Dental Retained Abutment Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Straumann, Nobel Biocare(Danaher), Dentsply/Astra

The report titled Global Dental Retained Abutment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dental Retained Abutment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dental Retained Abutment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dental Retained Abutment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental Retained Abutment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental Retained Abutment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Retained Abutment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Retained Abutment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Retained Abutment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Retained Abutment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Retained Abutment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Retained Abutment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Straumann, Nobel Biocare(Danaher), Dentsply/Astra, Zimmer Biomet, Osstem, GC, Zest, Leader Italia, Dyna Dental, Alpha-Bio, Southern Implants, B&B Dental, Neobiotech, Huaxi Dental Implant, BLBC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cement-Retained

Screw-Retained

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Clinics



The Dental Retained Abutment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Retained Abutment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Retained Abutment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dental Retained Abutment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental Retained Abutment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dental Retained Abutment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dental Retained Abutment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental Retained Abutment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Dental Retained Abutment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Retained Abutment

1.2 Dental Retained Abutment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Cement-Retained

1.2.3 Screw-Retained

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Dental Retained Abutment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinics

1.4 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Dental Retained Abutment Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Dental Retained Abutment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Retained Abutment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Dental Retained Abutment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental Retained Abutment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Dental Retained Abutment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Dental Retained Abutment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Dental Retained Abutment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Dental Retained Abutment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Dental Retained Abutment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Dental Retained Abutment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Dental Retained Abutment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Retained Abutment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Retained Abutment Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Dental Retained Abutment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Dental Retained Abutment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Dental Retained Abutment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental Retained Abutment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dental Retained Abutment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Straumann

6.1.1 Straumann Corporation Information

6.1.2 Straumann Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Straumann Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Straumann Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Straumann Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

6.2.1 Nobel Biocare(Danaher) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Nobel Biocare(Danaher) Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Nobel Biocare(Danaher) Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Nobel Biocare(Danaher) Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Nobel Biocare(Danaher) Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Dentsply/Astra

6.3.1 Dentsply/Astra Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dentsply/Astra Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Dentsply/Astra Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Dentsply/Astra Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Dentsply/Astra Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Zimmer Biomet

6.4.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

6.4.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zimmer Biomet Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Osstem

6.5.1 Osstem Corporation Information

6.5.2 Osstem Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Osstem Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Osstem Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Osstem Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 GC

6.6.1 GC Corporation Information

6.6.2 GC Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 GC Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 GC Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.6.5 GC Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Zest

6.6.1 Zest Corporation Information

6.6.2 Zest Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Zest Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Zest Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Zest Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Leader Italia

6.8.1 Leader Italia Corporation Information

6.8.2 Leader Italia Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Leader Italia Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Leader Italia Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Leader Italia Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Dyna Dental

6.9.1 Dyna Dental Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dyna Dental Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Dyna Dental Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Dyna Dental Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Dyna Dental Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Alpha-Bio

6.10.1 Alpha-Bio Corporation Information

6.10.2 Alpha-Bio Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Alpha-Bio Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Alpha-Bio Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Alpha-Bio Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Southern Implants

6.11.1 Southern Implants Corporation Information

6.11.2 Southern Implants Dental Retained Abutment Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Southern Implants Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Southern Implants Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Southern Implants Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 B&B Dental

6.12.1 B&B Dental Corporation Information

6.12.2 B&B Dental Dental Retained Abutment Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 B&B Dental Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 B&B Dental Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.12.5 B&B Dental Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Neobiotech

6.13.1 Neobiotech Corporation Information

6.13.2 Neobiotech Dental Retained Abutment Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Neobiotech Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Neobiotech Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Neobiotech Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Huaxi Dental Implant

6.14.1 Huaxi Dental Implant Corporation Information

6.14.2 Huaxi Dental Implant Dental Retained Abutment Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Huaxi Dental Implant Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Huaxi Dental Implant Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Huaxi Dental Implant Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 BLBC

6.15.1 BLBC Corporation Information

6.15.2 BLBC Dental Retained Abutment Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 BLBC Dental Retained Abutment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 BLBC Dental Retained Abutment Product Portfolio

6.15.5 BLBC Recent Developments/Updates

7 Dental Retained Abutment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Dental Retained Abutment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dental Retained Abutment

7.4 Dental Retained Abutment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Dental Retained Abutment Distributors List

8.3 Dental Retained Abutment Customers

9 Dental Retained Abutment Market Dynamics

9.1 Dental Retained Abutment Industry Trends

9.2 Dental Retained Abutment Growth Drivers

9.3 Dental Retained Abutment Market Challenges

9.4 Dental Retained Abutment Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Dental Retained Abutment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Retained Abutment by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Retained Abutment by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Dental Retained Abutment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Retained Abutment by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Retained Abutment by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Dental Retained Abutment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Retained Abutment by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Retained Abutment by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

