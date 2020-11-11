Digital Power Meter Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players:, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Xylem Inc, Advanced Electronics Company, EKM Metering, Elster Group (owned by Honeywell), Holley Metering, Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments, Kamstrup, LINYANG Energy, Murata Power Solutions, Simpson Electric

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering current market trend and COVID-19 Impact, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Power Meter Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Power Meter market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Power Meter market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Power Meter market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric, Xylem Inc, Advanced Electronics Company, EKM Metering, Elster Group (owned by Honeywell), Holley Metering, Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments, Kamstrup, LINYANG Energy, Murata Power Solutions, Simpson Electric Market Segment by Product Type: , DigitalMeter type, electricalMeter type, electromechanicalMeter type, electronicMeter type Market Segment by Application: , Residential, Commercial, Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Power Meter market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Power Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Power Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Power Meter market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Power Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Power Meter market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Digital Power Meter Market Overview

1.1 Digital Power Meter Product Overview

1.2 Digital Power Meter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 DigitalMeter type

1.2.2 electricalMeter type

1.2.3 electromechanicalMeter type

1.2.4 electronicMeter type

1.3 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Digital Power Meter Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Digital Power Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Digital Power Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Digital Power Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Digital Power Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Digital Power Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Digital Power Meter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Digital Power Meter Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Digital Power Meter Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Digital Power Meter Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Digital Power Meter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Digital Power Meter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Power Meter Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Digital Power Meter Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Power Meter as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Power Meter Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Digital Power Meter Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Digital Power Meter Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Power Meter Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Digital Power Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Digital Power Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Digital Power Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Digital Power Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Digital Power Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Digital Power Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Digital Power Meter by Application

4.1 Digital Power Meter Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industry

4.2 Global Digital Power Meter Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Digital Power Meter Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Digital Power Meter Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Digital Power Meter Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Digital Power Meter by Application

4.5.2 Europe Digital Power Meter by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Digital Power Meter by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter by Application 5 North America Digital Power Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Digital Power Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Digital Power Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Meter Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Digital Power Meter Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Power Meter Business

10.1 Itron

10.1.1 Itron Corporation Information

10.1.2 Itron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Itron Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Itron Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.1.5 Itron Recent Development

10.2 Landis+Gyr

10.2.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

10.2.2 Landis+Gyr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Landis+Gyr Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Schneider Electric Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.4 Xylem Inc

10.4.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xylem Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Xylem Inc Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Xylem Inc Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.4.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

10.5 Advanced Electronics Company

10.5.1 Advanced Electronics Company Corporation Information

10.5.2 Advanced Electronics Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Advanced Electronics Company Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Advanced Electronics Company Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.5.5 Advanced Electronics Company Recent Development

10.6 EKM Metering

10.6.1 EKM Metering Corporation Information

10.6.2 EKM Metering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 EKM Metering Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 EKM Metering Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.6.5 EKM Metering Recent Development

10.7 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

10.7.1 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell) Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell) Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.7.5 Elster Group (owned by Honeywell) Recent Development

10.8 Holley Metering

10.8.1 Holley Metering Corporation Information

10.8.2 Holley Metering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Holley Metering Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Holley Metering Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.8.5 Holley Metering Recent Development

10.9 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

10.9.1 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.9.5 Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Recent Development

10.10 Kamstrup

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Digital Power Meter Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kamstrup Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kamstrup Recent Development

10.11 LINYANG Energy

10.11.1 LINYANG Energy Corporation Information

10.11.2 LINYANG Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 LINYANG Energy Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 LINYANG Energy Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.11.5 LINYANG Energy Recent Development

10.12 Murata Power Solutions

10.12.1 Murata Power Solutions Corporation Information

10.12.2 Murata Power Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Murata Power Solutions Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Murata Power Solutions Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.12.5 Murata Power Solutions Recent Development

10.13 Simpson Electric

10.13.1 Simpson Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Simpson Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Simpson Electric Digital Power Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Simpson Electric Digital Power Meter Products Offered

10.13.5 Simpson Electric Recent Development 11 Digital Power Meter Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Digital Power Meter Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Digital Power Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

