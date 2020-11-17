Digital Signage Market to Develop New Growth Story |Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Digital Signage market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Digital Signage market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Digital Signage market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Digital Signage Market are: , Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Philips, Toshiba, Daktronics, Sony, Panasonic, NEC Display, Sharp, Planar Systems (Leyard), Mitsubishi, Chimei Innolux (CMI), Advantech, Goodview (CVTE), Cisco Systems Inc, Marvel Digital

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Digital Signage market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Digital Signage market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Digital Signage market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Digital Signage Market by Type Segments:

, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Others

Global Digital Signage Market by Application Segments:

, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Others

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Digital Signage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 40 – 50 inch

1.3.3 50 – 60 inch

1.3.4 Under 40 inch

1.3.5 Larger than 60 inch

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Hospitality

1.4.5 Transportation

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Digital Signage Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Digital Signage Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Digital Signage Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Digital Signage Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Digital Signage Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Digital Signage Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Digital Signage Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Digital Signage Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Signage Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Signage Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Signage Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Signage Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Signage Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Signage Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Digital Signage Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Digital Signage Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Signage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Signage as of 2019)

3.4 Global Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Digital Signage Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Signage Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Digital Signage Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Signage Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Digital Signage Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Digital Signage Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Signage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Digital Signage Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Digital Signage Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Digital Signage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Digital Signage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Signage Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Digital Signage Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Digital Signage Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Digital Signage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Digital Signage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Digital Signage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Digital Signage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Digital Signage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Digital Signage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Digital Signage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Digital Signage Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Digital Signage Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Digital Signage Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Digital Signage Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Digital Signage Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Digital Signage Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Digital Signage Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Digital Signage Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Digital Signage Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Digital Signage Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Digital Signage Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Samsung Electronics

8.1.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Samsung Electronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.1.5 Samsung Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Samsung Electronics Recent Developments

8.2 LG Electronics

8.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

8.2.2 LG Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 LG Electronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.2.5 LG Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 LG Electronics Recent Developments

8.3 Philips

8.3.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.3.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Philips Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.3.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Philips Recent Developments

8.4 Toshiba

8.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.4.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Toshiba Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.4.5 Toshiba SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

8.5 Daktronics

8.5.1 Daktronics Corporation Information

8.5.2 Daktronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Daktronics Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.5.5 Daktronics SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Daktronics Recent Developments

8.6 Sony

8.6.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.6.3 Sony Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.6.5 Sony SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Sony Recent Developments

8.7 Panasonic

8.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Panasonic Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.7.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.8 NEC Display

8.8.1 NEC Display Corporation Information

8.8.2 NEC Display Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 NEC Display Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.8.5 NEC Display SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 NEC Display Recent Developments

8.9 Sharp

8.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sharp Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sharp Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.9.5 Sharp SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sharp Recent Developments

8.10 Planar Systems (Leyard)

8.10.1 Planar Systems (Leyard) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Planar Systems (Leyard) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Planar Systems (Leyard) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.10.5 Planar Systems (Leyard) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Planar Systems (Leyard) Recent Developments

8.11 Mitsubishi

8.11.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Mitsubishi Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.11.5 Mitsubishi SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Mitsubishi Recent Developments

8.12 Chimei Innolux (CMI)

8.12.1 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.12.5 Chimei Innolux (CMI) SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Chimei Innolux (CMI) Recent Developments

8.13 Advantech

8.13.1 Advantech Corporation Information

8.13.2 Advantech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Advantech Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.13.5 Advantech SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Advantech Recent Developments

8.14 Goodview (CVTE)

8.14.1 Goodview (CVTE) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Goodview (CVTE) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Goodview (CVTE) Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.14.5 Goodview (CVTE) SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Goodview (CVTE) Recent Developments

8.15 Cisco Systems Inc

8.15.1 Cisco Systems Inc Corporation Information

8.15.2 Cisco Systems Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Cisco Systems Inc Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.15.5 Cisco Systems Inc SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Developments

8.16 Marvel Digital

8.16.1 Marvel Digital Corporation Information

8.16.2 Marvel Digital Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Marvel Digital Digital Signage Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Digital Signage Products and Services

8.16.5 Marvel Digital SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Marvel Digital Recent Developments 9 Digital Signage Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Digital Signage Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Digital Signage Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Digital Signage Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Digital Signage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Digital Signage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Digital Signage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Signage Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Digital Signage Sales Channels

11.2.2 Digital Signage Distributors

11.3 Digital Signage Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

