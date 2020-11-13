Dichloromethane (DCM) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Dow Chemical(US), AkzoNobel(NL), Ineos(CH), AGC(JP)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dichloromethane (DCM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dichloromethane (DCM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Research Report: Dow Chemical(US), AkzoNobel(NL), Ineos(CH), AGC(JP), Solvay(BE), Occidental Chemical(US), Kem One(FR), Tokuyama(JP), Ercros(ES), Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP), Gujarat Alkalies(IN), Juhua Group(CN), Dongyue Group(CN), Luxi Group(CN), Acros Organics(BE), Spectru Mchemical(US), Iris Biotech GmbH(DE), Lee & Man Chemical(HK), SEKAB(SE), Renewable Energy Group(US), UOP(US), Neste Oil(FI), Valero Energy(US), Abengoa Bioenergy(ES), Pacific Ethanol(US), BP(UK), Cargill(US), ADM(US), DuPont(US), Algenol(US)

Types: Below 99%

99-99.5%

99.5-99.9%

Above 99.9%



Applications: Adhesives and Glues

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronics industry

Metal Cleaning

Others



The Dichloromethane (DCM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dichloromethane (DCM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dichloromethane (DCM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dichloromethane (DCM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Dichloromethane (DCM) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 99%

1.4.3 99-99.5%

1.4.4 99.5-99.9%

1.4.5 Above 99.9%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adhesives and Glues

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.4 Electronics industry

1.5.5 Metal Cleaning

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Dichloromethane (DCM) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Dichloromethane (DCM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dichloromethane (DCM) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dichloromethane (DCM) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Dichloromethane (DCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Dichloromethane (DCM) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Dichloromethane (DCM) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) by Country

6.1.1 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dichloromethane (DCM) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dow Chemical(US)

11.1.1 Dow Chemical(US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Dow Chemical(US) Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Dow Chemical(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Dow Chemical(US) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.1.5 Dow Chemical(US) Related Developments

11.2 AkzoNobel(NL)

11.2.1 AkzoNobel(NL) Corporation Information

11.2.2 AkzoNobel(NL) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 AkzoNobel(NL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 AkzoNobel(NL) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.2.5 AkzoNobel(NL) Related Developments

11.3 Ineos(CH)

11.3.1 Ineos(CH) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Ineos(CH) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Ineos(CH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Ineos(CH) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.3.5 Ineos(CH) Related Developments

11.4 AGC(JP)

11.4.1 AGC(JP) Corporation Information

11.4.2 AGC(JP) Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 AGC(JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 AGC(JP) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.4.5 AGC(JP) Related Developments

11.5 Solvay(BE)

11.5.1 Solvay(BE) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Solvay(BE) Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Solvay(BE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Solvay(BE) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.5.5 Solvay(BE) Related Developments

11.6 Occidental Chemical(US)

11.6.1 Occidental Chemical(US) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Occidental Chemical(US) Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Occidental Chemical(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Occidental Chemical(US) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.6.5 Occidental Chemical(US) Related Developments

11.7 Kem One(FR)

11.7.1 Kem One(FR) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kem One(FR) Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kem One(FR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kem One(FR) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.7.5 Kem One(FR) Related Developments

11.8 Tokuyama(JP)

11.8.1 Tokuyama(JP) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tokuyama(JP) Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Tokuyama(JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tokuyama(JP) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.8.5 Tokuyama(JP) Related Developments

11.9 Ercros(ES)

11.9.1 Ercros(ES) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Ercros(ES) Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Ercros(ES) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Ercros(ES) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.9.5 Ercros(ES) Related Developments

11.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP)

11.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP) Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP) Dichloromethane (DCM) Products Offered

11.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical(JP) Related Developments

11.12 Juhua Group(CN)

11.12.1 Juhua Group(CN) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Juhua Group(CN) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Juhua Group(CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Juhua Group(CN) Products Offered

11.12.5 Juhua Group(CN) Related Developments

11.13 Dongyue Group(CN)

11.13.1 Dongyue Group(CN) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dongyue Group(CN) Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Dongyue Group(CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dongyue Group(CN) Products Offered

