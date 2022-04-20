Digital Finance Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Urban FT, Kony, Backbase

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Digital Finance market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Digital Finance market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Digital Finance market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Digital Finance market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Digital Finance market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Urban FT, Kony, Backbase, Technisys, Infosys Finacle, NCR Corporation, China Everbright Group, Yonyou, WBF Group, Alkami, Q2 Holdings, Finastra, SAP, Mobilearth, Temenos, FIS Global, Fiserv, Oracle, Crealogix, Tata Consultancy Services, Sopra Banking Software, Intellect Design Arena, i-exceed, Innofis, D3 Banking Technology, Misys

The global Digital Finance market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Digital Finance market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Digital Finance market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Digital Finance market.

Global Digital Finance Market by Type: Internet Payment

Mobile Payment

Online Banking Service

Outsourcing of Financial Services

Online Loans

Online Insurance

Online Fund



Global Digital Finance Market by Application: Infrastructure

Payment and Settlement

Financing Financing

Investment Management

Insurance



The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Digital Finance market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Digital Finance market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Digital Finance market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Digital Finance market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Digital Finance market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Digital Finance market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Digital Finance market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Finance Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Digital Finance Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Digital Finance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Digital Finance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Digital Finance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Digital Finance in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Digital Finance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Digital Finance Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Digital Finance Industry Trends

1.4.2 Digital Finance Market Drivers

1.4.3 Digital Finance Market Challenges

1.4.4 Digital Finance Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Digital Finance by Type

2.1 Digital Finance Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Internet Payment

2.1.2 Mobile Payment

2.1.3 Online Banking Service

2.1.4 Outsourcing of Financial Services

2.1.5 Online Loans

2.1.6 Online Insurance

2.1.7 Online Fund

2.2 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Digital Finance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Digital Finance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Digital Finance by Application

3.1 Digital Finance Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Infrastructure

3.1.2 Payment and Settlement

3.1.3 Financing Financing

3.1.4 Investment Management

3.1.5 Insurance

3.2 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Digital Finance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Digital Finance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Digital Finance Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Digital Finance Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Digital Finance Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Digital Finance Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Digital Finance Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Digital Finance in 2021

4.2.3 Global Digital Finance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Digital Finance Headquarters, Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Digital Finance Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Digital Finance Companies Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Digital Finance Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Digital Finance Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Digital Finance Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Digital Finance Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Digital Finance Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Digital Finance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Digital Finance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Finance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Finance Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Digital Finance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Digital Finance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Digital Finance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Digital Finance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Finance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Finance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Urban FT

7.1.1 Urban FT Company Details

7.1.2 Urban FT Business Overview

7.1.3 Urban FT Digital Finance Introduction

7.1.4 Urban FT Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Urban FT Recent Development

7.2 Kony

7.2.1 Kony Company Details

7.2.2 Kony Business Overview

7.2.3 Kony Digital Finance Introduction

7.2.4 Kony Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Kony Recent Development

7.3 Backbase

7.3.1 Backbase Company Details

7.3.2 Backbase Business Overview

7.3.3 Backbase Digital Finance Introduction

7.3.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Backbase Recent Development

7.4 Technisys

7.4.1 Technisys Company Details

7.4.2 Technisys Business Overview

7.4.3 Technisys Digital Finance Introduction

7.4.4 Technisys Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Technisys Recent Development

7.5 Infosys Finacle

7.5.1 Infosys Finacle Company Details

7.5.2 Infosys Finacle Business Overview

7.5.3 Infosys Finacle Digital Finance Introduction

7.5.4 Infosys Finacle Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Infosys Finacle Recent Development

7.6 NCR Corporation

7.6.1 NCR Corporation Company Details

7.6.2 NCR Corporation Business Overview

7.6.3 NCR Corporation Digital Finance Introduction

7.6.4 NCR Corporation Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development

7.7 China Everbright Group

7.7.1 China Everbright Group Company Details

7.7.2 China Everbright Group Business Overview

7.7.3 China Everbright Group Digital Finance Introduction

7.7.4 China Everbright Group Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 China Everbright Group Recent Development

