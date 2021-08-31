Desiccant Wheel Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Seibu Giken, Proflute, Trane

“

The report titled Global Desiccant Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Desiccant Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Desiccant Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Desiccant Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Desiccant Wheel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Desiccant Wheel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Desiccant Wheel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Desiccant Wheel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Desiccant Wheel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Desiccant Wheel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Desiccant Wheel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Desiccant Wheel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Seibu Giken, Proflute, Trane, FläktGroup SEMCO, Airxchange, NovelAire, NICHIAS Corporation, Rotor Source, DRI, Puresci

Market Segmentation by Product: Silica Gel Desiccant Wheel

Molecular Sieve Desiccant Wheel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronics

Others



The Desiccant Wheel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Desiccant Wheel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Desiccant Wheel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desiccant Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desiccant Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desiccant Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desiccant Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desiccant Wheel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Desiccant Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Silica Gel Desiccant Wheel

1.2.3 Molecular Sieve Desiccant Wheel

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Desiccant Wheel, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Desiccant Wheel Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Desiccant Wheel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Desiccant Wheel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Desiccant Wheel Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Desiccant Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Desiccant Wheel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Desiccant Wheel Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Desiccant Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Desiccant Wheel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Desiccant Wheel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Desiccant Wheel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Desiccant Wheel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Desiccant Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Desiccant Wheel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Desiccant Wheel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Desiccant Wheel Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Desiccant Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Desiccant Wheel Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Desiccant Wheel Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Desiccant Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Desiccant Wheel Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Desiccant Wheel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Desiccant Wheel Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Desiccant Wheel Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Desiccant Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Desiccant Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Desiccant Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheel Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Desiccant Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Desiccant Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Desiccant Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Desiccant Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheel Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheel Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccant Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.2 Proflute

12.2.1 Proflute Corporation Information

12.2.2 Proflute Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Proflute Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Proflute Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.2.5 Proflute Recent Development

12.3 Trane

12.3.1 Trane Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trane Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Trane Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trane Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.3.5 Trane Recent Development

12.4 FläktGroup SEMCO

12.4.1 FläktGroup SEMCO Corporation Information

12.4.2 FläktGroup SEMCO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 FläktGroup SEMCO Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 FläktGroup SEMCO Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.4.5 FläktGroup SEMCO Recent Development

12.5 Airxchange

12.5.1 Airxchange Corporation Information

12.5.2 Airxchange Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Airxchange Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Airxchange Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.5.5 Airxchange Recent Development

12.6 NovelAire

12.6.1 NovelAire Corporation Information

12.6.2 NovelAire Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 NovelAire Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NovelAire Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.6.5 NovelAire Recent Development

12.7 NICHIAS Corporation

12.7.1 NICHIAS Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 NICHIAS Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 NICHIAS Corporation Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NICHIAS Corporation Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.7.5 NICHIAS Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Rotor Source

12.8.1 Rotor Source Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rotor Source Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rotor Source Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Rotor Source Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.8.5 Rotor Source Recent Development

12.9 DRI

12.9.1 DRI Corporation Information

12.9.2 DRI Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DRI Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DRI Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.9.5 DRI Recent Development

12.10 Puresci

12.10.1 Puresci Corporation Information

12.10.2 Puresci Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Puresci Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Puresci Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.10.5 Puresci Recent Development

12.11 Seibu Giken

12.11.1 Seibu Giken Corporation Information

12.11.2 Seibu Giken Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Seibu Giken Desiccant Wheel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Seibu Giken Desiccant Wheel Products Offered

12.11.5 Seibu Giken Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Desiccant Wheel Industry Trends

13.2 Desiccant Wheel Market Drivers

13.3 Desiccant Wheel Market Challenges

13.4 Desiccant Wheel Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Desiccant Wheel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”