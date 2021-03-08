Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Ivoclar Vivadent, Osstem Implant, Merz Dental

“

The report titled Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dental Implants and Prostheses report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Implants and Prostheses report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ivoclar Vivadent, Osstem Implant, Merz Dental, Bicon, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Straumann Group, Avinent, Dentsply Sirona

Market Segmentation by Product: Dental Implant

Dental Bridge

Crown

Denture

Abutment

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Children (2-17 Years Old)

Seniors (over 65 Years Old)

Youth (18-40 Years Old)

Middle-aged (41-65 Years Old)



The Dental Implants and Prostheses Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dental Implants and Prostheses market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dental Implants and Prostheses industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dental Implants and Prostheses market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dental Implant

1.2.3 Dental Bridge

1.2.4 Crown

1.2.5 Denture

1.2.6 Abutment

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Children (2-17 Years Old)

1.3.3 Seniors (over 65 Years Old)

1.3.4 Youth (18-40 Years Old)

1.3.5 Middle-aged (41-65 Years Old)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Dental Implants and Prostheses Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Dental Implants and Prostheses Industry Trends

2.5.1 Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Trends

2.5.2 Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Drivers

2.5.3 Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Challenges

2.5.4 Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Dental Implants and Prostheses Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prostheses by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Dental Implants and Prostheses Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Dental Implants and Prostheses as of 2020)

3.4 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prostheses Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dental Implants and Prostheses Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Dental Implants and Prostheses Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Dental Implants and Prostheses Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Dental Implants and Prostheses Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Dental Implants and Prostheses Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Dental Implants and Prostheses Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Implants and Prostheses Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ivoclar Vivadent

11.1.1 Ivoclar Vivadent Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ivoclar Vivadent Overview

11.1.3 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Ivoclar Vivadent Recent Developments

11.2 Osstem Implant

11.2.1 Osstem Implant Corporation Information

11.2.2 Osstem Implant Overview

11.2.3 Osstem Implant Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Osstem Implant Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.2.5 Osstem Implant Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Osstem Implant Recent Developments

11.3 Merz Dental

11.3.1 Merz Dental Corporation Information

11.3.2 Merz Dental Overview

11.3.3 Merz Dental Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Merz Dental Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.3.5 Merz Dental Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Merz Dental Recent Developments

11.4 Bicon

11.4.1 Bicon Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bicon Overview

11.4.3 Bicon Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bicon Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.4.5 Bicon Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bicon Recent Developments

11.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings

11.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Overview

11.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.5.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Recent Developments

11.6 Danaher Corporation

11.6.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Danaher Corporation Overview

11.6.3 Danaher Corporation Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Danaher Corporation Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.6.5 Danaher Corporation Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments

11.7 Henry Schein

11.7.1 Henry Schein Corporation Information

11.7.2 Henry Schein Overview

11.7.3 Henry Schein Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Henry Schein Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.7.5 Henry Schein Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Henry Schein Recent Developments

11.8 Straumann Group

11.8.1 Straumann Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Straumann Group Overview

11.8.3 Straumann Group Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Straumann Group Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.8.5 Straumann Group Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Straumann Group Recent Developments

11.9 Avinent

11.9.1 Avinent Corporation Information

11.9.2 Avinent Overview

11.9.3 Avinent Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Avinent Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.9.5 Avinent Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Avinent Recent Developments

11.10 Dentsply Sirona

11.10.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

11.10.2 Dentsply Sirona Overview

11.10.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental Implants and Prostheses Products and Services

11.10.5 Dentsply Sirona Dental Implants and Prostheses SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Dentsply Sirona Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Dental Implants and Prostheses Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Dental Implants and Prostheses Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Dental Implants and Prostheses Production Mode & Process

12.4 Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Dental Implants and Prostheses Sales Channels

12.4.2 Dental Implants and Prostheses Distributors

12.5 Dental Implants and Prostheses Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”