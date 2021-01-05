Digital Market is Expected to Grow in 2021 by Top Companies- Google, SAP, Alibaba, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Huawei, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Oracle Corporation, Baidu, Tencent

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Google, SAP, Alibaba, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adobe Systems, Huawei, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Oracle Corporation, Baidu, Tencent Market Segment by Product Type:

By Type

Website Optimization

Search Engine Optimization

Content Marketing

Paid Search

Email Marketing

Social Media

Artificial Intelligence

Others

By Technology Type

IoT

Cloud Computing

Big Data

AI

AR/VR

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud Market Segment by Application:

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Digital Marketing Transformation

1.1 Digital Marketing Transformation Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Marketing Transformation Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Digital Marketing Transformation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Website Optimization

2.5 Search Engine Optimization

2.6 Content Marketing

2.7 Paid Search

2.8 Email Marketing

2.9 Social Media

2.10 Artificial Intelligence

2.11 Others 3 Digital Marketing Transformation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Retail

3.5 Automotive

3.6 Entertainment

3.7 Financial Services

3.8 Telecom

3.9 Consumer Goods

3.10 Others 4 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Digital Marketing Transformation as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Digital Marketing Transformation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Marketing Transformation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Marketing Transformation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Marketing Transformation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google

5.1.1 Google Profile

5.1.2 Google Main Business

5.1.3 Google Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Google Recent Developments

5.2 SAP

5.2.1 SAP Profile

5.2.2 SAP Main Business

5.2.3 SAP Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SAP Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.3 Alibaba

5.5.1 Alibaba Profile

5.3.2 Alibaba Main Business

5.3.3 Alibaba Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Alibaba Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments

5.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.4.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

5.4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Main Business

5.4.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Developments

5.5 Adobe Systems

5.5.1 Adobe Systems Profile

5.5.2 Adobe Systems Main Business

5.5.3 Adobe Systems Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Adobe Systems Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Adobe Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Huawei

5.6.1 Huawei Profile

5.6.2 Huawei Main Business

5.6.3 Huawei Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Huawei Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Huawei Recent Developments

5.7 Accenture PLC

5.7.1 Accenture PLC Profile

5.7.2 Accenture PLC Main Business

5.7.3 Accenture PLC Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Accenture PLC Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Accenture PLC Recent Developments

5.8 IBM Corporation

5.8.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.8.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 IBM Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 IBM Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Microsoft Corporation

5.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Microsoft Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Microsoft Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Broadcom

5.10.1 Broadcom Profile

5.10.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.10.3 Broadcom Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Broadcom Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Broadcom Recent Developments

5.11 Oracle Corporation

5.11.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Oracle Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Oracle Corporation Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Baidu

5.12.1 Baidu Profile

5.12.2 Baidu Main Business

5.12.3 Baidu Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Baidu Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Baidu Recent Developments

5.13 Tencent

5.13.1 Tencent Profile

5.13.2 Tencent Main Business

5.13.3 Tencent Digital Marketing Transformation Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Tencent Digital Marketing Transformation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Tencent Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Marketing Transformation Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Digital Marketing Transformation Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

