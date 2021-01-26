Dental Drug Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 Bayer, J&J, GSK

There are a number of different drugs that dentist may prescribe, depending on patient’s condition. Some medications are prescribed to fight certain oral diseases, to prevent or treat infections, or to control pain and relieve anxiety. The dose of the drugs and instructions on how to take them will differ from patient to patient, depending on what the drug is being used for, patient’s age, weight, and other considerations. The leading manufactures mainly are Merck, Bayer, J&J, GSK and 3M. Merck is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9.6% in 2016. The next is Bayer and J&J. There is mainly two types product of dental drug market: OTC and Prescription Drug. OTC accounts the largest proportion and will have faster growing rate. Geographically, the global dental drug market has been segmented into North America, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Germany and Switzerland. The Rest of Europe held the largest share in the global dental drug products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2016. The next is North America and Asia-Pacific. China being the most populous country has fast growing dental drug market.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Dental Drug Market The global Dental Drug market size is projected to reach US$ 7176.5 million by 2026, from US$ 5145.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Dental Drug Scope and Segment Dental Drug market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Drug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Merck, Bayer, J&J, GSK, 3M, Sunstar, Colgate-Palmolive, DenMat, Showa Yakuhin Kako, Bausch Health, Septodont, Roche, PerioChip, Hutchison China MediTech, Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical, Acteon, Xttrium Laboratorie, Mediwin Pharmaceuticals

Dental Drug Breakdown Data by Type

OTC, Prescription Product

Dental Drug Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Drugstores Regional and Country-level Analysis The Dental Drug market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Dental Drug market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Dental Drug Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.2.1 Global Dental Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 OTC

1.4.3 Prescription Product 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dental Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Dental Clinics

2 Executive Summary

2.4.1 Global Top Dental Drug Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Dental Drug Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Dental Drug Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Dental Drug Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Dental Drug Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Dental Drug Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental Drug Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Dental Drug Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Dental Drug Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Dental Drug Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dental Drug Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Dental Drug Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Dental Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4 Market Size by Type

4.1.1 Global Dental Drug Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dental Drug Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Dental Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Dental Drug Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Dental Drug Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Dental Drug Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Dental Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Dental Drug Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Dental Drug Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1.1 Global Dental Drug Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dental Drug Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Dental Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Dental Drug Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Dental Drug Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Dental Drug Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dental Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Dental Drug Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Dental Drug Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 North America

6.1.1 North America Dental Drug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Dental Drug Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Dental Drug Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Dental Drug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Dental Drug Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Dental Drug Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Dental Drug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Dental Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

7 Europe

7.1.1 Europe Dental Drug Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Dental Drug Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Dental Drug Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Dental Drug Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Dental Drug Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Dental Drug Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Dental Drug Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Dental Drug Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

8 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Dental Drug Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1.1 Latin America Dental Drug Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Dental Drug Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Dental Drug Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Dental Drug Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Dental Drug Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Dental Drug Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Dental Drug Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Dental Drug Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dental Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.1.2 Merck Overview

11.1.3 Merck Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Merck Dental Drug Product Description

11.1.5 Merck Related Developments 11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bayer Dental Drug Product Description

11.2.5 Bayer Related Developments 11.3 J&J

11.3.1 J&J Corporation Information

11.3.2 J&J Overview

11.3.3 J&J Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 J&J Dental Drug Product Description

11.3.5 J&J Related Developments 11.4 GSK

11.4.1 GSK Corporation Information

11.4.2 GSK Overview

11.4.3 GSK Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 GSK Dental Drug Product Description

11.4.5 GSK Related Developments 11.5 3M

11.5.1 3M Corporation Information

11.5.2 3M Overview

11.5.3 3M Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 3M Dental Drug Product Description

11.5.5 3M Related Developments 11.6 Sunstar

11.6.1 Sunstar Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sunstar Overview

11.6.3 Sunstar Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Sunstar Dental Drug Product Description

11.6.5 Sunstar Related Developments 11.7 Colgate-Palmolive

11.7.1 Colgate-Palmolive Corporation Information

11.7.2 Colgate-Palmolive Overview

11.7.3 Colgate-Palmolive Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Colgate-Palmolive Dental Drug Product Description

11.7.5 Colgate-Palmolive Related Developments 11.8 DenMat

11.8.1 DenMat Corporation Information

11.8.2 DenMat Overview

11.8.3 DenMat Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 DenMat Dental Drug Product Description

11.8.5 DenMat Related Developments 11.9 Showa Yakuhin Kako

11.9.1 Showa Yakuhin Kako Corporation Information

11.9.2 Showa Yakuhin Kako Overview

11.9.3 Showa Yakuhin Kako Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Showa Yakuhin Kako Dental Drug Product Description

11.9.5 Showa Yakuhin Kako Related Developments 11.10 Bausch Health

11.10.1 Bausch Health Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bausch Health Overview

11.10.3 Bausch Health Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Bausch Health Dental Drug Product Description

11.12.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.12.2 Roche Overview

11.12.3 Roche Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Roche Product Description

11.12.5 Roche Related Developments 11.13 PerioChip

11.13.1 PerioChip Corporation Information

11.13.2 PerioChip Overview

11.13.3 PerioChip Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 PerioChip Product Description

11.13.5 PerioChip Related Developments 11.14 Hutchison China MediTech

11.14.1 Hutchison China MediTech Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hutchison China MediTech Overview

11.14.3 Hutchison China MediTech Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Hutchison China MediTech Product Description

11.14.5 Hutchison China MediTech Related Developments 11.15 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical

11.15.1 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.15.2 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Overview

11.15.3 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Product Description

11.15.5 Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.16 Acteon

11.16.1 Acteon Corporation Information

11.16.2 Acteon Overview

11.16.3 Acteon Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Acteon Product Description

11.16.5 Acteon Related Developments 11.17 Xttrium Laboratorie

11.17.1 Xttrium Laboratorie Corporation Information

11.17.2 Xttrium Laboratorie Overview

11.17.3 Xttrium Laboratorie Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Xttrium Laboratorie Product Description

11.17.5 Xttrium Laboratorie Related Developments 11.18 Mediwin Pharmaceuticals

11.18.1 Mediwin Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.18.2 Mediwin Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.18.3 Mediwin Pharmaceuticals Dental Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Mediwin Pharmaceuticals Product Description

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Dental Drug Production Mode & Process 12.4 Dental Drug Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Dental Drug Sales Channels

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14 Key Findings in The Global Dental Drug Study
15 Appendix

