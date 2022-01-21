Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size2022 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: |Co-operative Group Ltd, Danone S. A., Danisco A/s

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Research Report: Co-operative Group Ltd, Danone S. A., Danisco A/s, Seven Seas Ireland Ltd, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd, Nestlé S. A., Arla Foods Inc, General Mills Inc, Clover Industries

Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Type: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Food Enzymes

Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market by Application: Dairy Products, Bakery and Cereals, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Other Products

The global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Digestive Health Drinks and Food market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Digestive Health Drinks and Food market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Digestive Health Drinks and Food market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Prebiotics

1.2.3 Probiotics

1.2.4 Food Enzymes 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dairy Products

1.3.3 Bakery and Cereals

1.3.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages

1.3.5 Other Products 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 2.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 2.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2.4 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Digestive Health Drinks and Food by Region (2023-2028) 2.5 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Digestive Health Drinks and Food Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Digestive Health Drinks and Food in 2021 3.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue in 2021 3.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 4.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 4.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 5.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 5.3 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America 6.1 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 6.2 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 6.3 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 7.2 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 7.3 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 8.2 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 8.3 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 9.2 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 9.3 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 10.2 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 10.3 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Digestive Health Drinks and Food Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Co-operative Group Ltd

11.1.1 Co-operative Group Ltd Corporation Information

11.1.2 Co-operative Group Ltd Overview

11.1.3 Co-operative Group Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Co-operative Group Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Co-operative Group Ltd Recent Developments 11.2 Danone S. A.

11.2.1 Danone S. A. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Danone S. A. Overview

11.2.3 Danone S. A. Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Danone S. A. Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Danone S. A. Recent Developments 11.3 Danisco A/s

11.3.1 Danisco A/s Corporation Information

11.3.2 Danisco A/s Overview

11.3.3 Danisco A/s Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Danisco A/s Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Danisco A/s Recent Developments 11.4 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd

11.4.1 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd Corporation Information

11.4.2 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd Overview

11.4.3 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Seven Seas Ireland Ltd Recent Developments 11.5 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

11.5.1 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd Overview

11.5.3 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd Recent Developments 11.6 Nestlé S. A.

11.6.1 Nestlé S. A. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nestlé S. A. Overview

11.6.3 Nestlé S. A. Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Nestlé S. A. Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Nestlé S. A. Recent Developments 11.7 Arla Foods Inc

11.7.1 Arla Foods Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arla Foods Inc Overview

11.7.3 Arla Foods Inc Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Arla Foods Inc Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Arla Foods Inc Recent Developments 11.8 General Mills Inc

11.8.1 General Mills Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 General Mills Inc Overview

11.8.3 General Mills Inc Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 General Mills Inc Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 General Mills Inc Recent Developments 11.9 Clover Industries

11.9.1 Clover Industries Corporation Information

11.9.2 Clover Industries Overview

11.9.3 Clover Industries Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Clover Industries Digestive Health Drinks and Food Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Clover Industries Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Industry Chain Analysis 12.2 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Production Mode & Process 12.4 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Sales Channels

12.4.2 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Distributors 12.5 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Industry Trends 13.2 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Drivers 13.3 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Challenges 13.4 Digestive Health Drinks and Food Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Digestive Health Drinks and Food Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

