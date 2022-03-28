Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2028 | Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Kemiteks, Sun Chemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Textile Printing Dyes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Kemiteks

Sun Chemical

Splashjet

Cibitex srl

SPGPrints

DuPont

Sudeep Industries

Archroma

Amtex Dye-Chem Industries

Solunaris



Market Segmentation by Product:

Acid Inks

Disperse Inks

Dye Based Inks

Reactive Inks

Sublimation Inks



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cellulosic

Polyester

Protein Fiber

Acrylic Fiber

Polyamide

Others



The Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Textile Printing Dyes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Acid Inks

2.1.2 Disperse Inks

2.1.3 Dye Based Inks

2.1.4 Reactive Inks

2.1.5 Sublimation Inks

2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cellulosic

3.1.2 Polyester

3.1.3 Protein Fiber

3.1.4 Acrylic Fiber

3.1.5 Polyamide

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital Textile Printing Dyes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital Textile Printing Dyes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital Textile Printing Dyes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Dyes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

7.1.1 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.1.5 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Kemiteks

7.2.1 Kemiteks Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kemiteks Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kemiteks Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kemiteks Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.2.5 Kemiteks Recent Development

7.3 Sun Chemical

7.3.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sun Chemical Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sun Chemical Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.3.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Splashjet

7.4.1 Splashjet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Splashjet Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Splashjet Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Splashjet Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.4.5 Splashjet Recent Development

7.5 Cibitex srl

7.5.1 Cibitex srl Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cibitex srl Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cibitex srl Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cibitex srl Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.5.5 Cibitex srl Recent Development

7.6 SPGPrints

7.6.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

7.6.2 SPGPrints Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SPGPrints Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SPGPrints Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.6.5 SPGPrints Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Sudeep Industries

7.8.1 Sudeep Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sudeep Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sudeep Industries Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sudeep Industries Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.8.5 Sudeep Industries Recent Development

7.9 Archroma

7.9.1 Archroma Corporation Information

7.9.2 Archroma Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Archroma Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Archroma Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.9.5 Archroma Recent Development

7.10 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries

7.10.1 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.10.5 Amtex Dye-Chem Industries Recent Development

7.11 Solunaris

7.11.1 Solunaris Corporation Information

7.11.2 Solunaris Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Solunaris Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Solunaris Digital Textile Printing Dyes Products Offered

7.11.5 Solunaris Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Distributors

8.3 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Distributors

8.5 Digital Textile Printing Dyes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

