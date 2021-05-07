Die Sorters Market Report To Examine Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Marketing Channel, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Canon Machinery Inc., Besi, MPI Corporation

“

The report titled Global Die Sorters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Die Sorters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Die Sorters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Die Sorters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Die Sorters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Die Sorters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Die Sorters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Die Sorters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Die Sorters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Die Sorters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Die Sorters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Die Sorters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Canon Machinery Inc., Besi, MPI Corporation, Mühlbauer Group, Royce Instruments, Brooks Automation, Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd, FitTech, KLA-Tencor, Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Automated Die Sorter

Semi-Automatic Die Sorter



Market Segmentation by Application: Chip Sorting

Outgoing Quality ControI (OQC)

Known Good Die (KGD)

Others



The Die Sorters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Die Sorters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Die Sorters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Die Sorters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Die Sorters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Die Sorters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Die Sorters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Die Sorters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Die Sorters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Die Sorters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automated Die Sorter

1.2.3 Semi-Automatic Die Sorter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Die Sorters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chip Sorting

1.3.3 Outgoing Quality ControI (OQC)

1.3.4 Known Good Die (KGD)

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Die Sorters Production

2.1 Global Die Sorters Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Die Sorters Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Die Sorters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Die Sorters Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Die Sorters Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Die Sorters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Die Sorters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Die Sorters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Die Sorters Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Die Sorters Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Die Sorters Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Die Sorters Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Die Sorters Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Die Sorters Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Die Sorters Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Die Sorters Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Die Sorters Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Die Sorters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Die Sorters Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Die Sorters Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Die Sorters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Die Sorters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Die Sorters Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Die Sorters Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Die Sorters Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Die Sorters Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Die Sorters Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Die Sorters Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Die Sorters Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Die Sorters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Die Sorters Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Die Sorters Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Die Sorters Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Die Sorters Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Die Sorters Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Die Sorters Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Die Sorters Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Die Sorters Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Die Sorters Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Die Sorters Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Die Sorters Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Die Sorters Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Die Sorters Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Die Sorters Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Die Sorters Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Die Sorters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Die Sorters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Die Sorters Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Die Sorters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Die Sorters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Die Sorters Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Die Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Die Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Die Sorters Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Die Sorters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Die Sorters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Die Sorters Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Die Sorters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Die Sorters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Die Sorters Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Die Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Die Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Die Sorters Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Die Sorters Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Die Sorters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Die Sorters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Die Sorters Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Die Sorters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Die Sorters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Die Sorters Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Die Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Die Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Die Sorters Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Canon Machinery Inc.

12.1.1 Canon Machinery Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Canon Machinery Inc. Overview

12.1.3 Canon Machinery Inc. Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Canon Machinery Inc. Die Sorters Product Description

12.1.5 Canon Machinery Inc. Recent Developments

12.2 Besi

12.2.1 Besi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Besi Overview

12.2.3 Besi Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Besi Die Sorters Product Description

12.2.5 Besi Recent Developments

12.3 MPI Corporation

12.3.1 MPI Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 MPI Corporation Overview

12.3.3 MPI Corporation Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 MPI Corporation Die Sorters Product Description

12.3.5 MPI Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Mühlbauer Group

12.4.1 Mühlbauer Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mühlbauer Group Overview

12.4.3 Mühlbauer Group Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mühlbauer Group Die Sorters Product Description

12.4.5 Mühlbauer Group Recent Developments

12.5 Royce Instruments

12.5.1 Royce Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royce Instruments Overview

12.5.3 Royce Instruments Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Royce Instruments Die Sorters Product Description

12.5.5 Royce Instruments Recent Developments

12.6 Brooks Automation

12.6.1 Brooks Automation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brooks Automation Overview

12.6.3 Brooks Automation Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brooks Automation Die Sorters Product Description

12.6.5 Brooks Automation Recent Developments

12.7 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd

12.7.1 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd Overview

12.7.3 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd Die Sorters Product Description

12.7.5 Gallant Precision Machining Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.8 FitTech

12.8.1 FitTech Corporation Information

12.8.2 FitTech Overview

12.8.3 FitTech Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FitTech Die Sorters Product Description

12.8.5 FitTech Recent Developments

12.9 KLA-Tencor

12.9.1 KLA-Tencor Corporation Information

12.9.2 KLA-Tencor Overview

12.9.3 KLA-Tencor Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KLA-Tencor Die Sorters Product Description

12.9.5 KLA-Tencor Recent Developments

12.10 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.10.1 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd. Overview

12.10.3 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd. Die Sorters Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd. Die Sorters Product Description

12.10.5 Wei Min Industrial Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Die Sorters Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Die Sorters Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Die Sorters Production Mode & Process

13.4 Die Sorters Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Die Sorters Sales Channels

13.4.2 Die Sorters Distributors

13.5 Die Sorters Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Die Sorters Industry Trends

14.2 Die Sorters Market Drivers

14.3 Die Sorters Market Challenges

14.4 Die Sorters Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Die Sorters Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”