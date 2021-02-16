Digital Education Market 2021-2027 Along with Chain Analysis, Key Drivers, Major Manufacturers and Forecast|Canvas, Khan Academy, Nearpod

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Digital Education market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Digital Education market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Digital Education market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Digital Education Market are: Canvas, Khan Academy, Nearpod, Discovery Education Inc, Renaissance Accelerated Reader, Alta, Mcgraw-Hill, Top Hat, Pear Deck, Edpuzzle

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Digital Education market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Digital Education market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Digital Education market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Digital Education Market by Type Segments:

Web-based, On Premises, Mobile

Global Digital Education Market by Application Segments:

K-12, Higher Education, Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Digital Education

1.1 Digital Education Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Education Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Education Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Digital Education Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Digital Education Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Digital Education Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Education Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Digital Education Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Education Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Digital Education Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Web-based

2.5 On Premises

2.6 Mobile

3 Digital Education Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Education Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Digital Education Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Digital Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 K-12

3.5 Higher Education

3.6 Others

4 Digital Education Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Education Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Digital Education as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Digital Education Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Education Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Education Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Education Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Canvas

5.1.1 Canvas Profile

5.1.2 Canvas Main Business

5.1.3 Canvas Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Canvas Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Canvas Recent Developments

5.2 Khan Academy

5.2.1 Khan Academy Profile

5.2.2 Khan Academy Main Business

5.2.3 Khan Academy Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Khan Academy Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Khan Academy Recent Developments

5.3 Nearpod

5.5.1 Nearpod Profile

5.3.2 Nearpod Main Business

5.3.3 Nearpod Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nearpod Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Discovery Education Inc Recent Developments

5.4 Discovery Education Inc

5.4.1 Discovery Education Inc Profile

5.4.2 Discovery Education Inc Main Business

5.4.3 Discovery Education Inc Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Discovery Education Inc Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Discovery Education Inc Recent Developments

5.5 Renaissance Accelerated Reader

5.5.1 Renaissance Accelerated Reader Profile

5.5.2 Renaissance Accelerated Reader Main Business

5.5.3 Renaissance Accelerated Reader Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Renaissance Accelerated Reader Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Renaissance Accelerated Reader Recent Developments

5.6 Alta

5.6.1 Alta Profile

5.6.2 Alta Main Business

5.6.3 Alta Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Alta Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Alta Recent Developments

5.7 Mcgraw-Hill

5.7.1 Mcgraw-Hill Profile

5.7.2 Mcgraw-Hill Main Business

5.7.3 Mcgraw-Hill Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mcgraw-Hill Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Mcgraw-Hill Recent Developments

5.8 Top Hat

5.8.1 Top Hat Profile

5.8.2 Top Hat Main Business

5.8.3 Top Hat Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Top Hat Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Top Hat Recent Developments

5.9 Pear Deck

5.9.1 Pear Deck Profile

5.9.2 Pear Deck Main Business

5.9.3 Pear Deck Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Pear Deck Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Pear Deck Recent Developments

5.10 Edpuzzle

5.10.1 Edpuzzle Profile

5.10.2 Edpuzzle Main Business

5.10.3 Edpuzzle Digital Education Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Edpuzzle Digital Education Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Edpuzzle Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Education Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Education Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Education Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Education Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Education Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Digital Education Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

