Digital Remittance Service Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Western Union, Ria Financial Services, Xoom, TransferWise, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, WorldRemit, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Avenues India Pvt Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Remittance Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Western Union, Ria Financial Services, Xoom, TransferWise, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, WorldRemit, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance, Avenues India Pvt Ltd Market Segment by Product Type: , by Banks Digital Remittance, by Digital Money Transfer Operators Market Segment by Application: , Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Remittance Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Remittance Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Remittance Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Remittance Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Remittance Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Remittance Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Digital Remittance Service

1.1 Digital Remittance Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Remittance Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Remittance Service Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Remittance Service Industry

1.7.1.1 Digital Remittance Service Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Digital Remittance Service Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Digital Remittance Service Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Digital Remittance Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Type I

2.5 Type II 3 Digital Remittance Service Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Migrant Labor Workforce

3.5 Study Abroad and Travel

3.6 Small Businesses

3.7 Other 4 Global Digital Remittance Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Remittance Service as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Remittance Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Remittance Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Remittance Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Remittance Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Western Union

5.1.1 Western Union Profile

5.1.2 Western Union Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Western Union Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Western Union Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Western Union Recent Developments

5.2 Ria Financial Services

5.2.1 Ria Financial Services Profile

5.2.2 Ria Financial Services Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Ria Financial Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ria Financial Services Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Ria Financial Services Recent Developments

5.3 Xoom

5.5.1 Xoom Profile

5.3.2 Xoom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Xoom Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Xoom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 TransferWise Recent Developments

5.4 TransferWise

5.4.1 TransferWise Profile

5.4.2 TransferWise Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 TransferWise Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 TransferWise Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 TransferWise Recent Developments

5.5 MoneyGram

5.5.1 MoneyGram Profile

5.5.2 MoneyGram Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 MoneyGram Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 MoneyGram Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 MoneyGram Recent Developments

5.6 Remitly

5.6.1 Remitly Profile

5.6.2 Remitly Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Remitly Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Remitly Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Remitly Recent Developments

5.7 Azimo

5.7.1 Azimo Profile

5.7.2 Azimo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Azimo Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Azimo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Azimo Recent Developments

5.8 TransferGo

5.8.1 TransferGo Profile

5.8.2 TransferGo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 TransferGo Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 TransferGo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 TransferGo Recent Developments

5.9 WorldRemit

5.9.1 WorldRemit Profile

5.9.2 WorldRemit Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 WorldRemit Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 WorldRemit Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 WorldRemit Recent Developments

5.10 TNG Wallet

5.10.1 TNG Wallet Profile

5.10.2 TNG Wallet Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 TNG Wallet Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 TNG Wallet Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 TNG Wallet Recent Developments

5.11 Toast Me

5.11.1 Toast Me Profile

5.11.2 Toast Me Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Toast Me Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Toast Me Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Toast Me Recent Developments

5.12 OrbitRemit

5.12.1 OrbitRemit Profile

5.12.2 OrbitRemit Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 OrbitRemit Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 OrbitRemit Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 OrbitRemit Recent Developments

5.13 Smiles Mobile Remittance

5.13.1 Smiles Mobile Remittance Profile

5.13.2 Smiles Mobile Remittance Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Smiles Mobile Remittance Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Smiles Mobile Remittance Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Smiles Mobile Remittance Recent Developments

5.14 Avenues India Pvt Ltd

5.14.1 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Profile

5.14.2 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Recent Developments 6 North America Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

8.1 China Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Digital Remittance Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

