digital Time Switches Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Digital Time Switches Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Digital Time Switches Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Digital Time Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Digital Time Switches Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Digital Time Switches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Time Switches Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Time Switches Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Time Switches as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Time Switches Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Digital Time Switches Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Digital Time Switches Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Time Switches Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Digital Time Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Digital Time Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Digital Time Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Digital Time Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Digital Time Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Digital Time Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Digital Time Switches by Application

4.1 Digital Time Switches Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Devices

4.1.2 Lightings

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Digital Time Switches Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Digital Time Switches Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Digital Time Switches Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Digital Time Switches Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Digital Time Switches by Application

4.5.2 Europe Digital Time Switches by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Digital Time Switches by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches by Application 5 North America Digital Time Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Digital Time Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Digital Time Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Time Switches Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Digital Time Switches Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Time Switches Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Honeywell Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Honeywell Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Leviton

10.2.1 Leviton Corporation Information

10.2.2 Leviton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Leviton Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Honeywell Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.2.5 Leviton Recent Development

10.3 Panasonic

10.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.3.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Panasonic Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Panasonic Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.3.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.4 Legrand

10.4.1 Legrand Corporation Information

10.4.2 Legrand Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Legrand Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Legrand Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.4.5 Legrand Recent Development

10.5 Intermatic

10.5.1 Intermatic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intermatic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Intermatic Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Intermatic Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.5.5 Intermatic Recent Development

10.6 Schneider Electric

10.6.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Schneider Electric Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Schneider Electric Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.7 Theben

10.7.1 Theben Corporation Information

10.7.2 Theben Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Theben Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Theben Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.7.5 Theben Recent Development

10.8 Larsen & Toubro

10.8.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

10.8.2 Larsen & Toubro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Larsen & Toubro Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Larsen & Toubro Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.8.5 Larsen & Toubro Recent Development

10.9 Oribis

10.9.1 Oribis Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oribis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Oribis Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Oribis Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.9.5 Oribis Recent Development

10.10 Eaton

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Digital Time Switches Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Eaton Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.11 Havells India

10.11.1 Havells India Corporation Information

10.11.2 Havells India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Havells India Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Havells India Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.11.5 Havells India Recent Development

10.12 Omron

10.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

10.12.2 Omron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Omron Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Omron Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.12.5 Omron Recent Development

10.13 Hager

10.13.1 Hager Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hager Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hager Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Hager Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.13.5 Hager Recent Development

10.14 Koyo Electronics

10.14.1 Koyo Electronics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Koyo Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Koyo Electronics Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Koyo Electronics Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.14.5 Koyo Electronics Recent Development

10.15 Enerlites

10.15.1 Enerlites Corporation Information

10.15.2 Enerlites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Enerlites Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Enerlites Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.15.5 Enerlites Recent Development

10.16 Crouzet

10.16.1 Crouzet Corporation Information

10.16.2 Crouzet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Crouzet Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Crouzet Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.16.5 Crouzet Recent Development

10.17 Autonics

10.17.1 Autonics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Autonics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Autonics Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Autonics Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.17.5 Autonics Recent Development

10.18 Hugo Müller

10.18.1 Hugo Müller Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hugo Müller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Hugo Müller Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hugo Müller Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.18.5 Hugo Müller Recent Development

10.19 Dwyer Instruments

10.19.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

10.19.2 Dwyer Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Dwyer Instruments Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Dwyer Instruments Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.19.5 Dwyer Instruments Recent Development

10.20 Marsh Bellofram

10.20.1 Marsh Bellofram Corporation Information

10.20.2 Marsh Bellofram Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Marsh Bellofram Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Marsh Bellofram Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.20.5 Marsh Bellofram Recent Development

10.21 Finder SPA

10.21.1 Finder SPA Corporation Information

10.21.2 Finder SPA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Finder SPA Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Finder SPA Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.21.5 Finder SPA Recent Development

10.22 Trumeter

10.22.1 Trumeter Corporation Information

10.22.2 Trumeter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Trumeter Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Trumeter Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.22.5 Trumeter Recent Development

10.23 Kübler

10.23.1 Kübler Corporation Information

10.23.2 Kübler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Kübler Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Kübler Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.23.5 Kübler Recent Development

10.24 Sangamo

10.24.1 Sangamo Corporation Information

10.24.2 Sangamo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Sangamo Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Sangamo Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.24.5 Sangamo Recent Development

10.25 Ascon Tecnologic

10.25.1 Ascon Tecnologic Corporation Information

10.25.2 Ascon Tecnologic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Ascon Tecnologic Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Ascon Tecnologic Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.25.5 Ascon Tecnologic Recent Development

10.26 Tempatron

10.26.1 Tempatron Corporation Information

10.26.2 Tempatron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Tempatron Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Tempatron Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.26.5 Tempatron Recent Development

10.27 Any Electronics

10.27.1 Any Electronics Corporation Information

10.27.2 Any Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Any Electronics Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Any Electronics Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.27.5 Any Electronics Recent Development

10.28 ANLY Electronics

10.28.1 ANLY Electronics Corporation Information

10.28.2 ANLY Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 ANLY Electronics Digital Time Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 ANLY Electronics Digital Time Switches Products Offered

10.28.5 ANLY Electronics Recent Development 11 Digital Time Switches Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Digital Time Switches Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Digital Time Switches Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

