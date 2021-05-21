Diamond Ring Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | De Beers, Graff, Harry Winston Company Company

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Diamond Ring Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diamond Ring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diamond Ring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diamond Ring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diamond Ring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diamond Ring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diamond Ring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diamond Ring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diamond Ring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Diamond Ring Market Research Report: De Beers, Graff, Harry Winston Company Company, Van Cleef & Arpels, Mikimoto, Monica Vinader, Buccellati, Damiani, Chow Tai Fook, GUCCI, Tiffany, Swatch Group, Richemont, Pandora, Stuller, Signet Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Rajesh Exports, Luk Fook, Gitanjali Group, Lao Feng Xiang, Damas International
Diamond Ring Market Types: Awl Type
All Drill Coil
Six-Jaw Round Drill
Four Jaw Round Drill
Drill Type
Diamond Ring Market Applications: Wedding
Festival
Fashion
Other
The Diamond Ring Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diamond Ring market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diamond Ring market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Diamond Ring market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diamond Ring industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Diamond Ring market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Diamond Ring market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diamond Ring market?
Table of Contents:
1 Diamond Ring Market Overview
1.1 Diamond Ring Product Overview
1.2 Diamond Ring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Awl Type
1.2.2 All Drill Coil
1.2.3 Six-Jaw Round Drill
1.2.4 Four Jaw Round Drill
1.2.5 Drill Type
1.3 Global Diamond Ring Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Diamond Ring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Diamond Ring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Diamond Ring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Diamond Ring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Diamond Ring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Diamond Ring Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Diamond Ring Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Diamond Ring Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diamond Ring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Diamond Ring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Diamond Ring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diamond Ring Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Diamond Ring as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diamond Ring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Diamond Ring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Diamond Ring Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Diamond Ring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Diamond Ring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Diamond Ring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Diamond Ring by Application
4.1 Diamond Ring Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wedding
4.1.2 Festival
4.1.3 Fashion
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Diamond Ring Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Diamond Ring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Diamond Ring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Diamond Ring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Diamond Ring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Diamond Ring by Country
5.1 North America Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Diamond Ring by Country
6.1 Europe Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Diamond Ring by Country
8.1 Latin America Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Ring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diamond Ring Business
10.1 De Beers
10.1.1 De Beers Corporation Information
10.1.2 De Beers Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 De Beers Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 De Beers Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.1.5 De Beers Recent Development
10.2 Graff
10.2.1 Graff Corporation Information
10.2.2 Graff Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Graff Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 De Beers Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.2.5 Graff Recent Development
10.3 Harry Winston Company Company
10.3.1 Harry Winston Company Company Corporation Information
10.3.2 Harry Winston Company Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Harry Winston Company Company Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Harry Winston Company Company Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.3.5 Harry Winston Company Company Recent Development
10.4 Van Cleef & Arpels
10.4.1 Van Cleef & Arpels Corporation Information
10.4.2 Van Cleef & Arpels Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Van Cleef & Arpels Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Van Cleef & Arpels Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.4.5 Van Cleef & Arpels Recent Development
10.5 Mikimoto
10.5.1 Mikimoto Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mikimoto Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Mikimoto Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Mikimoto Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.5.5 Mikimoto Recent Development
10.6 Monica Vinader
10.6.1 Monica Vinader Corporation Information
10.6.2 Monica Vinader Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Monica Vinader Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Monica Vinader Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.6.5 Monica Vinader Recent Development
10.7 Buccellati
10.7.1 Buccellati Corporation Information
10.7.2 Buccellati Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Buccellati Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Buccellati Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.7.5 Buccellati Recent Development
10.8 Damiani
10.8.1 Damiani Corporation Information
10.8.2 Damiani Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Damiani Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Damiani Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.8.5 Damiani Recent Development
10.9 Chow Tai Fook
10.9.1 Chow Tai Fook Corporation Information
10.9.2 Chow Tai Fook Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.9.5 Chow Tai Fook Recent Development
10.10 GUCCI
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Diamond Ring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GUCCI Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GUCCI Recent Development
10.11 Tiffany
10.11.1 Tiffany Corporation Information
10.11.2 Tiffany Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Tiffany Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Tiffany Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.11.5 Tiffany Recent Development
10.12 Swatch Group
10.12.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Swatch Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Swatch Group Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Swatch Group Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.12.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
10.13 Richemont
10.13.1 Richemont Corporation Information
10.13.2 Richemont Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Richemont Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Richemont Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.13.5 Richemont Recent Development
10.14 Pandora
10.14.1 Pandora Corporation Information
10.14.2 Pandora Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Pandora Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Pandora Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.14.5 Pandora Recent Development
10.15 Stuller
10.15.1 Stuller Corporation Information
10.15.2 Stuller Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Stuller Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Stuller Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.15.5 Stuller Recent Development
10.16 Signet Jewellers
10.16.1 Signet Jewellers Corporation Information
10.16.2 Signet Jewellers Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Signet Jewellers Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Signet Jewellers Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.16.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development
10.17 Malabar Gold and Diamonds
10.17.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Corporation Information
10.17.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.17.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development
10.18 LVMH Moet Hennessy
10.18.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Corporation Information
10.18.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.18.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development
10.19 Rajesh Exports
10.19.1 Rajesh Exports Corporation Information
10.19.2 Rajesh Exports Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Rajesh Exports Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Rajesh Exports Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.19.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development
10.20 Luk Fook
10.20.1 Luk Fook Corporation Information
10.20.2 Luk Fook Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Luk Fook Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Luk Fook Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.20.5 Luk Fook Recent Development
10.21 Gitanjali Group
10.21.1 Gitanjali Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Gitanjali Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Gitanjali Group Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Gitanjali Group Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.21.5 Gitanjali Group Recent Development
10.22 Lao Feng Xiang
10.22.1 Lao Feng Xiang Corporation Information
10.22.2 Lao Feng Xiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.22.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development
10.23 Damas International
10.23.1 Damas International Corporation Information
10.23.2 Damas International Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Damas International Diamond Ring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Damas International Diamond Ring Products Offered
10.23.5 Damas International Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Diamond Ring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Diamond Ring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Diamond Ring Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Diamond Ring Distributors
12.3 Diamond Ring Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
