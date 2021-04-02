Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027| BASF, UPC Group, Bluesail

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027”. Prepared by knowledgeable research analysts and validated by industry experts, the market research report on the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market is just the right resource that market players need to stay competent for years to come. With detailed verification of market findings and data provided in the report, the authors made sure the readers receive up to date and accurate information and statistics on the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market. Buyers of the report can ask for a customized version of the report for more in-depth and specific analysis of particular areas of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market. The Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) report offers exhaustive research on critical market dynamics, competition, regulatory scenarios, key development strategies, regional markets, market segments, and other important aspects.

Both leading and emerging players of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market are comprehensively looked at in the report. The analysts authoring the report deeply studied each and every aspect of the business of key players operating in the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market. In the company profiling section, the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) report offers exhaustive company profiling of all the players covered. The players are studied on the basis of different factors such as market share, growth strategies, new product launch, recent developments, future plans, revenue, gross margin, sales, capacity, production, and product portfolio.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Research Report: BASF, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Eastman, SABIC, LG Chem, Perstorp, Mitsubishi Chemical, Hongxin Chemical, Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical, Sinopec Jinling, Hanwha Chemical, Guangdong Rongtai, Zhejiang Jianye Chemical, Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market by Type: General Grade DEHP, Electronic Grade DEHP, Food and Medical DEHP

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market by Application: Medicinal, Cosmetic Products, Toys, Others

Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Key regions including but not limited to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the MEA are exhaustively analyzed based on market size, CAGR, market potential, economic and political factors, regulatory scenarios, and other significant parameters. The regional analysis provided in the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) report will help market participants to identify lucrative and untapped business opportunities in different regions and countries. It includes a special study on production and production rate, import and export, and consumption in each regional Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market considered for research. The report also offers detailed analysis of country-level Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market?

What will be the size of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 General Grade DEHP

1.2.3 Electronic Grade DEHP

1.2.4 Food and Medical DEHP

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medicinal

1.3.3 Cosmetic Products

1.3.4 Toys

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Restraints

3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales

3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 UPC Group

12.2.1 UPC Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 UPC Group Overview

12.2.3 UPC Group Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 UPC Group Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.2.5 UPC Group Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 UPC Group Recent Developments

12.3 Bluesail

12.3.1 Bluesail Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bluesail Overview

12.3.3 Bluesail Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bluesail Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.3.5 Bluesail Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Bluesail Recent Developments

12.4 Nan Ya Plastics

12.4.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nan Ya Plastics Overview

12.4.3 Nan Ya Plastics Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nan Ya Plastics Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.4.5 Nan Ya Plastics Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Developments

12.5 Aekyung Petrochemical

12.5.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Overview

12.5.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Aekyung Petrochemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.5.5 Aekyung Petrochemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Aekyung Petrochemical Recent Developments

12.6 Eastman

12.6.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Eastman Overview

12.6.3 Eastman Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Eastman Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.6.5 Eastman Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Eastman Recent Developments

12.7 SABIC

12.7.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.7.2 SABIC Overview

12.7.3 SABIC Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SABIC Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.7.5 SABIC Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.8 LG Chem

12.8.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Chem Overview

12.8.3 LG Chem Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 LG Chem Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.8.5 LG Chem Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 LG Chem Recent Developments

12.9 Perstorp

12.9.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

12.9.2 Perstorp Overview

12.9.3 Perstorp Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Perstorp Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.9.5 Perstorp Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Perstorp Recent Developments

12.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 Hongxin Chemical

12.11.1 Hongxin Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hongxin Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Hongxin Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hongxin Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.11.5 Hongxin Chemical Recent Developments

12.12 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

12.12.1 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.12.5 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Sinopec Jinling

12.13.1 Sinopec Jinling Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinopec Jinling Overview

12.13.3 Sinopec Jinling Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinopec Jinling Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.13.5 Sinopec Jinling Recent Developments

12.14 Hanwha Chemical

12.14.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

12.14.3 Hanwha Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hanwha Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.14.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Guangdong Rongtai

12.15.1 Guangdong Rongtai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Guangdong Rongtai Overview

12.15.3 Guangdong Rongtai Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Guangdong Rongtai Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.15.5 Guangdong Rongtai Recent Developments

12.16 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

12.16.1 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Overview

12.16.3 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.16.5 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Recent Developments

12.17 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

12.17.1 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical Overview

12.17.3 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Products and Services

12.17.5 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Distributors

13.5 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

