Digital Textile Printing Machine Market 2022 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028 | Mimaki, Konica Minolta, Atexco

A newly published report titled “Digital Textile Printing Machine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Textile Printing Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mimaki, Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh, Robustelli, SPGPrints, MS Printing, Durst, Kaiyuan, Reggiani, Printpretty, La Meccanica, Zimmer

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sublimation Inkjet Printing

Direct to Fabric Printing

Direct to Garment Printing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Proofing Print

Small Volume Production

Design Teaching



The Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital Textile Printing Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Sublimation Inkjet Printing

2.1.2 Direct to Fabric Printing

2.1.3 Direct to Garment Printing

2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Proofing Print

3.1.2 Small Volume Production

3.1.3 Design Teaching

3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital Textile Printing Machine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital Textile Printing Machine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Textile Printing Machine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital Textile Printing Machine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mimaki

7.1.1 Mimaki Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mimaki Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mimaki Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mimaki Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Mimaki Recent Development

7.2 Konica Minolta

7.2.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

7.2.2 Konica Minolta Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Konica Minolta Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Konica Minolta Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

7.3 Atexco

7.3.1 Atexco Corporation Information

7.3.2 Atexco Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Atexco Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Atexco Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Atexco Recent Development

7.4 Kornit

7.4.1 Kornit Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kornit Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kornit Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kornit Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 Kornit Recent Development

7.5 Mutoh

7.5.1 Mutoh Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mutoh Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mutoh Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mutoh Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Mutoh Recent Development

7.6 Robustelli

7.6.1 Robustelli Corporation Information

7.6.2 Robustelli Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Robustelli Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Robustelli Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Robustelli Recent Development

7.7 SPGPrints

7.7.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

7.7.2 SPGPrints Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SPGPrints Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SPGPrints Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 SPGPrints Recent Development

7.8 MS Printing

7.8.1 MS Printing Corporation Information

7.8.2 MS Printing Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MS Printing Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MS Printing Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 MS Printing Recent Development

7.9 Durst

7.9.1 Durst Corporation Information

7.9.2 Durst Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Durst Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Durst Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Durst Recent Development

7.10 Kaiyuan

7.10.1 Kaiyuan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kaiyuan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kaiyuan Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kaiyuan Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 Kaiyuan Recent Development

7.11 Reggiani

7.11.1 Reggiani Corporation Information

7.11.2 Reggiani Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Reggiani Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Reggiani Digital Textile Printing Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 Reggiani Recent Development

7.12 Printpretty

7.12.1 Printpretty Corporation Information

7.12.2 Printpretty Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Printpretty Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Printpretty Products Offered

7.12.5 Printpretty Recent Development

7.13 La Meccanica

7.13.1 La Meccanica Corporation Information

7.13.2 La Meccanica Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 La Meccanica Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 La Meccanica Products Offered

7.13.5 La Meccanica Recent Development

7.14 Zimmer

7.14.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zimmer Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zimmer Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zimmer Products Offered

7.14.5 Zimmer Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital Textile Printing Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Machine Distributors

8.3 Digital Textile Printing Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital Textile Printing Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital Textile Printing Machine Distributors

8.5 Digital Textile Printing Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”