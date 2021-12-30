Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical

“

The report titled Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, ZEON, Shell Chemicals, Shandong Yuhuang, Fushun Yikesi, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC), Cymetech Corporation, LyondellBasell, Kolon Industries, Maruzen Petrochemical, Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material, Wuhan Ruiji Chemical, Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical, Shandong Qilong Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

DCPD Resin Grade

DCPD UPR Grade

DCPD High Purity



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medicines

Pesticides

Resins

High Energy Fuels

Flavors

Others



The Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Overview

1.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Product Scope

1.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 DCPD Resin Grade

1.2.3 DCPD UPR Grade

1.2.4 DCPD High Purity

1.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Medicines

1.3.3 Pesticides

1.3.4 Resins

1.3.5 High Energy Fuels

1.3.6 Flavors

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Business

12.1 Dow Chemical Company

12.1.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

12.1.3 Dow Chemical Company Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Dow Chemical Company Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.1.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Development

12.2 ExxonMobil Chemical

12.2.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Business Overview

12.2.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.2.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

12.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Business Overview

12.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.3.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

12.4 Braskem

12.4.1 Braskem Corporation Information

12.4.2 Braskem Business Overview

12.4.3 Braskem Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Braskem Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.4.5 Braskem Recent Development

12.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp

12.5.1 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Corporation Information

12.5.2 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Business Overview

12.5.3 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.5.5 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp Recent Development

12.6 ZEON

12.6.1 ZEON Corporation Information

12.6.2 ZEON Business Overview

12.6.3 ZEON Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ZEON Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.6.5 ZEON Recent Development

12.7 Shell Chemicals

12.7.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shell Chemicals Business Overview

12.7.3 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shell Chemicals Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.7.5 Shell Chemicals Recent Development

12.8 Shandong Yuhuang

12.8.1 Shandong Yuhuang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shandong Yuhuang Business Overview

12.8.3 Shandong Yuhuang Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shandong Yuhuang Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.8.5 Shandong Yuhuang Recent Development

12.9 Fushun Yikesi

12.9.1 Fushun Yikesi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fushun Yikesi Business Overview

12.9.3 Fushun Yikesi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Fushun Yikesi Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.9.5 Fushun Yikesi Recent Development

12.10 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC)

12.10.1 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Business Overview

12.10.3 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.10.5 Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Limited (SPC) Recent Development

12.11 Cymetech Corporation

12.11.1 Cymetech Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cymetech Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Cymetech Corporation Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Cymetech Corporation Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.11.5 Cymetech Corporation Recent Development

12.12 LyondellBasell

12.12.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.12.2 LyondellBasell Business Overview

12.12.3 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 LyondellBasell Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.12.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

12.13 Kolon Industries

12.13.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kolon Industries Business Overview

12.13.3 Kolon Industries Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Kolon Industries Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.13.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

12.14 Maruzen Petrochemical

12.14.1 Maruzen Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 Maruzen Petrochemical Business Overview

12.14.3 Maruzen Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Maruzen Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.14.5 Maruzen Petrochemical Recent Development

12.15 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

12.15.1 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Business Overview

12.15.3 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.15.5 Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Recent Development

12.16 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

12.16.1 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Business Overview

12.16.3 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.16.5 Wuhan Ruiji Chemical Recent Development

12.17 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical

12.17.1 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Business Overview

12.17.3 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.17.5 Hangzhou Yangyi Petrochemical Recent Development

12.18 Shandong Qilong Chemical

12.18.1 Shandong Qilong Chemical Corporation Information

12.18.2 Shandong Qilong Chemical Business Overview

12.18.3 Shandong Qilong Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Shandong Qilong Chemical Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Products Offered

12.18.5 Shandong Qilong Chemical Recent Development

13 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6)

13.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Distributors List

14.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Trends

15.2 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Challenges

15.4 Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) (CAS 77-73-6) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

