Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Segmented by Product| Top Manufacturers| Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2028- Stadler Rail, Alstom, Grupo CAF

Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 676.5 Million By 2027, From US$ 1227 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of -9.4% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

A diesel multiple unit or DMU is a multiple-unit train powered by on-board diesel engines. A DMU requires no separate locomotive, as the engines are incorporated into one or more of the carriages. Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) key players include Alstom, Transmashholding, Stadler Rail, IHI Group, Grupo CAF, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Japan and China, both have a share over 20 percent. In terms of product, Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit is the largest segment, with a share over 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Long-distance Trips, followed by Mid-distance Trips, etc. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market The global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market size is projected to reach US$ 676.5 million by 2027, from US$ 1227 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -9.4% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Research Report: Stadler Rail, Alstom, Grupo CAF, IHI Group, CRRC, Transmashholding, PESA, TÜVASAŞ, Integral Coach Factory, PT INKA Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market by Type: Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit, Diesel-Hydraulic Multiple Unit Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market by Application: Long-Distance Trips, Mid-Distance Trips, Other The Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market. In this chapter of the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market's burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion's share of the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Product Overview

1.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit

1.2.2 Diesel-Hydraulic Multiple Unit

1.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Application

4.1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Long-Distance Trips

4.1.2 Mid-Distance Trips

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Country

5.1 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Country

6.1 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Country

8.1 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Business

10.1 Stadler Rail

10.1.1 Stadler Rail Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stadler Rail Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Stadler Rail Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Stadler Rail Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.1.5 Stadler Rail Recent Development

10.2 Alstom

10.2.1 Alstom Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alstom Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Alstom Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Alstom Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.2.5 Alstom Recent Development

10.3 Grupo CAF

10.3.1 Grupo CAF Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grupo CAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Grupo CAF Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Grupo CAF Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.3.5 Grupo CAF Recent Development

10.4 IHI Group

10.4.1 IHI Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 IHI Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 IHI Group Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 IHI Group Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.4.5 IHI Group Recent Development

10.5 CRRC

10.5.1 CRRC Corporation Information

10.5.2 CRRC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CRRC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CRRC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.5.5 CRRC Recent Development

10.6 Transmashholding

10.6.1 Transmashholding Corporation Information

10.6.2 Transmashholding Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Transmashholding Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Transmashholding Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.6.5 Transmashholding Recent Development

10.7 PESA

10.7.1 PESA Corporation Information

10.7.2 PESA Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PESA Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PESA Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.7.5 PESA Recent Development

10.8 TÜVASAŞ

10.8.1 TÜVASAŞ Corporation Information

10.8.2 TÜVASAŞ Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 TÜVASAŞ Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 TÜVASAŞ Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.8.5 TÜVASAŞ Recent Development

10.9 Integral Coach Factory

10.9.1 Integral Coach Factory Corporation Information

10.9.2 Integral Coach Factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Integral Coach Factory Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Integral Coach Factory Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Products Offered

10.9.5 Integral Coach Factory Recent Development

10.10 PT INKA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PT INKA Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PT INKA Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Distributors

12.3 Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