7.8 Yonyou

7.8.1 Yonyou Company Details

7.8.2 Yonyou Business Overview

7.8.3 Yonyou Digital Finance Introduction

7.8.4 Yonyou Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Yonyou Recent Development

7.9 WBF Group

7.9.1 WBF Group Company Details

7.9.2 WBF Group Business Overview

7.9.3 WBF Group Digital Finance Introduction

7.9.4 WBF Group Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 WBF Group Recent Development

7.10 Alkami

7.10.1 Alkami Company Details

7.10.2 Alkami Business Overview

7.10.3 Alkami Digital Finance Introduction

7.10.4 Alkami Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Alkami Recent Development

7.11 Q2 Holdings

7.11.1 Q2 Holdings Company Details

7.11.2 Q2 Holdings Business Overview

7.11.3 Q2 Holdings Digital Finance Introduction

7.11.4 Q2 Holdings Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Q2 Holdings Recent Development

7.12 Finastra

7.12.1 Finastra Company Details

7.12.2 Finastra Business Overview

7.12.3 Finastra Digital Finance Introduction

7.12.4 Finastra Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Finastra Recent Development

7.13 SAP

7.13.1 SAP Company Details

7.13.2 SAP Business Overview

7.13.3 SAP Digital Finance Introduction

7.13.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 SAP Recent Development

7.14 Mobilearth

7.14.1 Mobilearth Company Details

7.14.2 Mobilearth Business Overview

7.14.3 Mobilearth Digital Finance Introduction

7.14.4 Mobilearth Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Mobilearth Recent Development

7.15 Temenos

7.15.1 Temenos Company Details

7.15.2 Temenos Business Overview

7.15.3 Temenos Digital Finance Introduction

7.15.4 Temenos Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Temenos Recent Development

7.16 FIS Global

7.16.1 FIS Global Company Details

7.16.2 FIS Global Business Overview

7.16.3 FIS Global Digital Finance Introduction

7.16.4 FIS Global Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 FIS Global Recent Development

7.17 Fiserv

7.17.1 Fiserv Company Details

7.17.2 Fiserv Business Overview

7.17.3 Fiserv Digital Finance Introduction

7.17.4 Fiserv Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Fiserv Recent Development

7.18 Oracle

7.18.1 Oracle Company Details

7.18.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.18.3 Oracle Digital Finance Introduction

7.18.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.19 Crealogix

7.19.1 Crealogix Company Details

7.19.2 Crealogix Business Overview

7.19.3 Crealogix Digital Finance Introduction

7.19.4 Crealogix Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Crealogix Recent Development

7.20 Tata Consultancy Services

7.20.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details

7.20.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview

7.20.3 Tata Consultancy Services Digital Finance Introduction

7.20.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

7.21 Sopra Banking Software

7.21.1 Sopra Banking Software Company Details

7.21.2 Sopra Banking Software Business Overview

7.21.3 Sopra Banking Software Digital Finance Introduction

7.21.4 Sopra Banking Software Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Sopra Banking Software Recent Development

7.22 Intellect Design Arena

7.22.1 Intellect Design Arena Company Details

7.22.2 Intellect Design Arena Business Overview

7.22.3 Intellect Design Arena Digital Finance Introduction

7.22.4 Intellect Design Arena Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Intellect Design Arena Recent Development

7.23 i-exceed

7.23.1 i-exceed Company Details

7.23.2 i-exceed Business Overview

7.23.3 i-exceed Digital Finance Introduction

7.23.4 i-exceed Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 i-exceed Recent Development

7.24 Innofis

7.24.1 Innofis Company Details

7.24.2 Innofis Business Overview

7.24.3 Innofis Digital Finance Introduction

7.24.4 Innofis Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Innofis Recent Development

7.25 D3 Banking Technology

7.25.1 D3 Banking Technology Company Details

7.25.2 D3 Banking Technology Business Overview

7.25.3 D3 Banking Technology Digital Finance Introduction

7.25.4 D3 Banking Technology Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 D3 Banking Technology Recent Development

7.26 Misys

7.26.1 Misys Company Details

7.26.2 Misys Business Overview

7.26.3 Misys Digital Finance Introduction

7.26.4 Misys Revenue in Digital Finance Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Misys Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

