Dental Radiography Equipment Market Outlook 2022: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2028 | Sirona, Danaher, Planmeca Group

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Dental Radiography Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Radiography Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Radiography Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Radiography Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Radiography Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Radiography Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Radiography Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sirona, Danaher, Planmeca Group, VATECH, FONA, Villa, MORITA, KaVo Dental, ASAHI GROUP, YOSHIDA, Newtom, Meyer, LargeV

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ordinary X-ray Machine

Panoramic X-ray Machine

CBCT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Intraoral X-ray Imaging

Extraoral X-ray Imaging



The Dental Radiography Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Radiography Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Radiography Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental Radiography Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ordinary X-ray Machine

2.1.2 Panoramic X-ray Machine

2.1.3 CBCT

2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Intraoral X-ray Imaging

3.1.2 Extraoral X-ray Imaging

3.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental Radiography Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental Radiography Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental Radiography Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental Radiography Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental Radiography Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental Radiography Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental Radiography Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental Radiography Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Radiography Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental Radiography Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental Radiography Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Radiography Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Radiography Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sirona

7.1.1 Sirona Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Sirona Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Sirona Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Sirona Recent Development

7.2 Danaher

7.2.1 Danaher Corporation Information

7.2.2 Danaher Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Danaher Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Danaher Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Danaher Recent Development

7.3 Planmeca Group

7.3.1 Planmeca Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Planmeca Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Planmeca Group Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Planmeca Group Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Planmeca Group Recent Development

7.4 VATECH

7.4.1 VATECH Corporation Information

7.4.2 VATECH Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 VATECH Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 VATECH Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 VATECH Recent Development

7.5 FONA

7.5.1 FONA Corporation Information

7.5.2 FONA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 FONA Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 FONA Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 FONA Recent Development

7.6 Villa

7.6.1 Villa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Villa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Villa Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Villa Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Villa Recent Development

7.7 MORITA

7.7.1 MORITA Corporation Information

7.7.2 MORITA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MORITA Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MORITA Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 MORITA Recent Development

7.8 KaVo Dental

7.8.1 KaVo Dental Corporation Information

7.8.2 KaVo Dental Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 KaVo Dental Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 KaVo Dental Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 KaVo Dental Recent Development

7.9 ASAHI GROUP

7.9.1 ASAHI GROUP Corporation Information

7.9.2 ASAHI GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ASAHI GROUP Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ASAHI GROUP Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 ASAHI GROUP Recent Development

7.10 YOSHIDA

7.10.1 YOSHIDA Corporation Information

7.10.2 YOSHIDA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YOSHIDA Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YOSHIDA Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 YOSHIDA Recent Development

7.11 Newtom

7.11.1 Newtom Corporation Information

7.11.2 Newtom Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Newtom Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Newtom Dental Radiography Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Newtom Recent Development

7.12 Meyer

7.12.1 Meyer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Meyer Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Meyer Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Meyer Products Offered

7.12.5 Meyer Recent Development

7.13 LargeV

7.13.1 LargeV Corporation Information

7.13.2 LargeV Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 LargeV Dental Radiography Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 LargeV Products Offered

7.13.5 LargeV Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Distributors

8.3 Dental Radiography Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental Radiography Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental Radiography Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental Radiography Equipment Distributors

8.5 Dental Radiography Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

