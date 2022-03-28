Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2028 | Kemiteks, Sun Chemical, Splashjet

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4456962/global-and-united-states-digital-printing-sublimation-ink-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Digital Printing Sublimation Ink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kemiteks

Sun Chemical

Splashjet

Cibitex srl

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

SPGPrints

DuPont

Vee Kay Enterprises

Nazdar SourceOne

Mimak

KTL Textile Machines

Sun Chemical Inkjet

Value Ink

J-Teck

Huntsman Corporation



Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct Sublimation

Transfer Sublimation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel

Home Textile

Soft Signage

Specialty Textiles

Others



The Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4456962/global-and-united-states-digital-printing-sublimation-ink-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market expansion?

What will be the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Digital Printing Sublimation Ink market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Industry Trends

1.5.2 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Drivers

1.5.3 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Challenges

1.5.4 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Direct Sublimation

2.1.2 Transfer Sublimation

2.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Apparel

3.1.2 Home Textile

3.1.3 Soft Signage

3.1.4 Specialty Textiles

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Digital Printing Sublimation Ink in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kemiteks

7.1.1 Kemiteks Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kemiteks Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kemiteks Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kemiteks Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.1.5 Kemiteks Recent Development

7.2 Sun Chemical

7.2.1 Sun Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sun Chemical Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sun Chemical Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.2.5 Sun Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Splashjet

7.3.1 Splashjet Corporation Information

7.3.2 Splashjet Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Splashjet Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Splashjet Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.3.5 Splashjet Recent Development

7.4 Cibitex srl

7.4.1 Cibitex srl Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cibitex srl Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cibitex srl Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cibitex srl Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.4.5 Cibitex srl Recent Development

7.5 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

7.5.1 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.5.5 Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 SPGPrints

7.6.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

7.6.2 SPGPrints Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SPGPrints Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SPGPrints Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.6.5 SPGPrints Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Vee Kay Enterprises

7.8.1 Vee Kay Enterprises Corporation Information

7.8.2 Vee Kay Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Vee Kay Enterprises Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Vee Kay Enterprises Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.8.5 Vee Kay Enterprises Recent Development

7.9 Nazdar SourceOne

7.9.1 Nazdar SourceOne Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nazdar SourceOne Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nazdar SourceOne Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nazdar SourceOne Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.9.5 Nazdar SourceOne Recent Development

7.10 Mimak

7.10.1 Mimak Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mimak Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mimak Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mimak Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.10.5 Mimak Recent Development

7.11 KTL Textile Machines

7.11.1 KTL Textile Machines Corporation Information

7.11.2 KTL Textile Machines Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KTL Textile Machines Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KTL Textile Machines Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Products Offered

7.11.5 KTL Textile Machines Recent Development

7.12 Sun Chemical Inkjet

7.12.1 Sun Chemical Inkjet Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sun Chemical Inkjet Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sun Chemical Inkjet Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sun Chemical Inkjet Products Offered

7.12.5 Sun Chemical Inkjet Recent Development

7.13 Value Ink

7.13.1 Value Ink Corporation Information

7.13.2 Value Ink Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Value Ink Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Value Ink Products Offered

7.13.5 Value Ink Recent Development

7.14 J-Teck

7.14.1 J-Teck Corporation Information

7.14.2 J-Teck Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 J-Teck Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 J-Teck Products Offered

7.14.5 J-Teck Recent Development

7.15 Huntsman Corporation

7.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Huntsman Corporation Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Huntsman Corporation Products Offered

7.15.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Distributors

8.3 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Production Mode & Process

8.4 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Sales Channels

8.4.2 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Distributors

8.5 Digital Printing Sublimation Ink Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4456962/global-and-united-states-digital-printing-sublimation-ink-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”