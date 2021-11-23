Dental Imaging Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2021 | Danaher, Planmeca, Carestream, Dentsply Sirona

“

A newly published report titled “(Dental Imaging Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Imaging Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Imaging Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Danaher, Planmeca, Carestream, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH

Market Segmentation by Product:

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanner

Intraoral Sensors

Extraoral X-ray Systems

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

Intraoral Cameras



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Independent Dental Clinics

Forensic Laboratories



The Dental Imaging Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Imaging Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Imaging Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dental Imaging Equipment

1.2 Dental Imaging Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Intraoral X-ray Systems

1.2.3 Intraoral Plate Scanner

1.2.4 Intraoral Sensors

1.2.5 Extraoral X-ray Systems

1.2.6 Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

1.2.7 Intraoral Cameras

1.3 Dental Imaging Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.4 Independent Dental Clinics

1.3.5 Forensic Laboratories

1.4 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Dental Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Dental Imaging Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Dental Imaging Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Dental Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Dental Imaging Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Dental Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Dental Imaging Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Dental Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Dental Imaging Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Dental Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Dental Imaging Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Dental Imaging Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Imaging Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dental Imaging Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Danaher

6.1.1 Danaher Corporation Information

6.1.2 Danaher Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Danaher Dental Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Danaher Dental Imaging Equipment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Danaher Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Planmeca

6.2.1 Planmeca Corporation Information

6.2.2 Planmeca Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Planmeca Dental Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Planmeca Dental Imaging Equipment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Planmeca Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Carestream

6.3.1 Carestream Corporation Information

6.3.2 Carestream Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Carestream Dental Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Carestream Dental Imaging Equipment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Carestream Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Dentsply Sirona

6.4.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

6.4.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental Imaging Equipment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 VATECH

6.5.1 VATECH Corporation Information

6.5.2 VATECH Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 VATECH Dental Imaging Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 VATECH Dental Imaging Equipment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 VATECH Recent Developments/Updates

7 Dental Imaging Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Dental Imaging Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dental Imaging Equipment

7.4 Dental Imaging Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Dental Imaging Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Dental Imaging Equipment Customers

9 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

9.1 Dental Imaging Equipment Industry Trends

9.2 Dental Imaging Equipment Growth Drivers

9.3 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Challenges

9.4 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Imaging Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Imaging Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Imaging Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Imaging Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Dental Imaging Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Dental Imaging Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dental Imaging Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

