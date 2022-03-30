Detonating Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2022-2028 | Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Detonating Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Detonating Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Detonating Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Detonating Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Detonating Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Detonating Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Detonating Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, Maxam, Shanxi Huhua Group, Nanling Civil Explosive, Poly Permanent Union Holding, Sichuan Yahua, Leiming Kehua, IDEAL, Gezhouba Explosive, Sasol, AEL, ENAEX, EPC Groupe, BME Mining, NOF, Austin Power, Gulf Oil Corp, Solar Industries, AECI, Jiangxi Weiyuan, Hunan Nanling
Market Segmentation by Product:
Detonator
Detonating Cord
Detonating Tubes
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Coal Mines
Metal Mines
Non-metal Mines
Railway or Road
Hydraulic & Hydropower
Others
The Detonating Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Detonating Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Detonating Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Detonating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Detonator
1.2.3 Detonating Cord
1.2.4 Detonating Tubes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Detonating Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coal Mines
1.3.3 Metal Mines
1.3.4 Non-metal Mines
1.3.5 Railway or Road
1.3.6 Hydraulic & Hydropower
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Detonating Equipment Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Detonating Equipment Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Detonating Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Detonating Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Detonating Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Detonating Equipment Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Detonating Equipment Industry Trends
2.3.2 Detonating Equipment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Detonating Equipment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Detonating Equipment Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Detonating Equipment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Detonating Equipment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Detonating Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Detonating Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Detonating Equipment Revenue
3.4 Global Detonating Equipment Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Detonating Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Detonating Equipment Revenue in 2021
3.5 Detonating Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Detonating Equipment Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Detonating Equipment Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Detonating Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Detonating Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Detonating Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 Detonating Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Detonating Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global Detonating Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
6.2.2 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
6.2.3 North America Detonating Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
6.3.3 North America Detonating Equipment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.4 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
6.4.2 North America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
7.2.2 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
7.2.3 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
7.3.2 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
7.3.3 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
7.4 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
7.4.2 Europe Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic Countries
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Detonating Equipment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
9.2.2 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
9.2.3 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
9.3.2 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
9.3.3 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
9.4 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
9.4.2 Latin America Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Detonating Equipment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive
11.1.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Company Details
11.1.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Business Overview
11.1.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.1.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Recent Developments
11.2 Orica
11.2.1 Orica Company Details
11.2.2 Orica Business Overview
11.2.3 Orica Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.2.4 Orica Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Orica Recent Developments
11.3 CNIGC
11.3.1 CNIGC Company Details
11.3.2 CNIGC Business Overview
11.3.3 CNIGC Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.3.4 CNIGC Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.3.5 CNIGC Recent Developments
11.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL
11.4.1 Dyno Nobel/IPL Company Details
11.4.2 Dyno Nobel/IPL Business Overview
