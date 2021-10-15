Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports, Lao Feng Xiang, Tiffany, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Zocai, Swarovski Corporation, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook, Pandora, Damiani, Stuller, Gitanjali Group, GUCCI, Graff Diamond, Damas International, Buccellati, De Beers, Blue Nile, CHANEL

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry

1.2 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Rings

1.2.3 Necklaces

1.2.4 Earrings

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Chow Tai Fook

6.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Corporation Information

6.1.2 Chow Tai Fook Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Richemont

6.2.1 Richemont Corporation Information

6.2.2 Richemont Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Richemont Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Richemont Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Richemont Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Signet Jewellers

6.3.1 Signet Jewellers Corporation Information

6.3.2 Signet Jewellers Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Signet Jewellers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Signet Jewellers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Swatch Group

6.4.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Swatch Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Swatch Group Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Swatch Group Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Rajesh Exports

6.5.1 Rajesh Exports Corporation Information

6.5.2 Rajesh Exports Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Rajesh Exports Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Rajesh Exports Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Lao Feng Xiang

6.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Corporation Information

6.6.2 Lao Feng Xiang Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Tiffany

6.6.1 Tiffany Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tiffany Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Tiffany Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Tiffany Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Tiffany Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

6.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Corporation Information

6.8.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy

6.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Corporation Information

6.9.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Zocai

6.10.1 Zocai Corporation Information

6.10.2 Zocai Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Zocai Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Zocai Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Zocai Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Swarovski Corporation

6.11.1 Swarovski Corporation Corporation Information

6.11.2 Swarovski Corporation Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Swarovski Corporation Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Swarovski Corporation Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Swarovski Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Chow Sang Sang

6.12.1 Chow Sang Sang Corporation Information

6.12.2 Chow Sang Sang Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Chow Sang Sang Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Chow Sang Sang Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Chow Sang Sang Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Luk Fook

6.13.1 Luk Fook Corporation Information

6.13.2 Luk Fook Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Luk Fook Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Luk Fook Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Luk Fook Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Pandora

6.14.1 Pandora Corporation Information

6.14.2 Pandora Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Pandora Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Pandora Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Pandora Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Damiani

6.15.1 Damiani Corporation Information

6.15.2 Damiani Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Damiani Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Damiani Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Damiani Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Stuller

6.16.1 Stuller Corporation Information

6.16.2 Stuller Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Stuller Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Stuller Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Stuller Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Gitanjali Group

6.17.1 Gitanjali Group Corporation Information

6.17.2 Gitanjali Group Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Gitanjali Group Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Gitanjali Group Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Gitanjali Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 GUCCI

6.18.1 GUCCI Corporation Information

6.18.2 GUCCI Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 GUCCI Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 GUCCI Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.18.5 GUCCI Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Graff Diamond

6.19.1 Graff Diamond Corporation Information

6.19.2 Graff Diamond Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Graff Diamond Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Graff Diamond Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Graff Diamond Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Damas International

6.20.1 Damas International Corporation Information

6.20.2 Damas International Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Damas International Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Damas International Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Damas International Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Buccellati

6.21.1 Buccellati Corporation Information

6.21.2 Buccellati Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Buccellati Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Buccellati Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Buccellati Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 De Beers

6.22.1 De Beers Corporation Information

6.22.2 De Beers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 De Beers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 De Beers Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.22.5 De Beers Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Blue Nile

6.23.1 Blue Nile Corporation Information

6.23.2 Blue Nile Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Blue Nile Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Blue Nile Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Blue Nile Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 CHANEL

6.24.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

6.24.2 CHANEL Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 CHANEL Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 CHANEL Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Product Portfolio

6.24.5 CHANEL Recent Developments/Updates

7 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry

7.4 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Distributors List

8.3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Customers

9 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Dynamics

9.1 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Industry Trends

9.2 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Growth Drivers

9.3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Challenges

9.4 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diamonds and Diamond Jewelry by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

