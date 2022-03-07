Dental Handpieces Market 2022: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2028 | Kavo, NSK, Dentsply Sirona

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Dental Handpieces Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dental Handpieces report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dental Handpieces market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dental Handpieces market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dental Handpieces market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dental Handpieces market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dental Handpieces market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kavo, NSK, Dentsply Sirona, W&H, Bien Air, MORITA, DentalEZ, Osada, SciCan, Anthogyr, Codent, TTBIO, Sinol, Modern Precision

Market Segmentation by Product:

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

Hybrid air-electric Handpieces



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others



The Dental Handpieces Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dental Handpieces market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dental Handpieces market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dental Handpieces Product Introduction

1.2 Global Dental Handpieces Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Dental Handpieces Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Dental Handpieces Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Dental Handpieces in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Dental Handpieces Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Dental Handpieces Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Dental Handpieces Industry Trends

1.5.2 Dental Handpieces Market Drivers

1.5.3 Dental Handpieces Market Challenges

1.5.4 Dental Handpieces Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Dental Handpieces Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Air-driven Handpieces

2.1.2 Electric Handpieces

2.1.3 Hybrid air-electric Handpieces

2.2 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Dental Handpieces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Dental Handpieces Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Dental Handpieces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Dental Handpieces Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Dental Clinics

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Dental Handpieces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Dental Handpieces Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Dental Handpieces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Dental Handpieces Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Dental Handpieces Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Handpieces Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Dental Handpieces Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Dental Handpieces Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Dental Handpieces Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Dental Handpieces Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Dental Handpieces in 2021

4.2.3 Global Dental Handpieces Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Dental Handpieces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Handpieces Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Dental Handpieces Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dental Handpieces Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Dental Handpieces Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Dental Handpieces Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Dental Handpieces Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Dental Handpieces Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Dental Handpieces Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Dental Handpieces Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Handpieces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Dental Handpieces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dental Handpieces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dental Handpieces Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Dental Handpieces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Dental Handpieces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Dental Handpieces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Dental Handpieces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Handpieces Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Handpieces Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kavo

7.1.1 Kavo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kavo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kavo Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kavo Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.1.5 Kavo Recent Development

7.2 NSK

7.2.1 NSK Corporation Information

7.2.2 NSK Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 NSK Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 NSK Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.2.5 NSK Recent Development

7.3 Dentsply Sirona

7.3.1 Dentsply Sirona Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dentsply Sirona Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dentsply Sirona Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dentsply Sirona Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.3.5 Dentsply Sirona Recent Development

7.4 W&H

7.4.1 W&H Corporation Information

7.4.2 W&H Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 W&H Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 W&H Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.4.5 W&H Recent Development

7.5 Bien Air

7.5.1 Bien Air Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bien Air Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bien Air Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bien Air Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.5.5 Bien Air Recent Development

7.6 MORITA

7.6.1 MORITA Corporation Information

7.6.2 MORITA Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MORITA Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MORITA Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.6.5 MORITA Recent Development

7.7 DentalEZ

7.7.1 DentalEZ Corporation Information

7.7.2 DentalEZ Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DentalEZ Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DentalEZ Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.7.5 DentalEZ Recent Development

7.8 Osada

7.8.1 Osada Corporation Information

7.8.2 Osada Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Osada Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Osada Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.8.5 Osada Recent Development

7.9 SciCan

7.9.1 SciCan Corporation Information

7.9.2 SciCan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SciCan Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SciCan Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.9.5 SciCan Recent Development

7.10 Anthogyr

7.10.1 Anthogyr Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anthogyr Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anthogyr Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anthogyr Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.10.5 Anthogyr Recent Development

7.11 Codent

7.11.1 Codent Corporation Information

7.11.2 Codent Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Codent Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Codent Dental Handpieces Products Offered

7.11.5 Codent Recent Development

7.12 TTBIO

7.12.1 TTBIO Corporation Information

7.12.2 TTBIO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TTBIO Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TTBIO Products Offered

7.12.5 TTBIO Recent Development

7.13 Sinol

7.13.1 Sinol Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sinol Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sinol Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sinol Products Offered

7.13.5 Sinol Recent Development

7.14 Modern Precision

7.14.1 Modern Precision Corporation Information

7.14.2 Modern Precision Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Modern Precision Dental Handpieces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Modern Precision Products Offered

7.14.5 Modern Precision Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Dental Handpieces Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Dental Handpieces Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Dental Handpieces Distributors

8.3 Dental Handpieces Production Mode & Process

8.4 Dental Handpieces Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Dental Handpieces Sales Channels

8.4.2 Dental Handpieces Distributors

8.5 Dental Handpieces Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