11.4.3 Dyno Nobel/IPL Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.4.4 Dyno Nobel/IPL Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.4.5 Dyno Nobel/IPL Recent Developments
11.5 Maxam
11.5.1 Maxam Company Details
11.5.2 Maxam Business Overview
11.5.3 Maxam Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.5.4 Maxam Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.5.5 Maxam Recent Developments
11.6 Shanxi Huhua Group
11.6.1 Shanxi Huhua Group Company Details
11.6.2 Shanxi Huhua Group Business Overview
11.6.3 Shanxi Huhua Group Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.6.4 Shanxi Huhua Group Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.6.5 Shanxi Huhua Group Recent Developments
11.7 Nanling Civil Explosive
11.7.1 Nanling Civil Explosive Company Details
11.7.2 Nanling Civil Explosive Business Overview
11.7.3 Nanling Civil Explosive Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.7.4 Nanling Civil Explosive Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.7.5 Nanling Civil Explosive Recent Developments
11.8 Poly Permanent Union Holding
11.8.1 Poly Permanent Union Holding Company Details
11.8.2 Poly Permanent Union Holding Business Overview
11.8.3 Poly Permanent Union Holding Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.8.4 Poly Permanent Union Holding Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.8.5 Poly Permanent Union Holding Recent Developments
11.9 Sichuan Yahua
11.9.1 Sichuan Yahua Company Details
11.9.2 Sichuan Yahua Business Overview
11.9.3 Sichuan Yahua Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.9.4 Sichuan Yahua Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.9.5 Sichuan Yahua Recent Developments
11.10 Leiming Kehua
11.10.1 Leiming Kehua Company Details
11.10.2 Leiming Kehua Business Overview
11.10.3 Leiming Kehua Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.10.4 Leiming Kehua Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.10.5 Leiming Kehua Recent Developments
11.11 IDEAL
11.11.1 IDEAL Company Details
11.11.2 IDEAL Business Overview
11.11.3 IDEAL Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.11.4 IDEAL Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.11.5 IDEAL Recent Developments
11.12 Gezhouba Explosive
11.12.1 Gezhouba Explosive Company Details
11.12.2 Gezhouba Explosive Business Overview
11.12.3 Gezhouba Explosive Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.12.4 Gezhouba Explosive Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.12.5 Gezhouba Explosive Recent Developments
11.13 Sasol
11.13.1 Sasol Company Details
11.13.2 Sasol Business Overview
11.13.3 Sasol Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.13.4 Sasol Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.13.5 Sasol Recent Developments
11.14 AEL
11.14.1 AEL Company Details
11.14.2 AEL Business Overview
11.14.3 AEL Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.14.4 AEL Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.14.5 AEL Recent Developments
11.15 ENAEX
11.15.1 ENAEX Company Details
11.15.2 ENAEX Business Overview
11.15.3 ENAEX Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.15.4 ENAEX Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.15.5 ENAEX Recent Developments
11.16 EPC Groupe
11.16.1 EPC Groupe Company Details
11.16.2 EPC Groupe Business Overview
11.16.3 EPC Groupe Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.16.4 EPC Groupe Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.16.5 EPC Groupe Recent Developments
11.17 BME Mining
11.17.1 BME Mining Company Details
11.17.2 BME Mining Business Overview
11.17.3 BME Mining Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.17.4 BME Mining Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.17.5 BME Mining Recent Developments
11.18 NOF
11.18.1 NOF Company Details
11.18.2 NOF Business Overview
11.18.3 NOF Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.18.4 NOF Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.18.5 NOF Recent Developments
11.19 Austin Power
11.19.1 Austin Power Company Details
11.19.2 Austin Power Business Overview
11.19.3 Austin Power Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.19.4 Austin Power Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.19.5 Austin Power Recent Developments
11.20 Gulf Oil Corp
11.20.1 Gulf Oil Corp Company Details
11.20.2 Gulf Oil Corp Business Overview
11.20.3 Gulf Oil Corp Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.20.4 Gulf Oil Corp Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.20.5 Gulf Oil Corp Recent Developments
11.21 Solar Industries
11.21.1 Solar Industries Company Details
11.21.2 Solar Industries Business Overview
11.21.3 Solar Industries Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.21.4 Solar Industries Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.21.5 Solar Industries Recent Developments
11.22 AECI
11.22.1 AECI Company Details
11.22.2 AECI Business Overview
11.22.3 AECI Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.22.4 AECI Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.22.5 AECI Recent Developments
11.23 Jiangxi Weiyuan
11.23.1 Jiangxi Weiyuan Company Details
11.23.2 Jiangxi Weiyuan Business Overview
11.23.3 Jiangxi Weiyuan Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.23.4 Jiangxi Weiyuan Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.23.5 Jiangxi Weiyuan Recent Developments
11.24 Hunan Nanling
11.24.1 Hunan Nanling Company Details
11.24.2 Hunan Nanling Business Overview
11.24.3 Hunan Nanling Detonating Equipment Introduction
11.24.4 Hunan Nanling Revenue in Detonating Equipment Business (2017-2022)
11.24.5 Hunan Nanling Recent Developments
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
”