11.13.5 Dongyue Group(CN) Related Developments

11.14 Luxi Group(CN)

11.14.1 Luxi Group(CN) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Luxi Group(CN) Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Luxi Group(CN) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Luxi Group(CN) Products Offered

11.14.5 Luxi Group(CN) Related Developments

11.15 Acros Organics(BE)

11.15.1 Acros Organics(BE) Corporation Information

11.15.2 Acros Organics(BE) Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Acros Organics(BE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Acros Organics(BE) Products Offered

11.15.5 Acros Organics(BE) Related Developments

11.16 Spectru Mchemical(US)

11.16.1 Spectru Mchemical(US) Corporation Information

11.16.2 Spectru Mchemical(US) Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Spectru Mchemical(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Spectru Mchemical(US) Products Offered

11.16.5 Spectru Mchemical(US) Related Developments

11.17 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE)

11.17.1 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE) Corporation Information

11.17.2 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE) Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE) Products Offered

11.17.5 Iris Biotech GmbH(DE) Related Developments

11.18 Lee & Man Chemical(HK)

11.18.1 Lee & Man Chemical(HK) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Lee & Man Chemical(HK) Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Lee & Man Chemical(HK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Lee & Man Chemical(HK) Products Offered

11.18.5 Lee & Man Chemical(HK) Related Developments

11.19 SEKAB(SE)

11.19.1 SEKAB(SE) Corporation Information

11.19.2 SEKAB(SE) Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 SEKAB(SE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 SEKAB(SE) Products Offered

11.19.5 SEKAB(SE) Related Developments

11.20 Renewable Energy Group(US)

11.20.1 Renewable Energy Group(US) Corporation Information

11.20.2 Renewable Energy Group(US) Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Renewable Energy Group(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Renewable Energy Group(US) Products Offered

11.20.5 Renewable Energy Group(US) Related Developments

11.21 UOP(US)

11.21.1 UOP(US) Corporation Information

11.21.2 UOP(US) Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 UOP(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 UOP(US) Products Offered

11.21.5 UOP(US) Related Developments

11.22 Neste Oil(FI)

11.22.1 Neste Oil(FI) Corporation Information

11.22.2 Neste Oil(FI) Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Neste Oil(FI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Neste Oil(FI) Products Offered

11.22.5 Neste Oil(FI) Related Developments

11.23 Valero Energy(US)

11.23.1 Valero Energy(US) Corporation Information

11.23.2 Valero Energy(US) Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Valero Energy(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Valero Energy(US) Products Offered

11.23.5 Valero Energy(US) Related Developments

11.24 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES)

11.24.1 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES) Corporation Information

11.24.2 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES) Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES) Products Offered

11.24.5 Abengoa Bioenergy(ES) Related Developments

11.25 Pacific Ethanol(US)

11.25.1 Pacific Ethanol(US) Corporation Information

11.25.2 Pacific Ethanol(US) Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Pacific Ethanol(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Pacific Ethanol(US) Products Offered

11.25.5 Pacific Ethanol(US) Related Developments

11.26 BP(UK)

11.26.1 BP(UK) Corporation Information

11.26.2 BP(UK) Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 BP(UK) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 BP(UK) Products Offered

11.26.5 BP(UK) Related Developments

11.27 Cargill(US)

11.27.1 Cargill(US) Corporation Information

11.27.2 Cargill(US) Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Cargill(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Cargill(US) Products Offered

11.27.5 Cargill(US) Related Developments

11.28 ADM(US)

11.28.1 ADM(US) Corporation Information

11.28.2 ADM(US) Description and Business Overview

11.28.3 ADM(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 ADM(US) Products Offered

11.28.5 ADM(US) Related Developments

11.29 DuPont(US)

11.29.1 DuPont(US) Corporation Information

11.29.2 DuPont(US) Description and Business Overview

11.29.3 DuPont(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 DuPont(US) Products Offered

11.29.5 DuPont(US) Related Developments

11.30 Algenol(US)

11.30.1 Algenol(US) Corporation Information

11.30.2 Algenol(US) Description and Business Overview

11.30.3 Algenol(US) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.30.4 Algenol(US) Products Offered

11.30.5 Algenol(US) Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Dichloromethane (DCM) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Dichloromethane (DCM) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Dichloromethane (DCM) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dichloromethane (DCM) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dichloromethane (DCM) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”