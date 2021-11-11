Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market 2021:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027-Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Curium Pharmaceuticals

Complete study of the global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Tc-99m, F-18, Other
Segment by Application
Oncology, Cardiology, Other
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Curium Pharmaceuticals, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Novartis, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines
1.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Tc-99m
1.2.3 F-18
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Oncology
1.3.3 Cardiology
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
3.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
3.3 North America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.3 Global Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled
6.1 Bracco Imaging
6.1.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information
6.1.2 Bracco Imaging Description and Business Overview
6.1.3 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.1.4 Bracco Imaging Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Developments/Updates
6.2 Bayer
6.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information
6.2.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview
6.2.3 Bayer Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.2.4 Bayer Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.2.5 Bayer Recent Developments/Updates
6.3 Curium Pharmaceuticals
6.3.1 Curium Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
6.3.2 Curium Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview
6.3.3 Curium Pharmaceuticals Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.3.4 Curium Pharmaceuticals Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.3.5 Curium Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates
6.4 Nordion
6.4.1 Nordion Corporation Information
6.4.2 Nordion Description and Business Overview
6.4.3 Nordion Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 Nordion Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.4.5 Nordion Recent Developments/Updates
6.5 Triad Isotopes
6.5.1 Triad Isotopes Corporation Information
6.5.2 Triad Isotopes Description and Business Overview
6.5.3 Triad Isotopes Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.5.4 Triad Isotopes Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.5.5 Triad Isotopes Recent Developments/Updates
6.6 Lantheus
6.6.1 Lantheus Corporation Information
6.6.2 Lantheus Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 Lantheus Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.6.4 Lantheus Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.6.5 Lantheus Recent Developments/Updates
6.7 GE Healthcare
6.6.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
6.6.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview
6.6.3 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.4.4 GE Healthcare Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.7.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments/Updates
6.8 China Isotope & Radiation
6.8.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information
6.8.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description and Business Overview
6.8.3 China Isotope & Radiation Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.8.4 China Isotope & Radiation Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.8.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Developments/Updates
6.9 Jubilant Pharma
6.9.1 Jubilant Pharma Corporation Information
6.9.2 Jubilant Pharma Description and Business Overview
6.9.3 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.9.4 Jubilant Pharma Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.9.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Developments/Updates
6.10 Eli Lilly
6.10.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
6.10.2 Eli Lilly Description and Business Overview
6.10.3 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.10.4 Eli Lilly Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.10.5 Eli Lilly Recent Developments/Updates
6.11 Novartis
6.11.1 Novartis Corporation Information
6.11.2 Novartis Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Description and Business Overview
6.11.3 Novartis Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.11.4 Novartis Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.11.5 Novartis Recent Developments/Updates
6.12 SIEMENS
6.12.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information
6.12.2 SIEMENS Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Description and Business Overview
6.12.3 SIEMENS Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.12.4 SIEMENS Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.12.5 SIEMENS Recent Developments/Updates
6.13 Dongcheng
6.13.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information
6.13.2 Dongcheng Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Description and Business Overview
6.13.3 Dongcheng Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.13.4 Dongcheng Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.13.5 Dongcheng Recent Developments/Updates
6.14 Navidea
6.14.1 Navidea Corporation Information
6.14.2 Navidea Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Description and Business Overview
6.14.3 Navidea Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
6.14.4 Navidea Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Product Portfolio
6.14.5 Navidea Recent Developments/Updates 7 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines
7.4 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Distributors List
8.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Customers 9 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Dynamics
9.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Industry Trends
9.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Growth Drivers
9.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Challenges
9.4 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Type (2022-2027)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Type (2022-2027)
10.2 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Application (2022-2027)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Application (2022-2027)
10.3 Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Region (2022-2027)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Diagnostic Nuclear Medicines by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
