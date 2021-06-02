Digital Ad Platforms Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027 |, Criteo Dynamic Retargeting, DoubleClick Digital Marketing

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Digital Ad Platforms data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Digital Ad Platforms Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Digital Ad Platforms Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Ad Platforms market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Ad Platforms market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Criteo Dynamic Retargeting, DoubleClick Digital Marketing, AdRoll, Sizmek, Celtra, Marin Software, Yahoo Gemini, MediaMath, Adobe Media Optimizer, Quantcast Advertise, Choozle, Acquisio, The Trade Desk, Flashtalking Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud based

On Premise Market Segment by Application:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Ad Platforms market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Digital Ad Platforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Digital Ad Platforms market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Ad Platforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Ad Platforms market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Digital Ad Platforms

1.1 Digital Ad Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Ad Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Digital Ad Platforms Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Digital Ad Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Ad Platforms Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Digital Ad Platforms Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Digital Ad Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Digital Ad Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud based

2.5 On Premise 3 Digital Ad Platforms Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Digital Ad Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Digital Ad Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Retail

3.5 Recreation

3.6 Banking

3.7 Transportation

3.8 Other 4 Digital Ad Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Digital Ad Platforms as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Digital Ad Platforms Market

4.4 Global Top Players Digital Ad Platforms Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Digital Ad Platforms Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Digital Ad Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting

5.1.1 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Profile

5.1.2 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Main Business

5.1.3 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Criteo Dynamic Retargeting Recent Developments

5.2 DoubleClick Digital Marketing

5.2.1 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Profile

5.2.2 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Main Business

5.2.3 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 DoubleClick Digital Marketing Recent Developments

5.3 AdRoll

5.3.1 AdRoll Profile

5.3.2 AdRoll Main Business

5.3.3 AdRoll Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AdRoll Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Sizmek Recent Developments

5.4 Sizmek

5.4.1 Sizmek Profile

5.4.2 Sizmek Main Business

5.4.3 Sizmek Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Sizmek Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Sizmek Recent Developments

5.5 Celtra

5.5.1 Celtra Profile

5.5.2 Celtra Main Business

5.5.3 Celtra Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Celtra Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Celtra Recent Developments

5.6 Marin Software

5.6.1 Marin Software Profile

5.6.2 Marin Software Main Business

5.6.3 Marin Software Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Marin Software Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Marin Software Recent Developments

5.7 Yahoo Gemini

5.7.1 Yahoo Gemini Profile

5.7.2 Yahoo Gemini Main Business

5.7.3 Yahoo Gemini Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Yahoo Gemini Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Yahoo Gemini Recent Developments

5.8 MediaMath

5.8.1 MediaMath Profile

5.8.2 MediaMath Main Business

5.8.3 MediaMath Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaMath Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MediaMath Recent Developments

5.9 Adobe Media Optimizer

5.9.1 Adobe Media Optimizer Profile

5.9.2 Adobe Media Optimizer Main Business

5.9.3 Adobe Media Optimizer Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Adobe Media Optimizer Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Adobe Media Optimizer Recent Developments

5.10 Quantcast Advertise

5.10.1 Quantcast Advertise Profile

5.10.2 Quantcast Advertise Main Business

5.10.3 Quantcast Advertise Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Quantcast Advertise Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Quantcast Advertise Recent Developments

5.11 Choozle

5.11.1 Choozle Profile

5.11.2 Choozle Main Business

5.11.3 Choozle Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Choozle Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Choozle Recent Developments

5.12 Acquisio

5.12.1 Acquisio Profile

5.12.2 Acquisio Main Business

5.12.3 Acquisio Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Acquisio Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Acquisio Recent Developments

5.13 The Trade Desk

5.13.1 The Trade Desk Profile

5.13.2 The Trade Desk Main Business

5.13.3 The Trade Desk Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 The Trade Desk Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 The Trade Desk Recent Developments

5.14 Flashtalking

5.14.1 Flashtalking Profile

5.14.2 Flashtalking Main Business

5.14.3 Flashtalking Digital Ad Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Flashtalking Digital Ad Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Flashtalking Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Ad Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Digital Ad Platforms Market Dynamics

11.1 Digital Ad Platforms Industry Trends

11.2 Digital Ad Platforms Market Drivers

11.3 Digital Ad Platforms Market Challenges

11.4 Digital Ad Platforms Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

