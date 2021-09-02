Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Share and Trend by 2027| IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., SAP SE

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market.

The research report on the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Digital Supply Chain (DSC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Leading Players

IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., SAP SE, Oracle, Wipro Limited, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Emc Corporation

Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Segmentation by Product

The delivery of digital media such as audio, video, electronic documents, and other information from one end to another end through electronic modes and multiple stages of transmission is called digital supply chain. It works in similar manner as the physical supply chain works for the delivery of physical goods from manufacturer to the end consumer. Digital media passes through several stages of processing to help the end consumer enjoy using devices of his/her own choice.

Consulting and Planning

Integration Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Breakdown Data

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Segmentation by Application

Small and Medium Enterprises

video

electronic documents

and other information from one end to another end through electronic modes and multiple stages of transmission is called digital supply chain. It works in similar manner as the physical supply chain works for the delivery of physical goods from manufacturer to the end consumer. Digital media passes through several stages of processing to help the end consumer enjoy using devices of his/her own choice. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market The global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027

from US$ XX million in 2020

at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity

the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts

including those for the overall size of the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market in terms of revenue. On the whole

the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. All of the findings

data

and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) market. Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Breakdown Data

Consulting and Planning

Integration Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance Services Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Breakdown Data

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size Growth Rate : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Consulting and Planning

1.2.3 Integration Services

1.2.4 Professional Services

1.2.5 Support and Maintenance Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Share : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Revenue

3.4 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Breakdown Data

4.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 5 Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Breakdown Data

5.1 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

6.2.1 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

6.3.1 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

7.2.1 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

7.3.1 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

9.2.1 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

9.3.1 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Corporation Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

11.2 HCL Technologies Ltd.

11.2.1 HCL Technologies Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 HCL Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 HCL Technologies Ltd. Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.2.4 HCL Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 HCL Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 SAP SE

11.3.1 SAP SE Company Details

11.3.2 SAP SE Business Overview

11.3.3 SAP SE Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.3.4 SAP SE Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 SAP SE Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 Wipro Limited

11.5.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

11.5.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview

11.5.3 Wipro Limited Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.5.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development

11.6 Accenture

11.6.1 Accenture Company Details

11.6.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.6.3 Accenture Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.7 Capgemini

11.7.1 Capgemini Company Details

11.7.2 Capgemini Business Overview

11.7.3 Capgemini Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.7.4 Capgemini Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development

11.8 Cognizant

11.8.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.8.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.8.3 Cognizant Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.8.4 Cognizant Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Cognizant Recent Development

11.9 Tata Consulting Services Limited

11.9.1 Tata Consulting Services Limited Company Details

11.9.2 Tata Consulting Services Limited Business Overview

11.9.3 Tata Consulting Services Limited Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.9.4 Tata Consulting Services Limited Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Tata Consulting Services Limited Recent Development

11.10 Emc Corporation

11.10.1 Emc Corporation Company Details

11.10.2 Emc Corporation Business Overview

11.10.3 Emc Corporation Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Introduction

11.10.4 Emc Corporation Revenue in Digital Supply Chain (DSC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Emc Corporation Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details