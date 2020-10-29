Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: , Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology), EFI Reggiani, Dover (JKGroupSP), Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl), Mimaki, Seiko Epson, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland, Durst Phototechnik, Konica Minolta, Ricoh, AMICA SYSTEMS Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology), EFI Reggiani, Dover (JKGroupSP), Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl), Mimaki, Seiko Epson, Kornit Digital, Electronics for Imaging, D.Gen, Roland, Durst Phototechnik, Konica Minolta, Ricoh, AMICA SYSTEMS Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles
Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Direct to Gament Printing, Direct-to-fabric Printing, Dye Sublimation Printing, Care Label Printing Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles
Market Segment by Application:
|, Clothing Textile, Decorative Textile, Industrial Textile, Decorative textiles can be divided into indoor supplies, bedding and outdoor supplies, including household cloth and restaurant bath room supplies, such as: carpets, sofa covers, chairs, tapestries, tapestries, like covers, textiles, curtains, towels, tea towels, tablecloths, handkerchiefs and so on;Bedding includes bedspread, bedsheet, quilt face, quilt cover, blanket, terry quilt, pillow core, quilt core, pillowcase and so on.Outdoor goods include artificial lawn and so on.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Direct to Gament Printing
1.4.3 Direct-to-fabric Printing
1.4.4 Dye Sublimation Printing
1.4.5 Care Label Printing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Clothing Textile
1.5.3 Decorative Textile
1.5.4 Industrial Textile 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Revenue in 2019
3.3 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology)
13.1.1 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology) Company Details
13.1.2 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology) Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.1.4 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology) Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Sensient Technologies (XenniaTechnology) Recent Development
13.2 EFI Reggiani
13.2.1 EFI Reggiani Company Details
13.2.2 EFI Reggiani Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 EFI Reggiani Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.2.4 EFI Reggiani Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 EFI Reggiani Recent Development
13.3 Dover (JKGroupSP)
13.3.1 Dover (JKGroupSP) Company Details
13.3.2 Dover (JKGroupSP) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Dover (JKGroupSP) Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.3.4 Dover (JKGroupSP) Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Dover (JKGroupSP) Recent Development
13.4 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl)
13.4.1 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl) Company Details
13.4.2 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl) Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.4.4 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl) Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Epson (Fratelli Robustelli Srl) Recent Development
13.5 Mimaki
13.5.1 Mimaki Company Details
13.5.2 Mimaki Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Mimaki Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.5.4 Mimaki Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Mimaki Recent Development
13.6 Seiko Epson
13.6.1 Seiko Epson Company Details
13.6.2 Seiko Epson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Seiko Epson Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.6.4 Seiko Epson Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Seiko Epson Recent Development
13.7 Kornit Digital
13.7.1 Kornit Digital Company Details
13.7.2 Kornit Digital Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Kornit Digital Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.7.4 Kornit Digital Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Kornit Digital Recent Development
13.8 Electronics for Imaging
13.8.1 Electronics for Imaging Company Details
13.8.2 Electronics for Imaging Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Electronics for Imaging Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.8.4 Electronics for Imaging Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Electronics for Imaging Recent Development
13.9 D.Gen
13.9.1 D.Gen Company Details
13.9.2 D.Gen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 D.Gen Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.9.4 D.Gen Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 D.Gen Recent Development
13.10 Roland
13.10.1 Roland Company Details
13.10.2 Roland Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Roland Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
13.10.4 Roland Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Roland Recent Development
13.11 Durst Phototechnik
10.11.1 Durst Phototechnik Company Details
10.11.2 Durst Phototechnik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Durst Phototechnik Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
10.11.4 Durst Phototechnik Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Durst Phototechnik Recent Development
13.12 Konica Minolta
10.12.1 Konica Minolta Company Details
10.12.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Konica Minolta Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
10.12.4 Konica Minolta Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development
13.13 Ricoh
10.13.1 Ricoh Company Details
10.13.2 Ricoh Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Ricoh Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
10.13.4 Ricoh Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Ricoh Recent Development
13.14 AMICA SYSTEMS
10.14.1 AMICA SYSTEMS Company Details
10.14.2 AMICA SYSTEMS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 AMICA SYSTEMS Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Introduction
10.14.4 AMICA SYSTEMS Revenue in Digital Ink-jet Printing on Textiles Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 AMICA SYSTEMS Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
