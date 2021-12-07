Deuterium Market Size 2021 Global Industry Trends, Analysis, Forecast To 2027 | Linde Gas, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich

“

The report titled Global Deuterium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Deuterium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Deuterium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Deuterium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Deuterium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Deuterium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Deuterium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Deuterium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Deuterium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Deuterium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Deuterium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Deuterium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Linde Gas, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich, Matheson Tri-Gas, CSIC, Center of Molecular Research, Shenzhen Kylin Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemical, Isowater Corporation, Heavy Water Board (HWB), Guangdong Huate Gas

Market Segmentation by Product:

5N Purity Deuterium Gas

4N Purity Deuterium Gas

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Semiconductor

Panel Industry

Industrial Application

Nuclear

Others



The Deuterium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Deuterium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Deuterium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Deuterium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Deuterium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Deuterium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Deuterium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Deuterium market?

Table of Contents:

1 Deuterium Market Overview

1.1 Deuterium Product Overview

1.2 Deuterium Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 5N Purity Deuterium Gas

1.2.2 4N Purity Deuterium Gas

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Deuterium Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Deuterium Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Deuterium Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Deuterium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Deuterium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Deuterium Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Deuterium Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Deuterium Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Deuterium Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Deuterium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Deuterium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Deuterium Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deuterium Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Deuterium as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deuterium Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Deuterium Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Deuterium Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Deuterium Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Deuterium Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Deuterium Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Deuterium Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Deuterium Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Deuterium Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Deuterium Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Deuterium Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Deuterium by Application

4.1 Deuterium Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Semiconductor

4.1.2 Panel Industry

4.1.3 Industrial Application

4.1.4 Nuclear

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Deuterium Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Deuterium Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Deuterium Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Deuterium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Deuterium Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Deuterium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Deuterium by Country

5.1 North America Deuterium Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Deuterium by Country

6.1 Europe Deuterium Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Deuterium by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Deuterium Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Deuterium by Country

8.1 Latin America Deuterium Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Deuterium by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Deuterium Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Deuterium Business

10.1 Linde Gas

10.1.1 Linde Gas Corporation Information

10.1.2 Linde Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Linde Gas Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Linde Gas Deuterium Products Offered

10.1.5 Linde Gas Recent Development

10.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

10.2.1 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Deuterium Products Offered

10.2.5 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Recent Development

10.3 Sigma-Aldrich

10.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sigma-Aldrich Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sigma-Aldrich Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich Deuterium Products Offered

10.3.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Development

10.4 Matheson Tri-Gas

10.4.1 Matheson Tri-Gas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Matheson Tri-Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Matheson Tri-Gas Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Matheson Tri-Gas Deuterium Products Offered

10.4.5 Matheson Tri-Gas Recent Development

10.5 CSIC

10.5.1 CSIC Corporation Information

10.5.2 CSIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CSIC Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CSIC Deuterium Products Offered

10.5.5 CSIC Recent Development

10.6 Center of Molecular Research

10.6.1 Center of Molecular Research Corporation Information

10.6.2 Center of Molecular Research Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Center of Molecular Research Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Center of Molecular Research Deuterium Products Offered

10.6.5 Center of Molecular Research Recent Development

10.7 Shenzhen Kylin Technology

10.7.1 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Deuterium Products Offered

10.7.5 Shenzhen Kylin Technology Recent Development

10.8 Sumitomo Seika Chemical

10.8.1 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Deuterium Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Seika Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Isowater Corporation

10.9.1 Isowater Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Isowater Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Isowater Corporation Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Isowater Corporation Deuterium Products Offered

10.9.5 Isowater Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Heavy Water Board (HWB)

10.10.1 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Corporation Information

10.10.2 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Deuterium Products Offered

10.10.5 Heavy Water Board (HWB) Recent Development

10.11 Guangdong Huate Gas

10.11.1 Guangdong Huate Gas Corporation Information

10.11.2 Guangdong Huate Gas Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Guangdong Huate Gas Deuterium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Guangdong Huate Gas Deuterium Products Offered

10.11.5 Guangdong Huate Gas Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Deuterium Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Deuterium Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Deuterium Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Deuterium Distributors

12.3 Deuterium Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”