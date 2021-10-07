Diabetes Care Devices Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J

“

The report titled Global Diabetes Care Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diabetes Care Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diabetes Care Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diabetes Care Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diabetes Care Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diabetes Care Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diabetes Care Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diabetes Care Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diabetes Care Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diabetes Care Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diabetes Care Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diabetes Care Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, BD, Dexcom, ARKRAY Inc, B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, Ypsomed, Sannuo, Sanofi, I-sens, Abbott

Market Segmentation by Product:

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical Care

Personal Care



The Diabetes Care Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diabetes Care Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diabetes Care Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diabetes Care Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diabetes Care Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diabetes Care Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diabetes Care Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diabetes Care Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diabetes Care Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Meters

1.2.3 Blood Glucose Test Strips

1.2.4 Insulin Pumps

1.2.5 Insulin Syringes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical Care

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Diabetes Care Devices Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Diabetes Care Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Diabetes Care Devices by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Diabetes Care Devices Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diabetes Care Devices Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Roche

4.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

4.1.2 Roche Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.1.4 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Roche Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Roche Recent Development

4.2 Medtronic plc

4.2.1 Medtronic plc Corporation Information

4.2.2 Medtronic plc Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.2.4 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Medtronic plc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Medtronic plc Recent Development

4.3 J&J

4.3.1 J&J Corporation Information

4.3.2 J&J Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.3.4 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.3.6 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.3.7 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 J&J Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 J&J Recent Development

4.4 Abbott

4.4.1 Abbott Corporation Information

4.4.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.4.4 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Abbott Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Abbott Recent Development

4.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

4.5.1 Ascensia Diabetes Care Corporation Information

4.5.2 Ascensia Diabetes Care Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.5.4 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Ascensia Diabetes Care Recent Development

4.6 BD

4.6.1 BD Corporation Information

4.6.2 BD Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 BD Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.6.4 BD Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 BD Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.6.6 BD Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.6.7 BD Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 BD Recent Development

4.7 Dexcom

4.7.1 Dexcom Corporation Information

4.7.2 Dexcom Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.7.4 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Dexcom Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Dexcom Recent Development

4.8 ARKRAY Inc

4.8.1 ARKRAY Inc Corporation Information

4.8.2 ARKRAY Inc Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.8.4 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.8.6 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.8.7 ARKRAY Inc Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 ARKRAY Inc Recent Development

4.9 B. Braun

4.9.1 B. Braun Corporation Information

4.9.2 B. Braun Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.9.4 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.9.6 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.9.7 B. Braun Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 B. Braun Recent Development

4.10 Terumo Corporation

4.10.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

4.10.2 Terumo Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.10.4 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Terumo Corporation Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

4.11 Ypsomed

4.11.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

4.11.2 Ypsomed Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.11.4 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Ypsomed Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Ypsomed Recent Development

4.12 Sannuo

4.12.1 Sannuo Corporation Information

4.12.2 Sannuo Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.12.4 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Sannuo Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Sannuo Recent Development

4.13 Sanofi

4.13.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

4.13.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.13.4 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Sanofi Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Sanofi Recent Development

4.14 I-sens

4.14.1 I-sens Corporation Information

4.14.2 I-sens Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Products Offered

4.14.4 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Product

4.14.6 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application

4.14.7 I-sens Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 I-sens Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Diabetes Care Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Diabetes Care Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

7.4 North America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Diabetes Care Devices Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Diabetes Care Devices Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Diabetes Care Devices Clients Analysis

12.4 Diabetes Care Devices Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Diabetes Care Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Diabetes Care Devices Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Diabetes Care Devices Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Diabetes Care Devices Market Drivers

13.2 Diabetes Care Devices Market Opportunities

13.3 Diabetes Care Devices Market Challenges

13.4 Diabetes Care Devices Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”