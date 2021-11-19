Die Sorting Equipment Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2027 | Besi, ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), Kulicke & Soffa

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Die Sorting Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Die Sorting Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Die Sorting Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Die Sorting Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Die Sorting Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Die Sorting Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Die Sorting Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Besi, ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT), Kulicke & Soffa, Palomar Technologies, Shinkawa, DIAS Automation, Toray Engineering, Panasonic, FASFORD TECHNOLOGY, West-Bond, Hybond

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual



Market Segmentation by Application:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)



The Die Sorting Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Die Sorting Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Die Sorting Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Die Sorting Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Die Sorting Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Die Sorting Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fully Automatic

1.2.2 Semi-Automatic

1.2.3 Manual

1.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Die Sorting Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Die Sorting Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Die Sorting Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Die Sorting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Die Sorting Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Die Sorting Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Die Sorting Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Die Sorting Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Die Sorting Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Die Sorting Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Die Sorting Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Die Sorting Equipment by Application

4.1 Die Sorting Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

4.1.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

4.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Die Sorting Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Die Sorting Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Die Sorting Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorting Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Die Sorting Equipment Business

10.1 Besi

10.1.1 Besi Corporation Information

10.1.2 Besi Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Besi Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Besi Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Besi Recent Development

10.2 ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

10.2.1 ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Besi Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT) Recent Development

10.3 Kulicke & Soffa

10.3.1 Kulicke & Soffa Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kulicke & Soffa Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kulicke & Soffa Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kulicke & Soffa Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 Kulicke & Soffa Recent Development

10.4 Palomar Technologies

10.4.1 Palomar Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Palomar Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Palomar Technologies Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Palomar Technologies Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Palomar Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Shinkawa

10.5.1 Shinkawa Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shinkawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shinkawa Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shinkawa Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Shinkawa Recent Development

10.6 DIAS Automation

10.6.1 DIAS Automation Corporation Information

10.6.2 DIAS Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DIAS Automation Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DIAS Automation Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 DIAS Automation Recent Development

10.7 Toray Engineering

10.7.1 Toray Engineering Corporation Information

10.7.2 Toray Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Toray Engineering Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Toray Engineering Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Toray Engineering Recent Development

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Panasonic Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Panasonic Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.9 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

10.9.1 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.9.2 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 FASFORD TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.10 West-Bond

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Die Sorting Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 West-Bond Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 West-Bond Recent Development

10.11 Hybond

10.11.1 Hybond Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hybond Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hybond Die Sorting Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hybond Die Sorting Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 Hybond Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Die Sorting Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Die Sorting Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Die Sorting Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Die Sorting Equipment Distributors

12.3 Die Sorting Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

