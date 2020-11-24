Depth Camera Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, ifm Electronic, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics, TriDiCam, Microchip Technology, IFM Electronic GmbH, LMI Technologies, Fastree3D, SoftKinetic (Sony), Teledyne, Odos-imaging

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Depth Camera Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Depth Camera market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Depth Camera market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Depth Camera market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, ifm Electronic, Canesta (Microsoft), Espros Photonics, TriDiCam, Microchip Technology, IFM Electronic GmbH, LMI Technologies, Fastree3D, SoftKinetic (Sony), Teledyne, Odos-imaging Market Segment by Product Type: , Structured-Light Camera, Stereo Vision Camera, Time-of-flight Camera, Others Market Segment by Application: , Consumer Electronics, Robotics and Drone, Machine Vision and Industrial Automation, Entertainment, Security and Surveillance, Automobile, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Depth Camera market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Depth Camera market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Depth Camera industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Depth Camera market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Depth Camera market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Depth Camera market

TOC

1 Depth Camera Market Overview

1.1 Depth Camera Product Overview

1.2 Depth Camera Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Structured-Light Camera

1.2.2 Stereo Vision Camera

1.2.3 Time-of-flight Camera

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Depth Camera Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Depth Camera Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Depth Camera Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Depth Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Depth Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Depth Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Depth Camera Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Depth Camera Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Depth Camera Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Depth Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Depth Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Depth Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Depth Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Depth Camera Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Depth Camera Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Depth Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Depth Camera Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Depth Camera Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Depth Camera Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Depth Camera Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Depth Camera Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Depth Camera as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Depth Camera Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Depth Camera Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Depth Camera by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Depth Camera Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Depth Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Depth Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Depth Camera Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Depth Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Depth Camera by Application

4.1 Depth Camera Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Robotics and Drone

4.1.3 Machine Vision and Industrial Automation

4.1.4 Entertainment

4.1.5 Security and Surveillance

4.1.6 Automobile

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Depth Camera Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Depth Camera Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Depth Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Depth Camera Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Depth Camera by Application

4.5.2 Europe Depth Camera by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Depth Camera by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera by Application 5 North America Depth Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Depth Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Depth Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Depth Camera Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Depth Camera Business

10.1 Texas Instruments

10.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.1.2 Texas Instruments Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Texas Instruments Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Texas Instruments Depth Camera Products Offered

10.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

10.2 STMicroelectronics

10.2.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 STMicroelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 STMicroelectronics Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Texas Instruments Depth Camera Products Offered

10.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments

10.3 PMD Technologies

10.3.1 PMD Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 PMD Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 PMD Technologies Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PMD Technologies Depth Camera Products Offered

10.3.5 PMD Technologies Recent Developments

10.4 Infineon

10.4.1 Infineon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Infineon Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Infineon Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Infineon Depth Camera Products Offered

10.4.5 Infineon Recent Developments

10.5 PrimeSense (Apple)

10.5.1 PrimeSense (Apple) Corporation Information

10.5.2 PrimeSense (Apple) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 PrimeSense (Apple) Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 PrimeSense (Apple) Depth Camera Products Offered

10.5.5 PrimeSense (Apple) Recent Developments

10.6 MESA (Heptagon)

10.6.1 MESA (Heptagon) Corporation Information

10.6.2 MESA (Heptagon) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 MESA (Heptagon) Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 MESA (Heptagon) Depth Camera Products Offered

10.6.5 MESA (Heptagon) Recent Developments

10.7 Melexis

10.7.1 Melexis Corporation Information

10.7.2 Melexis Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Melexis Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Melexis Depth Camera Products Offered

10.7.5 Melexis Recent Developments

10.8 ifm Electronic

10.8.1 ifm Electronic Corporation Information

10.8.2 ifm Electronic Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 ifm Electronic Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ifm Electronic Depth Camera Products Offered

10.8.5 ifm Electronic Recent Developments

10.9 Canesta (Microsoft)

10.9.1 Canesta (Microsoft) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Canesta (Microsoft) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Canesta (Microsoft) Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Canesta (Microsoft) Depth Camera Products Offered

10.9.5 Canesta (Microsoft) Recent Developments

10.10 Espros Photonics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Depth Camera Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Espros Photonics Depth Camera Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Espros Photonics Recent Developments

10.11 TriDiCam

10.11.1 TriDiCam Corporation Information

10.11.2 TriDiCam Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 TriDiCam Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 TriDiCam Depth Camera Products Offered

10.11.5 TriDiCam Recent Developments

10.12 Microchip Technology

10.12.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Microchip Technology Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Microchip Technology Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Microchip Technology Depth Camera Products Offered

10.12.5 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

10.13 IFM Electronic GmbH

10.13.1 IFM Electronic GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 IFM Electronic GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 IFM Electronic GmbH Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 IFM Electronic GmbH Depth Camera Products Offered

10.13.5 IFM Electronic GmbH Recent Developments

10.14 LMI Technologies

10.14.1 LMI Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 LMI Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 LMI Technologies Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 LMI Technologies Depth Camera Products Offered

10.14.5 LMI Technologies Recent Developments

10.15 Fastree3D

10.15.1 Fastree3D Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fastree3D Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Fastree3D Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Fastree3D Depth Camera Products Offered

10.15.5 Fastree3D Recent Developments

10.16 SoftKinetic (Sony)

10.16.1 SoftKinetic (Sony) Corporation Information

10.16.2 SoftKinetic (Sony) Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 SoftKinetic (Sony) Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SoftKinetic (Sony) Depth Camera Products Offered

10.16.5 SoftKinetic (Sony) Recent Developments

10.17 Teledyne

10.17.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

10.17.2 Teledyne Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Teledyne Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Teledyne Depth Camera Products Offered

10.17.5 Teledyne Recent Developments

10.18 Odos-imaging

10.18.1 Odos-imaging Corporation Information

10.18.2 Odos-imaging Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Odos-imaging Depth Camera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Odos-imaging Depth Camera Products Offered

10.18.5 Odos-imaging Recent Developments 11 Depth Camera Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Depth Camera Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Depth Camera Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Depth Camera Industry Trends

11.4.2 Depth Camera Market Drivers

11.4.3 Depth Camera Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

