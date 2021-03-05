Digital Tape Measure Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, General Tools

“

The report titled Global Digital Tape Measure Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Digital Tape Measure market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Digital Tape Measure market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Digital Tape Measure market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Digital Tape Measure market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Digital Tape Measure report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Tape Measure report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Tape Measure market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Tape Measure market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Tape Measure market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Tape Measure market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Tape Measure market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, General Tools, GemRed, Nikon, Hilti, Makita, Precaster Enterprises, Prexiso, Stabila, Starrett

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel

Soft



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction & Renovation

Metal & Wood Processing

Others



The Digital Tape Measure Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Tape Measure market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Tape Measure market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Tape Measure market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Digital Tape Measure industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Tape Measure market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Tape Measure market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Tape Measure market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Digital Tape Measure Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel

1.2.3 Soft

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction & Renovation

1.3.3 Metal & Wood Processing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Digital Tape Measure Industry Trends

2.4.2 Digital Tape Measure Market Drivers

2.4.3 Digital Tape Measure Market Challenges

2.4.4 Digital Tape Measure Market Restraints

3 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales

3.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Tape Measure Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Digital Tape Measure Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Tape Measure Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Digital Tape Measure Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Digital Tape Measure Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Digital Tape Measure Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Digital Tape Measure Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Digital Tape Measure Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Digital Tape Measure Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Digital Tape Measure Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Tape Measure Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

12.2 Robert Bosch

12.2.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Robert Bosch Overview

12.2.3 Robert Bosch Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Robert Bosch Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.2.5 Robert Bosch Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

12.3 General Tools

12.3.1 General Tools Corporation Information

12.3.2 General Tools Overview

12.3.3 General Tools Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 General Tools Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.3.5 General Tools Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 General Tools Recent Developments

12.4 GemRed

12.4.1 GemRed Corporation Information

12.4.2 GemRed Overview

12.4.3 GemRed Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GemRed Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.4.5 GemRed Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 GemRed Recent Developments

12.5 Nikon

12.5.1 Nikon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nikon Overview

12.5.3 Nikon Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nikon Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.5.5 Nikon Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nikon Recent Developments

12.6 Hilti

12.6.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hilti Overview

12.6.3 Hilti Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hilti Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.6.5 Hilti Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hilti Recent Developments

12.7 Makita

12.7.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.7.2 Makita Overview

12.7.3 Makita Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Makita Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.7.5 Makita Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Makita Recent Developments

12.8 Precaster Enterprises

12.8.1 Precaster Enterprises Corporation Information

12.8.2 Precaster Enterprises Overview

12.8.3 Precaster Enterprises Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Precaster Enterprises Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.8.5 Precaster Enterprises Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Precaster Enterprises Recent Developments

12.9 Prexiso

12.9.1 Prexiso Corporation Information

12.9.2 Prexiso Overview

12.9.3 Prexiso Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Prexiso Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.9.5 Prexiso Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Prexiso Recent Developments

12.10 Stabila

12.10.1 Stabila Corporation Information

12.10.2 Stabila Overview

12.10.3 Stabila Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Stabila Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.10.5 Stabila Digital Tape Measure SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Stabila Recent Developments

12.11 Starrett

12.11.1 Starrett Corporation Information

12.11.2 Starrett Overview

12.11.3 Starrett Digital Tape Measure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Starrett Digital Tape Measure Products and Services

12.11.5 Starrett Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Digital Tape Measure Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Digital Tape Measure Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Digital Tape Measure Production Mode & Process

13.4 Digital Tape Measure Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Digital Tape Measure Sales Channels

13.4.2 Digital Tape Measure Distributors

13.5 Digital Tape Measure Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”