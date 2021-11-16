Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Risk Factors, Economic Fluctuations, Drivers In Future Analysis By 2027| Oncology, Cardiology, Other

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report: Oncology, Cardiology, Other, Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical applications are mainly for oncology, cardiology and others. Among them, oncology accounts for the main part, accounting for about 45.8% of the total market in 2019.

Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Type Segments: Technetium 99, Fluorine 18, Other, Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals are mainly divided into technetium 99, fluorine 18 and others. Among them, technetium 99 accounted for the main part, accounting for about 47.56% of the total market in 2019.

Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Application Segments: Oncology, Cardiology, Other, Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical applications are mainly for oncology, cardiology and others. Among them, oncology accounts for the main part, accounting for about 45.8% of the total market in 2019. By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE By Company, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium Pharma, Jubilant Pharma, Bracco Imaging, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group, Lantheus, Eli Lilly

Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals market to help identify market developments

Table of Contents

1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

1.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Technetium 99

1.2.3 Fluorine 18

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Cardinal Health

6.1.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information

6.1.2 Cardinal Health Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Cardinal Health Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Cardinal Health Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 GE Healthcare

6.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

6.2.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 GE Healthcare Product Portfolio

6.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Curium Pharma

6.3.1 Curium Pharma Corporation Information

6.3.2 Curium Pharma Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Curium Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Curium Pharma Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Curium Pharma Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Jubilant Pharma

6.4.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporation Information

6.4.2 Jubilant Pharma Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Jubilant Pharma Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Bracco Imaging

6.5.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information

6.5.2 Bracco Imaging Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Bracco Imaging Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Advanced Accelerator Applications

6.6.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Corporation Information

6.6.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 SIEMENS

6.6.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

6.6.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 SIEMENS Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 SIEMENS Product Portfolio

6.7.5 SIEMENS Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 China Isotope & Radiation

6.8.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information

6.8.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 China Isotope & Radiation Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 China Isotope & Radiation Product Portfolio

6.8.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group

6.9.1 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Lantheus

6.10.1 Lantheus Corporation Information

6.10.2 Lantheus Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Lantheus Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Lantheus Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Lantheus Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Eli Lilly

6.11.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Eli Lilly Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments/Updates 7 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

7.4 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Distributors List

8.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Customers 9 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

9.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Trends

9.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Growth Drivers

9.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Challenges

9.4 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

