Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials

A newly published report titled “(Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evnoik, Rhodia (Solvay), Huber Engineered Materials, Akzo Nobel, PPG, Ecolab, PQ Corporation, Grace, Nissan Chemical, CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Tosoh Silica, Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd, Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals, Oriental Silicas Corporation, Quechen Silicon, Shandong Jinneng, Hengcheng Silica, Dalian Fuchang Chemical, Feixue Chemical, Tonghua Shuanglong, Shanxi Tond, Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials, Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dental Silica

Paper Mass Silica



Market Segmentation by Application:

Toothpaste

Papermaking



The Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica

1.2 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dental Silica

1.2.3 Paper Mass Silica

1.3 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Toothpaste

1.3.3 Papermaking

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Taiwan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.4.1 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.5.1 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.6.1 China Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.7.1 Japan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.8.1 India Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Taiwan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production

3.9.1 China Taiwan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Taiwan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Evnoik

7.1.1 Evnoik Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.1.2 Evnoik Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Evnoik Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Evnoik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Evnoik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Rhodia (Solvay)

7.2.1 Rhodia (Solvay) Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rhodia (Solvay) Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Rhodia (Solvay) Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Rhodia (Solvay) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Rhodia (Solvay) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Huber Engineered Materials

7.3.1 Huber Engineered Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huber Engineered Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Huber Engineered Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Huber Engineered Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Huber Engineered Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Akzo Nobel

7.4.1 Akzo Nobel Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.4.2 Akzo Nobel Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Akzo Nobel Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Akzo Nobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 PPG

7.5.1 PPG Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.5.3 PPG Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ecolab

7.6.1 Ecolab Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ecolab Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ecolab Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ecolab Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ecolab Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 PQ Corporation

7.7.1 PQ Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.7.2 PQ Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.7.3 PQ Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 PQ Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PQ Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Grace

7.8.1 Grace Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.8.2 Grace Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Grace Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Grace Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grace Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Nissan Chemical

7.9.1 Nissan Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nissan Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Nissan Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Nissan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Nissan Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH

7.10.1 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.10.2 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tosoh Silica

7.11.1 Tosoh Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tosoh Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tosoh Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tosoh Silica Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tosoh Silica Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd

7.12.1 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.12.2 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Madhu Silica Pvt.Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals

7.13.1 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.13.2 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Oriental Silicas Corporation

7.14.1 Oriental Silicas Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.14.2 Oriental Silicas Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Oriental Silicas Corporation Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Oriental Silicas Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Oriental Silicas Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Quechen Silicon

7.15.1 Quechen Silicon Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.15.2 Quechen Silicon Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Quechen Silicon Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Quechen Silicon Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Quechen Silicon Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shandong Jinneng

7.16.1 Shandong Jinneng Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shandong Jinneng Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shandong Jinneng Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shandong Jinneng Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shandong Jinneng Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Hengcheng Silica

7.17.1 Hengcheng Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.17.2 Hengcheng Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Hengcheng Silica Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Hengcheng Silica Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Hengcheng Silica Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Dalian Fuchang Chemical

7.18.1 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Dalian Fuchang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Feixue Chemical

7.19.1 Feixue Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.19.2 Feixue Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Feixue Chemical Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Feixue Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Feixue Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Tonghua Shuanglong

7.20.1 Tonghua Shuanglong Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tonghua Shuanglong Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Tonghua Shuanglong Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Tonghua Shuanglong Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Tonghua Shuanglong Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Shanxi Tond

7.21.1 Shanxi Tond Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shanxi Tond Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Shanxi Tond Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Shanxi Tond Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Shanxi Tond Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials

7.22.1 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.22.2 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Nanjing Tansail Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial

7.23.1 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Shouguang Baote Chemical & Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

8 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica

8.4 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Distributors List

9.3 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Industry Trends

10.2 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Growth Drivers

10.3 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Challenges

10.4 Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Taiwan Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Dental Silica and Paper Mass Silica by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

